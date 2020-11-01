Materials Experience 2
1st Edition
Expanding Territories of Materials and Design
Description
Today, with technological advancements of materials, our everyday experiences of materials are more diverse than ever. Materials of today are more dynamic, expressive and adaptable than ever. This book offers a broad panorama of strong theoretical concepts and illustrative case studies surfacing from the unique characteristics of emerging materials. These materials provide designers with new avenues for creating meaningful and affective products. Within this book, the readers will explore how ‘emerging materials’ change the way we live and experience everyday products and change the way designers work with materials. Alongside theoretical chapters, a number of illustrative cases from renowned design practitioners as active makers of materials are presented, taking sustainability and the creation of unique material experiences as the ultimate goal.
Key Features
- Presents both the knowledge and understanding of what ‘new and emerging materials’ are, where they come from, and how they can be used effectively in design
- Looks at how the professional responsibility of material selection is evolving into a more complex and active role of material ‘creation’ and ‘appropriation’
- Explores how an elevated sensitivity to materials influence people’s experiences of the designed world
Readership
Design educators, students, design researchers, professional designers within the fields of Materials Science, Materials Engineering. Material Industries, Industrial Design, Industrial Design Engineering, Product Design, Fashion Design, Interaction Design, User Experience (UX) Design, Interior Design, Architecture
Table of Contents
1. Materials Design: Toward A New Trans-Discipline
2. Materials for Cities Making
3. Materials as Co-performers
4. DIY Materials for Social Innovation
5. Temporal Form of Computational Materials
6. Crafting New Materials
7. Materials for Transition Design
SECTION: Around The Corner: Recent and Ongoing Research in Materials and Design
SECTION: Materials Design Professionals
8. Active Materials for Future Wearables
9. Materials Experience in New Product Development
10. Fab-ulous Materials
11. Fashion and Future Material Technologies: Growing Materials
12. Open Materials: DIY smart materials
13. Transmaterials: Toward new active materials in design
14. Future of Plastic experience
15. What multi-material printing can do> toward future material ecologies?
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128192443
About the Editor
Elvin Karana
Dr. Karana is currently assistant professor in the department of Design Engineering at Delft University of Technology in The Netherlands and holds a Ph.D. in Industrial Design Engineering. She has presented her research at a number of international conferences and has run various workshops on the ‘meanings of materials’. Dr. Karana is one of the founders of the Natural Fibre Composites (NFC) Design Platform in The Netherlands. Her current research and education interests include teaching materials in design and designing and manufacturing with bio-based materials. She is the developer and the coordinator of the Materials Library: Made Of.. at the Faculty of Industrial Design Engineering, TU Delft.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Design Engineering,Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands
Valentina Rognoli
Dr. Rognoli teaches courses in product development and materials for design within the department of Chemistry, Materials and Chemical Engineering at Politecnico di Milano in Italy. Her current research interests include materials and design, expressivity and sensorality in materials for design, emotional design, design and neurosciences, and biomimicry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Materials and Chemical Engineering, School of Design, Politecnico di Milano, Italy
Owain Pedgley
Dr. Pedgley is associate professor of industrial design at Middle East Technical University in Ankara, Turkey. He teaches courses in materials and design and is actively involved in three areas of research: materials and manufacturing for industrial design, designing interactions between people and things, and methods of conducting academic research through designing artefacts. he holds a Ph.D. in Industrial Design from Loughborough University, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Industrial Design, Middle East Technical University, Ankara, Turkey
Ratings and Reviews
