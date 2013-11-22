Materials Experience - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080993591, 9780080993768

Materials Experience

1st Edition

Fundamentals of Materials and Design

Editors: Elvin Karana Owain Pedgley Valentina Rognoli
eBook ISBN: 9780080993768
Paperback ISBN: 9780080993591
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 22nd November 2013
Page Count: 400
Description

There currently exists an abundance of materials selection advice for designers suited to solving technical product requirements. In contrast, a stark gap can be found in current literature that articulates the very real personal, social, cultural and economic connections between materials and the design of the material world. In Materials Experience: fundamentals of materials and design, thirty-four of the leading academicians and experts, alongside 8 professional designers, have come together for the first time to offer their expertise and insights on a number of topics common to materials and product design. The result is a very readable and varied panorama on the world of materials and product design as it currently stands.

Key Features

  • Contributions by many of the most prominent materials experts and designers in the field today, with a foreword by Mike Ashby
  • The book is organized into 4 main themes: sustainability, user interaction, technology and selection
  • Between chapters, you will find the results of interviews conducted with internationally known designers

  • These ‘designer perspectives’ will provide a ‘time out’ from the academic articles, with emphasis placed on fascinating insights, product examples and visuals

Readership

Design educators, students, design researchers, professional designers

Table of Contents

Biography

Foreword: Materials Experience—Fundamentals of Materials and Design

Preface

Introduction to Materials Experience

References

Section 1: Touched by Materials

Introduction

Chapter 1. Designing Material Experience

Abstract

From Product to Material Experience

Meanings of Materials

Designing Material Experience

References

Chapter 2. Sensing Materials: Exploring the Building Blocks for Experiential Design

Abstract

Relating Sensory Perception to Material Properties

The Separate Roles of the Sensory Modalities in Material Experience

How the Senses Work Together in Creating Experiences

Sensory Dominance in Material Perception

Integrating Vision and Touch: The Experience of Warmth

Conclusions

References

Chapter 3. Tactile Aesthetics of Materials and Design

Abstract

Acknowledgments

Tactile Perception of Materials

Underlying Material Parameters

Optimum Texture Design

Conclusions

References

Chapter 4. The Sound and Taste of Materials

Abstract

Acknowledgments

Sensoaesthetics

The Sound of Materials

The Taste of Materials

Conclusions

References

Chapter 5. Manipulating the Material Code: The Transformation of Material Meaning in Contemporary Japanese Design

Abstract

Acknowledgments

Sensory Manipulation

Quasi-Mimesis

Transliteration

Repurposing

Aggregation

Conclusions

References

Chapter 6. The Immaterial of Materials

Abstract

Aesthetics and Ethics: Reflections on Personal Tastes and Material Preferences

At What Cost?

Material and Manufacturing Legacies

Conclusions

References

Interview with Hella Jongerius

What are the Key Aspects Affecting your Material Choices?

Are any of these Aspects Different than 10-20 Years Back?

If we say ‘Materials & Sustainability’, …?

What about ‘Materials & Technology’ …?

Materials & User Interaction…?

From where do You Get Inspiration and Information for Your Material Choices?

How do you Think Materials should be Taught in Design Education?

Interview with Ece Yalim

What are the Key Aspects Affecting your Material Choices?

Are any of These Aspects Different than 10-20 Years Back?

If we say ‘Materials & Sustainability’, …?

What about ‘Materials & Technology’ …?

Materials & User Interaction…?

From Where Do You Get Inspiration And Information For Your Material Choices?

How do you think Materials should be Taught in Design Education?

Section 2: Living with Materials

Introduction

Chapter 7. Materials and Social Sustainability

Abstract

Materials, Design, and Sustainability

Materials Resources and Social Sustainability

Natural Fibers

Design and Development

Conclusions

References

Chapter 8. The “Material” Side of Design for Sustainability

Abstract

Introduction to the Product LCD Approach

Material Selection in a Product LCD Approach

Conclusions: Material Selection in DfS

References

Chapter 9. Designing with Waste

Abstract

Acknowledgments

Use Less and Useless

Use Refuse

Emerging Beauty

Conclusions

References

Chapter 10. Meaningful Stuff: Toward Longer Lasting Products

Abstract

Altering the Parameters of Life

Design is Darwinian

Wake of Destruction

Impermanence is Natural

Materials and Meaning

Toward Meaningful Stuff

Conclusions

References

Chapter 11. Toward a New Materials Aesthetic Based on Imperfection and Graceful Aging

Abstract

Imperfection > Uniqueness

Aging > Imperfection > Uniqueness

Conclusions

References

Chapter 12. Conception and Realization of a Sustainable Materials Library

Abstract

Acknowledgments

The Formative Years

Hands-on Contact: The Value of a Physical Resource

Case Studies: The Importance of Collaboration

Sustainable Materials Inspiration and Consultancy

Conclusion

References

Chapter 13. Sustainable Multipurpose Materials for Design

Abstract

Biobased Material Design

Lightweight Material Design

Smart Material Design

Conclusion

References

Interview with Paolo Ulian

What are the Key Aspects Affecting your Material Choices?

Are any of these Aspects Different than 10–20 Years Back?

If we say ‘Materials & Sustainability’, … ?

What about ‘Materials & Technology’ …?

Materials & User Interaction…?

From Where Do You Get Inspiration And Information For Your Material Choices?

How do you Think Materials should be Taught in Design Education?

Interview with Piet Hein Eek

What are the Key Aspects Affecting your Material Choices?

Are any of these Aspects Different than 10–20 Years Back?

If we say ‘Materials & Sustainability’… ?

What about ‘Materials & Technology’ …?

Materials & User Interaction…?

From Where Do You Get Inspiration And Information For Your Material Choices?

How do you think Materials should be Taught in Design Education?

Section 3: Futures through Materials

Introduction

Chapter 14. The Next Generation of Materials and Design

Abstract

Acknowledgments

Advanced Materials and Manufacturing

Shaping Future Material Experiences

Conclusions

References

Chapter 15. Nanomaterials in Design

Abstract

Nanomaterials in Nature and Art

Nanomaterial Characteristics

Product Forms and Applications

A Closer Look at Unique Applications

Conclusions—An Array of Opportunities

References and Further Reading

Chapter 16. Sensing and Energy Harvesting Novel Polymer Composites

Abstract

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Brief Introduction to Piezoelectric Materials

Piezoelectric Composites

Functional Properties of Aligned PZT-Polymer Composites

Conclusions

References

Chapter 17. Biomimetic Materials

Abstract

Molecular Structure

Manipulating Liquid Crystals

Hierarchy

Assembly and Manufacture

Biomimetic Materials

Conclusions

References

Chapter 18. Lightweight Materials, Lightweight Design?

Abstract

Seven Rules for Lightweight Design

Conclusions

References

Interview with Sam Hecht

What are the Key Aspects Affecting your Material Choices?

Are any of these Aspects Different than 10–20 Years Back?

If We Say ‘Materials & Sustainability’, ... ?

What about ‘Materials & Technology’ …?

Materials & User Interaction…?

From Where Do You Get Inspiration And Information For Your Material Choices?

How do you Think Materials should be Taught in Design Education?

Interview with Alberto Meda

What are the Key Aspects Affecting your Material Choices?

Are Any of These Aspects Different Than 10–20 Years Back?

If We Say ‘Materials & Sustainability’, ... ?

What About ‘Materials & Technology’ ...?

Materials & User Interaction...?

From Where Do You Get Inspiration And Information For Your Material Choices?

How do you Think Materials Should be Taught in Design Education?

