Materials for Additive Manufacturing
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Overview of AM Processes and Materials
2. Polymers for AM (Powder)
3. Polymers for AM (Liquid)
4. Polymers for AM (Filament)
5. Metallic Materials for AM
6. Ceramic Materials for AM
7. Application Cases for Additive Manufacturing Materials
8. Materials for 4D Printing
Description
Materials for Additive Manufacturing covers in detail the materials utilized in the Additive Manufacturing field, including polymers, metals and alloys, and ceramic materials. A conceptual overview of the preparation and characterization of the materials and their processing is given, beginning with the theoretical aspects so that readers can better understand the fundamental concepts.
Emerging applications such as medicine, aerospace, automotive, artwork and rapid manufacturing are also discussed. This book provides a comprehensive overview of materials as well as rapid prototyping technologies
Key Features
- Discusses the preparation and characterization of materials used for Additive Manufacturing
- Provides descriptions of microstructure and properties of the parts produced by Additive Manufacturing
- Includes recent industrial applications of materials processed in Additive Manufacturing
Readership
Researchers from universities, institutes, and companies in the fields of materials and manufacturing; engineers in industry; undergraduate and higher degree research students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 612
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128193020
About the Authors
Yusheng Shi
Shi Yusheng is a Professor at the School of Materials Science and Engineering, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China. His research interests include additive manufacturing, near-net forming manufacturing, water-saving product development, optical, mechanical and electronic integration.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Materials Science and Engineering, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China
Chunze Yan
Yan Chunze is a Professor at the School of Materials Science and Engineering, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China. His research interests include additive manufacturing, selective laser sintering/melting, periodic cellular lattice structures, high performance polymers and composites.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Materials Science and Engineering, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China
Yan Zhou
Jiamin Wu
Yan Wang
Shengfu Yu
Chen Ying
