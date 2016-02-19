Materials Data for Cyclic Loading, Part D: Aluminium and Titanium Alloys presents materials data for cyclic loading which provide the basis for materials assessment by direct comparison of data or characteristic values and for estimating the crack initiation lives of aluminum and titanium alloys under constant and variable amplitude loading. The data include stress-strain curves, strain life curves, and mean stress parameter life curves for cyclic loading.

Each data sheet takes up a maximum of four pages. The first page gives a description of the material and testing procedure. The chemical composition is always given in weight percent and corresponds to the values given in the literature referred to. The second and third pages show the diagrams for: stress-strain curves for monotonic and cyclic loading; strain life curve;, and mean stress (damage) parameter life curve according to the parameter of Smith, Watson and Topper. Unless indicated otherwise in the plots, the experiments were carried out at room temperature in laboratory air. The diagrams for the stress-strain relationships contain at the most three curves, one for monotonic loading and two for cyclic loading, the latter being evaluated from incremental step tests and constant amplitude tests. All three curves can be described approximately by an analytical function.

This book will be of interest to materials scientists.