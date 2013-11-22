Materials Experience
There currently exists an abundance of materials selection advice for designers suited to solving technical product requirements. In contrast, a stark gap can be found in current literature that articulates the very real personal, social, cultural and economic connections between materials and the design of the material world. In Materials Experience: fundamentals of materials and design, thirty-four of the leading academicians and experts, alongside 8 professional designers, have come together for the first time to offer their expertise and insights on a number of topics common to materials and product design. The result is a very readable and varied panorama on the world of materials and product design as it currently stands.
- Contributions by many of the most prominent materials experts and designers in the field today, with a foreword by Mike Ashby
- The book is organized into 4 main themes: sustainability, user interaction, technology and selection
- Between chapters, you will find the results of interviews conducted with internationally known designers
These ‘designer perspectives’ will provide a ‘time out’ from the academic articles, with emphasis placed on fascinating insights, product examples and visuals
Design educators, students, design researchers, professional designers
Foreword: Materials Experience—Fundamentals of Materials and Design
Preface
Introduction to Materials Experience
References
Section 1: Touched by Materials
Introduction
Chapter 1. Designing Material Experience
Abstract
From Product to Material Experience
Meanings of Materials
Designing Material Experience
References
Chapter 2. Sensing Materials: Exploring the Building Blocks for Experiential Design
Abstract
Relating Sensory Perception to Material Properties
The Separate Roles of the Sensory Modalities in Material Experience
How the Senses Work Together in Creating Experiences
Sensory Dominance in Material Perception
Integrating Vision and Touch: The Experience of Warmth
Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. Tactile Aesthetics of Materials and Design
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Tactile Perception of Materials
Underlying Material Parameters
Optimum Texture Design
Conclusions
References
Chapter 4. The Sound and Taste of Materials
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Sensoaesthetics
The Sound of Materials
The Taste of Materials
Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. Manipulating the Material Code: The Transformation of Material Meaning in Contemporary Japanese Design
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Sensory Manipulation
Quasi-Mimesis
Transliteration
Repurposing
Aggregation
Conclusions
References
Chapter 6. The Immaterial of Materials
Abstract
Aesthetics and Ethics: Reflections on Personal Tastes and Material Preferences
At What Cost?
Material and Manufacturing Legacies
Conclusions
References
Interview with Hella Jongerius
What are the Key Aspects Affecting your Material Choices?
Are any of these Aspects Different than 10-20 Years Back?
If we say ‘Materials & Sustainability’, …?
What about ‘Materials & Technology’ …?
Materials & User Interaction…?
From where do You Get Inspiration and Information for Your Material Choices?
How do you Think Materials should be Taught in Design Education?
Interview with Ece Yalim
What are the Key Aspects Affecting your Material Choices?
Are any of These Aspects Different than 10-20 Years Back?
If we say ‘Materials & Sustainability’, …?
What about ‘Materials & Technology’ …?
Materials & User Interaction…?
From Where Do You Get Inspiration And Information For Your Material Choices?
How do you think Materials should be Taught in Design Education?
Section 2: Living with Materials
Introduction
Chapter 7. Materials and Social Sustainability
Abstract
Materials, Design, and Sustainability
Materials Resources and Social Sustainability
Natural Fibers
Design and Development
Conclusions
References
Chapter 8. The “Material” Side of Design for Sustainability
Abstract
Introduction to the Product LCD Approach
Material Selection in a Product LCD Approach
Conclusions: Material Selection in DfS
References
Chapter 9. Designing with Waste
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Use Less and Useless
Use Refuse
Emerging Beauty
Conclusions
References
Chapter 10. Meaningful Stuff: Toward Longer Lasting Products
Abstract
Altering the Parameters of Life
Design is Darwinian
Wake of Destruction
Impermanence is Natural
Materials and Meaning
Toward Meaningful Stuff
Conclusions
References
Chapter 11. Toward a New Materials Aesthetic Based on Imperfection and Graceful Aging
Abstract
Imperfection > Uniqueness
Aging > Imperfection > Uniqueness
Conclusions
References
Chapter 12. Conception and Realization of a Sustainable Materials Library
Abstract
Acknowledgments
The Formative Years
Hands-on Contact: The Value of a Physical Resource
Case Studies: The Importance of Collaboration
Sustainable Materials Inspiration and Consultancy
Conclusion
References
Chapter 13. Sustainable Multipurpose Materials for Design
Abstract
Biobased Material Design
Lightweight Material Design
Smart Material Design
Conclusion
References
Interview with Paolo Ulian
What are the Key Aspects Affecting your Material Choices?
Are any of these Aspects Different than 10–20 Years Back?
If we say ‘Materials & Sustainability’, … ?
What about ‘Materials & Technology’ …?
Materials & User Interaction…?
From Where Do You Get Inspiration And Information For Your Material Choices?
How do you Think Materials should be Taught in Design Education?
Interview with Piet Hein Eek
What are the Key Aspects Affecting your Material Choices?
Are any of these Aspects Different than 10–20 Years Back?
If we say ‘Materials & Sustainability’… ?
What about ‘Materials & Technology’ …?
Materials & User Interaction…?
From Where Do You Get Inspiration And Information For Your Material Choices?
How do you think Materials should be Taught in Design Education?
Section 3: Futures through Materials
Introduction
Chapter 14. The Next Generation of Materials and Design
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Advanced Materials and Manufacturing
Shaping Future Material Experiences
Conclusions
References
Chapter 15. Nanomaterials in Design
Abstract
Nanomaterials in Nature and Art
Nanomaterial Characteristics
Product Forms and Applications
A Closer Look at Unique Applications
Conclusions—An Array of Opportunities
References and Further Reading
Chapter 16. Sensing and Energy Harvesting Novel Polymer Composites
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Brief Introduction to Piezoelectric Materials
Piezoelectric Composites
Functional Properties of Aligned PZT-Polymer Composites
Conclusions
References
Chapter 17. Biomimetic Materials
Abstract
Molecular Structure
Manipulating Liquid Crystals
Hierarchy
Assembly and Manufacture
Biomimetic Materials
Conclusions
References
Chapter 18. Lightweight Materials, Lightweight Design?
