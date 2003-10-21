The selection of automobile body materials is fundamental to the choice of fabrication method, and the characteristics and performance of the final vehicle or component. The factors behind these choices comprise some of the key technological and design issues facing automotive engineers today.

Materials for Automobile Bodies presents detailed up-to-date information on material technologies for the automobile industry, embracing steels (including high-strength steels) aluminium, plastics, magnesium, hydro-forming and composite body panels. Coverage also includes: materials processing; formability; welding and joining; anti-corrosion technologies; plus a comprehensive consideration of the implications of materials selection on these processes. Dealing with the whole assembly process from raw material to production, right through to recycling at the end of a vehicle's life, this book is the essential resource for practising engineers, designers, analysts and students involved in the design and specification of motor vehicle bodies and components.