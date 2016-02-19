Materials for Optoelectronic Devices, OEICs and Photonics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444893178, 9780444596758

Materials for Optoelectronic Devices, OEICs and Photonics, Volume 19

1st Edition

Editors: H. Schlötterer M. Quillec P.D. Greene M. Bertolotti
eBook ISBN: 9780444596758
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 8th October 1991
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Symposium A on Semiconductor Materials. Optoelectronic Market. Surface Properties. Epitaxial Growth. Strained and Mismatched Structures. II-VI and IV-VI Materials. Si-Ge Structures, New Materials. Quantum Size Structures. Ion Implantation and Diffusion. Optoelectronic Devices. Symposium A: Author index; Subject index. Symposium B on Nonlinear Optical Materials for Optoelectronics and Integrated Optics. Symposium B: Author index; Subject index.

Description

The aim of the contributions in this volume is to give a current overview on the basic properties and applications of semiconductor and nonlinear optical materials for optoelectronics and integrated optics. They provide a cross-linkage between different materials (III-V, II-VI, Si-Ge, glasses, etc.), various sample dimensions (from bulk crystals to quantum dots), and a range of techniques for growth (LPE to MOMBE) and for processing (from surface passivation to ion beams). Major growth techniques and materials are discussed, including the sophisticated technologies required to exploit the exciting properties of low dimensional semiconductors. These proceedings will prove an invaluable guide to the current state of optoelectronic and nonlinear optical materials development, as well as indicating trends and also future markets for optoelectronic devices.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1991
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444596758

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

H. Schlötterer Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Siemens A.G., Germany

M. Quillec Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

C.N.E.T., France

P.D. Greene Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

STC Technology Ltd., UK

M. Bertolotti Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rome, Italy

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.