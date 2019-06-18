Materials for Biomedical Engineering: Absorbable Polymers
1st Edition
Description
Materials for Biomedical Engineering: Absorbable Polymers provides a detailed and comprehensive review of recent progress in absorbable biopolymers and their impact on biomedical engineering. The book's main focus lies in their classification, processing, properties and performance, biocompatibility, and their applications in tissue engineering, drug delivery, bone repair and regenerative medicine. The most up-to-date methods used to obtain such polymers and how to improve their properties is discussed in detail. This book provides readers with a comprehensive and updated review of the latest research in the field of absorbable polymers for biomedical applications.
Key Features
- Provides knowledge of the range of absorbable polymers currently available, enabling the reader to make optimal materials selection decisions
- Presents detailed information on current and proposed applications of the latest developments
- Includes a strong emphasis on chemistry and physico-chemical characterization of these materials and their application in biomedical engineering
Readership
Researchers and postgraduate students, industrial R&D, working in biomaterials, biomedical engineering, materials science, nanotechnology and biomaterials, medical and pharmaceutical companies
Table of Contents
- Degradation versus resorption
2. Plant-derived resorbable polymers in tissue engineering
3. Current trends and biomedical applications of resorbable polymers
4. Resorbable polymers in bone repair and regeneration
5. Biomedical applications of composite resorbable fibers
6. Biodegradable polymer nanocomposites for tissue engineering: synthetic strategies and related applications
7. Poly(lactic acid) and poly(lactic-co-glycolic) acid nanoparticles: versatility in biomedical applications
8. Collagen as a potential biopolymer for the production of porous matrices (scaffolds) with application in tissue engineering
9. Resorbable polymer matrices: chitosan-substituted collagen-based biomaterials
10. Biocompatible chitosan in unique applications for tissue engineering
11. Microbial cellulose: production and application
12. Alginate as a versatile polymer matrix with biomedical and food applications
13. Analytical methods in resorbable polymer development and degradation tracking
14. Recent progress in polyester-urethanes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 18th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128184158
About the Editor
Alexandru Grumezescu
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania
Valentina Grumezescu
Valentina Grumezescu is a Scientific Researcher at the National Institute for Lasers, Plasma & Radiation Physics, Magurele, Romania. She is an experienced researcher in the field of fabrication of biomedical thin coatings by laser processing. She has published over 40 research and review papers in the field of nanobiomaterials and several book chapters on the application of laser processing in biomedical field. She is also the assistant editor of the journal Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientific Researcher, National Institute for Lasers, Plasma and Radiation Physics, Magurele, Romania