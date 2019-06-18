Materials for Biomedical Engineering: Bioactive Materials for Antimicrobial, Anticancer, and Gene Therapy
1st Edition
Description
Materials for Biomedical Engineering: Bioactive Materials for Antimicrobial, Anticancer, and Gene Therapy offers an up-to-date perspective on recent research findings regarding the application and use of these materials for disease treatment and prevention. Various types of currently investigated bioactive materials, including therapeutic nanostructures and antimicrobial hydrogels are discussed, as are their properties, impact and future role in therapeutic applications. The book will be extremely useful for new researchers who want to explore more information on the use of bioactive materials or for more experienced researchers who are interested in new trends and specific applications.
Key Features
- Provides knowledge on the range of bioactive materials available, enabling the reader to make optimal materials selection decisions
- Contains detailed information on current and proposed applications of the latest bioactive materials to empower readers to design innovative products and processes
- Presents a strong emphasis on chemistry and the physico-chemical characterization of these materials and their application in antimicrobial, anticancer and gene therapy
Readership
Researchers, postgraduate students, and industrial R&D professionals working in biomaterials, biomedical engineering, materials science, and nanotechnology; medical and pharmaceutical companies
Table of Contents
- Therapeutic nanostructures: novel approaches
2. Biodegradable antimicrobial hydrogels and their use in biomedical purposes
3. Antimicrobial fibers obtained by electrospinning
4. Hybrid films based on nonisocyanate polyurethanes with antimicrobial activity
5. Antimicrobial activity of green synthesized plasmonic nanoparticles
6. Metallic nanoparticles as a potential antimicrobial for catheters and prostheses
7. Core-shell nanomaterials for infection and cancer therapy
8. On-demand tailored mesoporous silica nanoparticles as a theranostic platform for tumor therapy
9. Applications of Fe3O4 magnetic-fluorescent nanoparticles in modern biomedical engineering
10. Gene therapy: recent progress and perspectives
11. Development of plasmid DNA nanoparticles for mitochondrial gene therapy
12. Mechanical performance of lithium disilicate: update on the latest experimental results
13. Polysaccharide-based hydrogels for targeted drug delivery
14. Metallic nanoparticles as a strategy for the treatment of infectious diseases
15. Nanomaterials for medical applications and their antimicrobial advantages
Details
- No. of pages:
- 466
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 18th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128184363
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128184356
About the Editor
Alexandru Grumezescu
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania
Alina-Maria Holban
Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania