Materials Data for Cyclic Loading - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444428738, 9781483193205

Materials Data for Cyclic Loading

1st Edition

Aluminium and Titanium Alloys

Authors: Chr. Boller T. Seeger
Editors: C. Laird
eBook ISBN: 9781483193205
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Page Count: 172
Description

Materials Data for Cyclic Loading, Part D: Aluminium and Titanium Alloys presents materials data for cyclic loading which provide the basis for materials assessment by direct comparison of data or characteristic values and for estimating the crack initiation lives of aluminum and titanium alloys under constant and variable amplitude loading. The data include stress-strain curves, strain life curves, and mean stress parameter life curves for cyclic loading.

Each data sheet takes up a maximum of four pages. The first page gives a description of the material and testing procedure. The chemical composition is always given in weight percent and corresponds to the values given in the literature referred to. The second and third pages show the diagrams for: stress-strain curves for monotonic and cyclic loading; strain life curve;, and mean stress (damage) parameter life curve according to the parameter of Smith, Watson and Topper. Unless indicated otherwise in the plots, the experiments were carried out at room temperature in laboratory air. The diagrams for the stress-strain relationships contain at the most three curves, one for monotonic loading and two for cyclic loading, the latter being evaluated from incremental step tests and constant amplitude tests. All three curves can be described approximately by an analytical function.

This book will be of interest to materials scientists.

Table of Contents


﻿Introduction

Nomenclature

Literature (Data Sources)

Data Sheets

Al99.5

AlSi1 (1100 Al, Alloy 6082)

AlMgSi0.8

AlMgSi1

AlMg1SiCu

AlMg4.5Mn

AlMg4.5Mn Prestrained

AlMg4.5Mn Prestrained εm≠ 0

AlMg5.1Mn (5456-H311)

AlMgCu1.5 (7475-T761)

AlZnMgCu1.5 (7075-T6)

7075-T65

7075-T65 εm≠ 0

7075-T651

AlZnMgCu1.5 (7075-T7351) Prestrained

AlCu4.5Mn (2014-T6)

AlCuMg1

AlCuMg2 (2024-T3)

AlCuMg2 (2024-T3) Coldformed

AlCuMg2 (2024-T3) Prestrained

AlCuMg2 (2024-T3) Prestrained εm≠ 0

2024-T4

Titanium

Ti6Al4V

Ti6Al4V Prestrained

Ti6Al4V Prestrained εm≠ 0

Ti8Al1Mo1V

Ti0.4Mn

Ti5Mn

Ti8Mn

Ti10Mn

Details

No. of pages:
172
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781483193205

About the Author

Chr. Boller

T. Seeger

About the Editor

C. Laird

