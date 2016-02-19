Materials Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080334547, 9781483160689

Materials Engineering

1st Edition

Proceedings of the First International Symposium, University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa, November 1985

Editors: J. V. Bee G. G. Garrett D M R Taplin
eBook ISBN: 9781483160689
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1986
Page Count: 256
Description

Materials Engineering presents the proceedings of the First International Symposium held at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa in November 1985. The book aims to survey the historical development, the state-of-the-art and potential future directions of a broad range of engineering materials and processes. The text describes the materials for the 1980s and 1990s; the structure-property relationships in metals, polymers and composites; and the developments in engineering ceramics. Engineering ceramics; semiconductors; and the surface engineering of metals are also considered. The book further tackles papers on alloy development through microstructural design; welding processes; facets on fatigue; and corrosion-resistant materials. The text also encompasses nuclear techniques; the use analytical electron microscopy in materials science and engineering; materials science and engineering in South Africa; and hot working. The book will be useful to scientists, engineers and technologists involved in all aspects of research, design and applications of a broad range of engineering materials.

Table of Contents


Materials for the 1980s and 1990s

Structure-Property Relationships in Metals, Polymers and Composites

Developments in Engineering Ceramics

Engineering Ceramics

Semiconductors - Past, Present and Future

On the Processes and Avoidance of Wear

The Surface Engineering of Metals

Alloy Development through Microstructural Design

Past, Present and Future Developments in Welding Processes

Facets on Fatigue

Corrosion-Resistant Materials

Materials Characterisation: Nuclear Techniques

Analytical Electron Microscopy in Materials Science and Engineering

Materials Science and Engineering in South Africa

Hot Working

Author Index

Key World Index

About the Editor

J. V. Bee

G. G. Garrett

D M R Taplin

