Materials for Biomedical Engineering: Nanomaterials-based Drug Delivery
1st Edition
Description
Materials for Biomedical Engineering: Nanomaterials-Based Drug Delivery highlights the progress made in the field of nanostructures bioactive materials and their impact on efficient drug delivery towards personalized medicine. Drug delivery is a well investigated and challenging bio-medical field, with promising perspectives in medicine and engineering. This book brings together the latest research findings regarding nanostructured materials and their potential in designing highly efficient and personalized drug delivery systems.
Key Features
- Provides a valuable resource of recent scientific progress, highlighting the most well-known applications of nanostructures in drug delivery systems
- Includes novel opportunities and ideas for developing or improving technologies in composites by companies, biomedical industries, and in related sectors
- Features at least 50% of references from the last 2-3 years
Readership
Academic and industrial researchers and postgraduate students working in bionanotechnology, drug delivery and drug development, biomaterials and biomedical engineering, especially in those institutions with limited access to online journal subscriptions
Table of Contents
- Superiorities of nanoscale materials in drug delivery
2. Three-dimensional bioprinting in drug delivery
3. Drug-coated nanoparticles: the magic bullets for threatening diseases, with special reference to tuberculosis
4. Biomedical applications of PLGA particles
5. A review of nanocellulose in the drug-delivery system
6. Cellulosic medicine hydrogels with cytoand biocompatible properties for ultrasound stimuli—drug release materials
7. PHAs as matrices for drug delivery
8. Polylactide: polymer revolutionizing the biomedical field
9. Chitosan and lipids composites as versatile biomedical material
10. Hydrogel and nanocomposite hydrogel drug-delivery systems for treatment of cancers
11. Porous three-dimensional polymer composites for tailored delivery of bioactives and drugs
12. Magnetic Nanoparticles: Applications in biomedical processes as synergic drug delivery systems
13. Biomedical applications of magnetite nanoparticles
14. Phantom gels towards medicine improvement: uses for magnetic device tests and enhancements on magnetic-dependent clinical techniques
15. Properties and therapeutic potential of solid lipid nanoparticles and nanostructured lipid carriers as promising colloidal drug delivery systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 534
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 27th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128169131
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128169148
About the Editor
Alina Butu
Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania
Alexandru Grumezescu
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania