Materials for Biomedical Engineering: Hydrogels and Polymer-based Scaffolds
1st Edition
Description
Materials for Biomedical Engineering: Hydrogels and Polymer-Based Scaffolds discusses the use of a wide variety of hydrogels as bioactive scaffolds in regenerative medicine, including updates on innovative materials and their properties. Various types of currently investigated scaffolding materials and hydrogels are discussed, as is their future roles and applications, the main techniques for scaffold fabrication, and their characterization procedures. Readers will be able to use this book as a guide for the selection of the best materials for a specific application.
Key Features
- Provides a valuable resource of recent scientific progress, highlighting the most well-known applications of hydrogels as bioactive scaffolds in regenerative medicine
- Includes novel opportunities and ideas for developing or improving technologies in biomaterials, and in related biomedical industries
- Features at least 50% of references from the last 2-3 years
Readership
Academic and industrial researchers, PhD students working in nanotechnology, materials science, biomaterials and biomedical engineering, especially institutions where online access to journals is a problem
Table of Contents
1. Interactions between tissues, cells, and biomaterials: an advanced evaluation by synchrotron radiation-based high-resolution tomography
2. Bioprinted scaffolds
3. Fundamentals of chitosan-based hydrogels: elaboration and characterization techniques
4. Bioreabsorbable polymers for tissue engineering: PLA, PGA, and their copolymers
5. Technological challenges and advances: from lactic acid to polylactate and copolymers
6. PLGA scaffolds: building blocks for new age therapeutics
7. Electrospun biomimetic scaffolds of biosynthesized poly(β-hydroxybutyrate) from Azotobacter vinelandii strains. cell viability and bone tissue engineering
8. Polyurethane-based structures obtained by additive manufacturing technologies
9. Composites based on bioderived polymers: potential role in tissue engineering: Vol VI: resorbable polymer fibers
10. Composite scaffolds for bone and osteochondral defects
11. Plasma treated and untreated thermoplastic biopolymers/biocomposites in tissue engineering and biodegradable implants
12. The design of two different structural scaffolds using β-tricalcium phosphate (β-TCP) and collagen for bone tissue engineering.
13. Composite materials based on hydroxyapatite embedded in biopolymer matrices: ways of synthesis and application
14. Study of microstructural, structural, mechanical, and vibrational properties of defatted trabecular bovine bones: natural sponges
15. Laser processing of biopolymers for development of medical and high-tech devices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 562
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 27th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128169018
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128169025
About the Editor
Alina Butu
Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania
Alexandru Grumezescu
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania