Materials and the Environment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856176088, 9780080884486

Materials and the Environment

1st Edition

Eco-informed Material Choice

Authors: Michael Ashby Michael Ashby
eBook ISBN: 9780080884486
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 3rd February 2009
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
50.95
35.66
35.66
35.66
40.76
35.66
35.66
40.76
69.95
48.97
48.97
48.97
55.96
48.97
48.97
55.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Materials and the Environment is the first book devoted solely to the environmental aspects of materials and their selection, production, use and disposal. Written by Mike Ashby, one of the world's foremost materials authorities, the book introduces methods and tools for thinking about and designing with materials within the context of their role in products and the environmental consequences. The tools developed in the text are implemented in the CES EduPack Eco Design Edition software and new Eco Audit Tool available from Granta Design.

The book provides in-depth coverage of such topics as material consumption and its drivers; the material lifecycle; eco-informed material selection; renewable materials and sustainability; legislative and regulatory aspects; and eco-profiles of more than 40 widely used materials. It contains numerous case studies showing how the methods discussed in the book can be applied to real-world situations. It includes full-color data-sheets for many of the most commonly used materials, featuring such environmentally relevant information as their annual production and reserves, embodied energy and process energies, carbon footprints, and recycling data.

This book will appeal to instructors of materials science and selection courses, as well as to instructors of industrial and product design courses; students of engineering, materials science and industrial/product design; materials and industrial engineers; and product designers.

Key Features

  • The first book devoted solely to the environmental aspects of materials and their selection, production, use and disposal, by noted materials authority Mike Ashby.

  • Introduces methods and tools for thinking about and designing with materials within the context of their role in products and the environmental consequences.

  • Contains numerous case studies showing how the methods discussed in the book can be applied to real-world situations.

  • Includes full-color data-sheets for 60 of the most widely used materials, featuring such environmentally relevant information as their annual production and reserves, embodied energy and process energies, carbon footprints, and recycling data.

  • The tools developed in the text are implemented in the CES EduPack Eco Design Edition software and new Eco Audit Tool available from Granta Design.

Readership

Students of Engineering, Materials Science and Industrial/Product Design; Materials & Industrial Engineers; Product Designers

Table of Contents

Introduction - Material Dependence 2.Resource Consumption and its Drivers 3.The Material Life Cycle 4.End of First Life - A Problem or a Resource? 5.The Long Reach of Legislation 6.Eco-data - Values, Sources, Precision 7.Eco-audits and Eco-audit Tools 8.Selection Strategies 9.Eco-informed Material Selection 10.Sustainability - Living on Renewables 11.The Bigger Picture - Future Options 12.Data Sheets - Metals, Polymers, Ceramics, Composites, Natural Materials Appendix - Units, Conversion factors, etc.

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080884486

About the Author

Michael Ashby

Michael Ashby

Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus at Cambridge University and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London, UK

Mike Ashby is sole or lead author of several of Elsevier’s top selling engineering textbooks, including Materials and Design: The Art and Science of Material Selection in Product Design, Materials Selection in Mechanical Design, Materials and the Environment, and Materials: Engineering, Science, Processing and Design. He is also coauthor of the books Engineering Materials 1&2, and Nanomaterials, Nanotechnologies and Design.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus, University of Cambridge, and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London

Michael Ashby

Michael Ashby

Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus at Cambridge University and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London, UK

Mike Ashby is sole or lead author of several of Elsevier’s top selling engineering textbooks, including Materials and Design: The Art and Science of Material Selection in Product Design, Materials Selection in Mechanical Design, Materials and the Environment, and Materials: Engineering, Science, Processing and Design. He is also coauthor of the books Engineering Materials 1&2, and Nanomaterials, Nanotechnologies and Design.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus, University of Cambridge, and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London

Reviews

"Like Ashby’s other textbooks, the information is reasoned, clearly presented and "chunked" into digestible sizes for easy assimilation. Best of all are his modulus-density charts with helpful selection criteria, and a chapter devoted to highly useful material profiles that make comparisons between materials actually enjoyable. Materials and the Environment is structured for classroom use, but I find it to be one of the most practical guides to the subject that it should be a desk reference in every design office."--IFAI’s Fabric Architecture

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.