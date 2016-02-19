Materials for Optoelectronic Devices, OEICs and Photonics, Volume 19
1st Edition
Symposium A on Semiconductor Materials. Optoelectronic Market. Surface Properties. Epitaxial Growth. Strained and Mismatched Structures. II-VI and IV-VI Materials. Si-Ge Structures, New Materials. Quantum Size Structures. Ion Implantation and Diffusion. Optoelectronic Devices. Symposium A: Author index; Subject index. Symposium B on Nonlinear Optical Materials for Optoelectronics and Integrated Optics. Symposium B: Author index; Subject index.
The aim of the contributions in this volume is to give a current overview on the basic properties and applications of semiconductor and nonlinear optical materials for optoelectronics and integrated optics. They provide a cross-linkage between different materials (III-V, II-VI, Si-Ge, glasses, etc.), various sample dimensions (from bulk crystals to quantum dots), and a range of techniques for growth (LPE to MOMBE) and for processing (from surface passivation to ion beams). Major growth techniques and materials are discussed, including the sophisticated technologies required to exploit the exciting properties of low dimensional semiconductors. These proceedings will prove an invaluable guide to the current state of optoelectronic and nonlinear optical materials development, as well as indicating trends and also future markets for optoelectronic devices.
