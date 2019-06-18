Materials for Biomedical Engineering: Bioactive Materials, Properties, and Applications
1st Edition
Description
Materials for Biomedical Engineering: Bioactive Materials, Properties, and Applications introduces the reader to a broad range of the different types of bioactive materials used in biomedical engineering. All the main types of bioactive materials are discussed, with an emphasis placed on their synthesis, properties, performance, and potential for biomedical applications. Key chapters on modeling and surface modification and methods provide the step-by-step information needed by researchers. Important applications of bioactive materials, such as drug delivery, cancer therapy and clinical dentistry are also highlighted in detail. Final sections look at future perspectives for bioactive materials in biomedical engineering.
Key Features
- Provides a knowledge of the range of bioactive materials available, enabling the reader to make optimal materials selection decisions
- Presents detailed information on current and proposed applications of the latest bioactive materials, thus empowering readers to design innovative products and processes
- Covers methods and provides the detailed guidance needed by researchers to replicate key procedures and contribute to further research and discovery in this important field
Readership
Researchers, postgraduate students, and industrial R&D professionals, working in biomaterials, biomedical engineering, materials science, nanotechnology and biomaterials; medical and pharmaceutical companies
Table of Contents
1. Inorganic fibers for biomedical engineering applications
2. Hybrid composites: a revolutionary trend in biomedical engineering
3. Inorganic and organic-inorganic composite nanoparticles with potential biomedical applications: synthesis challenges for enhanced performance
4. Modeling composites in biomedical engineering
5. Characterisation of porous coatings obtained via plasma electrolytic oxidation
6. Surface-modified cellulose in biomedical engineering
7. Modification of biodegradable materials by natural biocidal agents
8. Matrix resistance stress reduction –prerequisite for achieving higher concentration of immobilized cells
9. Graphene: promising nanoplatform for biomedical applications
10. Carbon nanotube-based matrices for tisue engineering
11. Mesoporous bioactive glasses for biomedical composites
12. Fiber-reinforced polymer: applications in biomedical engineering
13. Polymer-matrix composites for rapid tooling in clinical dentistry
14. Trend of nanofibers in dental regeneration: perspectives and challenges
15. Gold nanocomposites for biomedical applications
16. Clinical applications of bioactive materials
17. Silver nanoparticles as unique nanodrugs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 616
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 18th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128184318
About the Editor
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry and Letters in Applied NanoBioScience and Co-Editor in Chief of Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Bulletin. He is also a member of the Editoral Board for several other journals, including American Journal of Nanomaterials, Journal of Nanotechnology in Diagnosis and Treatment and Nanoscience and Nanotechnology Research. In addition, he has served as Guest Editor for several other established journals, including Elsevier’s International Journal of Pharmaceutics. He has published 17 books previously with Elsevier as well as over 150 peer reviewed papers and 20 book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania
Valentina Grumezescu
Valentina Grumezescu is a Scientific Researcher at the National Institute for Lasers, Plasma & Radiation Physics, Magurele, Romania. She is an experienced researcher in the field of fabrication of biomedical thin coatings by laser processing. She has published over 40 research and review papers in the field of nanobiomaterials and several book chapters on the application of laser processing in biomedical field. She is also the assistant editor of the journal Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientific Researcher, National Institute for Lasers, Plasma and Radiation Physics, Magurele, Romania