Materials for Automobile Bodies
1st Edition
Description
The selection of automobile body materials is fundamental to the choice of fabrication method, and the characteristics and performance of the final vehicle or component. The factors behind these choices comprise some of the key technological and design issues facing automotive engineers today.
Materials for Automobile Bodies presents detailed up-to-date information on material technologies for the automobile industry, embracing steels (including high-strength steels) aluminium, plastics, magnesium, hydro-forming and composite body panels. Coverage also includes: materials processing; formability; welding and joining; anti-corrosion technologies; plus a comprehensive consideration of the implications of materials selection on these processes. Dealing with the whole assembly process from raw material to production, right through to recycling at the end of a vehicle's life, this book is the essential resource for practising engineers, designers, analysts and students involved in the design and specification of motor vehicle bodies and components.
Key Features
- Up-to-date information on contemporary autobody materials
- International case studies, examples and terminology
- Fully illustrated throughout, with examples from Honda, Ferrari, Lotus, BMW and Audi
Readership
Practicing engineers/designers/analysts involved in the design and specification of motor vehicle bodies and components; Students of automotive engineering, mechanical, industrial and product design.
Table of Contents
Preface; Introduction; Design and material utilization; Materials for consideration and use in automotive body structures; The role of demonstration, concept and competition cars; Component manufacture; Component assembly: materials joining technology; Corrosion and protection of the automotive structure; Environmental considerations; Future trends in automotive body materials; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 21st October 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080473390
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750656924
About the Author
Geoffrey Davies
Following 10 years with Richard Thomas and Baldwins Ltd. (now Corus) engaged mainly on research into sheet steel products destined for the automotive industry, a further 35 years was spent on materials technology focused on the car body. This included spells at The Pressed Steel Company, Austin-Morris, BL Technology, Rover and finally BMW UK. Experience included all aspects of material selection raging from sheet steel to aluminium and polymers together with a detailed knowlege of most processing aspects such as pressing, painting and welding. Corrosion prevention was a major feature of recent years and collaborative work with Oxford University helped optimise the use of zinc coated steels on current bodywork.
Affiliations and Expertise
Materials consultant and former head of body materials selection at BMW (UK)
Reviews
"Geoff Davies has produced an intelligent and well-argued discussion of a range of materials for car bodies. The book is written in a style which reflects his deep knowledge of the subject, incorporating aspects of science, engineering and economics." - Phase Transformation & Complex Properties Research Group, University of Cambridge, UK "...a thoroughly useful book which I think is essential reading for anyone involved in the development or use of materials for automobiles. Undergraduates would find it an important reference book... For the teacher, the book contains stories which can be used to illustrate lectures and make them more meaningful to the audience. I like the book and wholeheartedly recommend it." - Phase Transformation & Complex Properties Research Group, University of Cambridge, UK