Abstract
Seven Rules for Lightweight Design
Conclusions
References
Interview with Sam Hecht
What are the Key Aspects Affecting your Material Choices?
Are any of these Aspects Different than 10–20 Years Back?
If We Say ‘Materials & Sustainability’, ... ?
What about ‘Materials & Technology’ …?
Materials & User Interaction…?
From Where Do You Get Inspiration And Information For Your Material Choices?
How do you Think Materials should be Taught in Design Education?
Interview with Alberto Meda
What are the Key Aspects Affecting your Material Choices?
Are Any of These Aspects Different Than 10–20 Years Back?
If We Say ‘Materials & Sustainability’, ... ?
What About ‘Materials & Technology’ ...?
Materials & User Interaction...?
From Where Do You Get Inspiration And Information For Your Material Choices?
How do you Think Materials Should be Taught in Design Education?
Section 4: Proficiency in Materials
Introduction
Chapter 19. Materials Driven Design
Abstract
Materials in the Design Process
Relationship between Materials and Designers
Materials Exploration versus Selection
Materials Driven Design
Three Case Studies
Conclusions
References
Chapter 20. Interaction between Functional and Human-Centered Attributes in Materials Selection
Abstract
Acknowledgments
The Materials Selection Process
The Influence of Design Thinking
Manipulating Material Attributes to Satisfy Design Requirements
Conclusions
References
Chapter 21. Modeling Materials Technology and the Designers' Perceptual Span
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Mathematical Models of Materials Technology
Visual Models of Materials Technology
Technology for Design
Conclusions
References
Chapter 22. From Stiffness of Iron–Carbon Diagrams to Weakness of Sensoriality: The Manifold Designerly Ways of Developing Engineering Competencies in Materials
Abstract
Educational Programs from the Traditional Lecture Classroom to the Informed Use of Materials and Technologies in Design
The Inverse Perspective: “Design Driven” Materials Research
Conclusions
References
Chapter 23. The Concept–Context Approach to Learning Material Properties in Design(-Related) Education
Abstract
Current Educational Theories about Teaching and Learning Concepts
Preconcepts Related to Materials
Creating Cognitive Conflicts
A Concept–Context Approach For Learning Material Selection
Conclusion
References
Chapter 24. Materials Selection for Product Experience: New Thinking, New Tools
Abstract
User-Centered Materials Selection
Four Prototypical Approaches
Discussion
Conclusions
References
Interview with Can Yalman
What are the Key Aspects Affecting your Material Choices?
Are any of these Aspects Different than 10–20 Years Back?
If we say ‘Materials & Sustainability’, … ?
What about ‘Materials & Technology’ …?
Materials & User Interaction…?
From Where Do You Get Inspiration And Information For Your Material Choices?
How do you Think Materials Should be Taught in Design Education?
Interview with Dick Powell
What are the Key Aspects Affecting your Material Choices?
Are any of these Aspects Different than 10–20 Years Back?
If we say ‘Materials & Sustainability’, … ?
What about ‘Materials & Technology’ …?
Materials & User Interaction…?
From Where Do You Get Inspiration And Information For Your Material Choices?
How do you Think Materials Should be Taught in Design Education?
Inspirational Resources for Materials and Design
Physical Sample Collections
Online Resources
Index
Elvin Karana
Dr. Karana is currently assistant professor in the department of Design Engineering at Delft University of Technology in The Netherlands and holds a Ph.D. in Industrial Design Engineering. She has presented her research at a number of international conferences and has run various workshops on the ‘meanings of materials’. Dr. Karana is one of the founders of the Natural Fibre Composites (NFC) Design Platform in The Netherlands. Her current research and education interests include teaching materials in design and designing and manufacturing with bio-based materials. She is the developer and the coordinator of the Materials Library: Made Of.. at the Faculty of Industrial Design Engineering, TU Delft.
Department of Design Engineering,Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands
Owain Pedgley
Dr. Pedgley is associate professor of industrial design at Middle East Technical University in Ankara, Turkey. He teaches courses in materials and design and is actively involved in three areas of research: materials and manufacturing for industrial design, designing interactions between people and things, and methods of conducting academic research through designing artefacts. he holds a Ph.D. in Industrial Design from Loughborough University, UK.
Department of Industrial Design, Middle East Technical University, Ankara, Turkey
Valentina Rognoli
Dr. Rognoli teaches courses in product development and materials for design within the department of Chemistry, Materials and Chemical Engineering at Politecnico di Milano in Italy. Her current research interests include materials and design, expressivity and sensorality in materials for design, emotional design, design and neurosciences, and biomimicry.
Department of Chemistry, Materials and Chemical Engineering, School of Design, Politecnico di Milano, Italy
"...an excellent introduction to a composition that reflects the fundamentals for turning a design idea into a materialized outcome...I recommend this book to those interested in materials design, from those entering the field to professional researchers." --MRS Bulletin, February 2015
"Product designers offer advice to colleagues on selecting materials, considering not only the complex ways in which materials influence how products are embodied and function, but also how the materials affect people's experiences of the products and the complexity of decision making about materials that designers face." --ProtoView.com, April 2014
"When the design focus shifts from 'products' to 'interactions', materials must be considered (also) as 'experience'. This book is a very useful contribution to attend to the experiential side of materials." --Ezio Manzini