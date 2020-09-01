Materials for Additive Manufacturing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128193020

Materials for Additive Manufacturing

1st Edition

Authors: Yusheng Shi Chunze Yan Yan Zhou Jiamin Wu Yan Wang Shengfu Yu Chen Ying
Paperback ISBN: 9780128193020
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 612
Table of Contents

1. Overview of AM Processes and Materials
2. Polymers for AM (Powder)
3. Polymers for AM (Liquid)
4. Polymers for AM (Filament)
5. Metallic Materials for AM
6. Ceramic Materials for AM
7. Application Cases for Additive Manufacturing Materials
8. Materials for 4D Printing

Description

Materials for Additive Manufacturing covers in detail the materials utilized in the Additive Manufacturing field, including polymers, metals and alloys, and ceramic materials. A conceptual overview of the preparation and characterization of the materials and their processing is given, beginning with the theoretical aspects so that readers can better understand the fundamental concepts.

Emerging applications such as medicine, aerospace, automotive, artwork and rapid manufacturing are also discussed. This book provides a comprehensive overview of materials as well as rapid prototyping technologies

Key Features

  • Discusses the preparation and characterization of materials used for Additive Manufacturing
  • Provides descriptions of microstructure and properties of the parts produced by Additive Manufacturing
  • Includes recent industrial applications of materials processed in Additive Manufacturing

Readership

Researchers from universities, institutes, and companies in the fields of materials and manufacturing; engineers in industry; undergraduate and higher degree research students

Details

No. of pages:
612
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st September 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128193020

About the Authors

Yusheng Shi

Shi Yusheng is a Professor at the School of Materials Science and Engineering, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China. His research interests include additive manufacturing, near-net forming manufacturing, water-saving product development, optical, mechanical and electronic integration.

Professor, School of Materials Science and Engineering, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China

Chunze Yan

Yan Chunze is a Professor at the School of Materials Science and Engineering, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China. His research interests include additive manufacturing, selective laser sintering/melting, periodic cellular lattice structures, high performance polymers and composites.

Professor, School of Materials Science and Engineering, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China

