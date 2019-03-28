Materials for Biomedical Engineering
1st Edition
Inorganic Micro- and Nanostructures
Description
Materials for Biomedical Engineering: Inorganic Micro- and Nanostructures presents recent, specific insights in new progress, along with new perspectives for inorganic micro- and nano-particles. The main focus of this book is on biomedical applications of these materials and how their biological properties are linked to various synthesis methods and their source of raw materials. Recent information regarding optimized synthesis methods to obtain improved nano- and microparticles for biomedical use, as well as the most important biomedical applications of these materials, such as the diagnosis and therapy of cancer, are highlighted in detail.
Key Features
- Provides a valuable resource of recent scientific progress, highlighting the most well-known applications of inorganic micro- and nanostructures in bioengineering
- Presents novel opportunities and ideas for developing or improving technologies in composites by companies, biomedical industries, and others
- Features at least 50% of its references from the last 2-3 years
Readership
Academic and industrial researchers and postgraduate students working in nanotechnology, materials science, biomaterials and biomedical engineering, especially those in small research institutions in developing countries who don’t have access to major journals
Table of Contents
- Biomedical inorganic nanoparticles: preparation, properties and perspectives
2. Inorganic composites in biomedical engineering
3. Structural interpretation, microstructure characterization, mechanical properties and cytocompatibility study of pure and doped carbonated nanocrystalline hydroxyapatites synthesized by mechanical alloying
4. Multiparticle composites based on nanostructurized arsenic sulfides As4S4 in biomedical engineering
5. Quaternary ammonium compound derivatives for biomedical applications
6. Block copolymer micelles as nanoreactors for the synthesis of gold nanoparticles
7. Nanoparticles: synthesis and applications
8. Multimodal magnetic nanoparticles for biomedical applications: importance of characterization on biomimetic in vitro models
9. Aluminosilicate-based composites functionalized with cationic materials: possibilities for drug delivery applications
10. Bioactive glass nanofibers for tissue engineering
11. Application of (mixed) metal oxides-based nanocomposites for biosensors
12. Metal nanoparticles and their composites: a promising multifunctional nanomaterials for biomedical and related applications
13. Hybrid metal complex nanocomposites for targeted cancer diagnosis and therapeutics
14. Nanocoatings and thin films
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 28th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081028155
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081028148
About the Editor
Valentina Grumezescu
Valentina Grumezescu is a Scientific Researcher at the National Institute for Lasers, Plasma & Radiation Physics, Magurele, Romania. She is an experienced researcher in the field of fabrication of biomedical thin coatings by laser processing. She has published over 40 research and review papers in the field of nanobiomaterials and several book chapters on the application of laser processing in biomedical field. She is also the assistant editor of the journal Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientific Researcher, National Institute for Lasers, Plasma and Radiation Physics, Magurele, Romania
Alexandru Grumezescu
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania