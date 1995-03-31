Materials for Electronic Packaging
1st Edition
Description
Although materials play a critical role in electronic packaging, the vast majority of attention has been given to the systems aspect. Materials for Electronic Packaging targets materials engineers and scientists by focusing on the materials perspective.
The last few decades have seen tremendous progress in semiconductor technology, creating a need for effective electronic packaging. Materials for Electronic Packaging examines the interconnections, encapsulations, substrates, heat sinks and other components involved in the packaging of integrated circuit chips. These packaging schemes are crucial to the overall reliability and performance of electronic systems.
Key Features
- Consists of 16 self-contained chapters, contributed by a variety of active researchers from industrial, academic and governmental sectors
- Addresses the need of materials scientists/engineers, electrical engineers, mechanical engineers, physicists and chemists to acquire a thorough knowledge of materials science
- Explains how the materials for electronic packaging determine the overall effectiveness of electronic systems
Readership
Professionals and advanced graduate students working in electronic materials and packaging
Table of Contents
Overview of materials for electronic packaging
Solderability fundamentals: role of microscopic processes
Determining the damaging strains which cause failure in lead tin solders
Fluxless soldering for microelectronic applications, The effect of microstructure on the bonding of metal/ceramic interfaces
The future of advanced composite electronic packaging
Low thermal expansion composite materials for electronic packaging
Electrically conducting polymer-matrix composites
Thick-film technology
Electroless copper for micropackaging and ultra large scale integrated circuit applications
Vacuum metallization for integrated circuit packages
Electrically conducting polymers and organic materials
Diamond films
Measurements of properties of materials in electronic packaging
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
- Published:
- 31st March 1995
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080511177
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750693141
About the Author
Deborah Chung
Professor Deborah D.L. Chung, Composite Materials Research Laboratory, University at Buffalo, State University of New York
Affiliations and Expertise
Composite Materials Research Laboratory, University at Buffalo, State University of New York.