Section 4: Proficiency in Materials

Introduction

Chapter 19. Materials Driven Design

Abstract

Materials in the Design Process

Relationship between Materials and Designers

Materials Exploration versus Selection

Materials Driven Design

Three Case Studies

Conclusions

References

Chapter 20. Interaction between Functional and Human-Centered Attributes in Materials Selection

Abstract

Acknowledgments

The Materials Selection Process

The Influence of Design Thinking

Manipulating Material Attributes to Satisfy Design Requirements

Conclusions

References

Chapter 21. Modeling Materials Technology and the Designers' Perceptual Span

Abstract

Acknowledgments

Mathematical Models of Materials Technology

Visual Models of Materials Technology

Technology for Design

Conclusions

References

Chapter 22. From Stiffness of Iron–Carbon Diagrams to Weakness of Sensoriality: The Manifold Designerly Ways of Developing Engineering Competencies in Materials

Abstract

Educational Programs from the Traditional Lecture Classroom to the Informed Use of Materials and Technologies in Design

The Inverse Perspective: “Design Driven” Materials Research

Conclusions

References

Chapter 23. The Concept–Context Approach to Learning Material Properties in Design(-Related) Education

Abstract

Current Educational Theories about Teaching and Learning Concepts

Preconcepts Related to Materials

Creating Cognitive Conflicts

A Concept–Context Approach For Learning Material Selection

Conclusion

References

Chapter 24. Materials Selection for Product Experience: New Thinking, New Tools

Abstract

User-Centered Materials Selection

Four Prototypical Approaches

Discussion

Conclusions

References

Interview with Can Yalman

What are the Key Aspects Affecting your Material Choices?

Are any of these Aspects Different than 10–20 Years Back?

If we say ‘Materials & Sustainability’, … ?

What about ‘Materials & Technology’ …?

Materials & User Interaction…?

From Where Do You Get Inspiration And Information For Your Material Choices?

How do you Think Materials Should be Taught in Design Education?

Interview with Dick Powell

What are the Key Aspects Affecting your Material Choices?

Are any of these Aspects Different than 10–20 Years Back?

If we say ‘Materials & Sustainability’, … ?

What about ‘Materials & Technology’ …?

Materials & User Interaction…?

From Where Do You Get Inspiration And Information For Your Material Choices?

How do you Think Materials Should be Taught in Design Education?

Inspirational Resources for Materials and Design

Physical Sample Collections

Online Resources

Index

About the Editor

Elvin Karana

Dr. Karana is currently assistant professor in the department of Design Engineering at Delft University of Technology in The Netherlands and holds a Ph.D. in Industrial Design Engineering. She has presented her research at a number of international conferences and has run various workshops on the ‘meanings of materials’. Dr. Karana is one of the founders of the Natural Fibre Composites (NFC) Design Platform in The Netherlands. Her current research and education interests include teaching materials in design and designing and manufacturing with bio-based materials. She is the developer and the coordinator of the Materials Library: Made Of.. at the Faculty of Industrial Design Engineering, TU Delft.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Design Engineering,Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands

Owain Pedgley

Dr. Pedgley is associate professor of industrial design at Middle East Technical University in Ankara, Turkey. He teaches courses in materials and design and is actively involved in three areas of research: materials and manufacturing for industrial design, designing interactions between people and things, and methods of conducting academic research through designing artefacts. he holds a Ph.D. in Industrial Design from Loughborough University, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Industrial Design, Middle East Technical University, Ankara, Turkey

Valentina Rognoli

Dr. Rognoli teaches courses in product development and materials for design within the department of Chemistry, Materials and Chemical Engineering at Politecnico di Milano in Italy. Her current research interests include materials and design, expressivity and sensorality in materials for design, emotional design, design and neurosciences, and biomimicry.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Materials and Chemical Engineering, School of Design, Politecnico di Milano, Italy

Reviews

"...an excellent introduction to a composition that reflects the fundamentals for turning a design idea into a materialized outcome...I recommend this book to those interested in materials design, from those entering the field to professional researchers." --MRS Bulletin, February 2015

"Product designers offer advice to colleagues on selecting materials, considering not only the complex ways in which materials influence how products are embodied and function, but also how the materials affect people's experiences of the products and the complexity of decision making about materials that designers face." --ProtoView.com, April 2014

"When the design focus shifts from 'products' to 'interactions', materials must be considered (also) as 'experience'. This book is a very useful contribution to attend to the experiential side of materials." --Ezio Manzini

Ratings and Reviews

