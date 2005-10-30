Materials for Energy Conversion Devices - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855739321, 9781845690915

Materials for Energy Conversion Devices

1st Edition

Editors: C C Sorrell J. Nowotny S Sugihara
eBook ISBN: 9781845690915
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855739321
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 30th October 2005
Page Count: 428
Table of Contents

Part 1 Solar energy conversion: Materials for solar cells; Materials for photoelectrochemical devices; Photosensitive materials; Defect disorder, transport and photoelectrochemical properties of TiO2. Part 2 Electrochemical energy conversion: Polymer electrolyte fuel cells; Solid oxide fuel cells; Fast ionic conductors; Oxygen ionic conductor; Defect chemistry of ternary oxides; Surface properties of ionic conductors; Interface mass transport in oxide materials; Solid-state electrochemical gas sensors for emission control. Part 3 Thermoelectrical and nuclear energy conversion: Introduction to thermoelectricity; The measurement of thermoelectricity; Environmentally-friendly hydrogen generation by nuclear energy; Immobilisation of high-level radioactive waste from nuclear reactor fuel.

Description

As the finite capacity and pollution problems of fossil fuels grow more pressing, new sources of more sustainable energy are being developed. Materials for energy conversion devices summarises the key research on new materials which can be used to generate clean and renewable energy or to help manage problems from existing energy sources.

The book discusses the range of materials that can be used to harness and convert solar energy in particular, including the properties of oxide materials and their use in producing hydrogen fuel. It covers thermoelectric materials and devices for power generation, ionic conductors and new types of fuel cell. There are also chapters on the use of such materials in the immobilisation of nuclear waste and as electrochemical gas sensors for emission control.

With its distinguished editors and international team of contributors, Materials for energy conversion devices is a standard reference for all those researching and developing a new generation of materials and technologies for our energy need.

Key Features

  • Detailed coverage of solar energy and thermoelectric conversion
  • Comprehensive survey of new developments in this exciting field
  • Edited by leading experts in the field with contributions from an international team of authors

Readership

All those researching and developing a new generation of materials and technologies to provide energy

Details

No. of pages:
428
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845690915
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855739321

About the Editors

C C Sorrell Editor

J. Nowotny Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation, Menai, NSW, Australia

S Sugihara Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Shonan Institute of Technology, Japan

