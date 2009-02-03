Materials and the Environment
1st Edition
Eco-informed Material Choice
Description
Materials and the Environment is the first book devoted solely to the environmental aspects of materials and their selection, production, use and disposal. Written by Mike Ashby, one of the world's foremost materials authorities, the book introduces methods and tools for thinking about and designing with materials within the context of their role in products and the environmental consequences. The tools developed in the text are implemented in the CES EduPack Eco Design Edition software and new Eco Audit Tool available from Granta Design.
The book provides in-depth coverage of such topics as material consumption and its drivers; the material lifecycle; eco-informed material selection; renewable materials and sustainability; legislative and regulatory aspects; and eco-profiles of more than 40 widely used materials. It contains numerous case studies showing how the methods discussed in the book can be applied to real-world situations. It includes full-color data-sheets for many of the most commonly used materials, featuring such environmentally relevant information as their annual production and reserves, embodied energy and process energies, carbon footprints, and recycling data.
This book will appeal to instructors of materials science and selection courses, as well as to instructors of industrial and product design courses; students of engineering, materials science and industrial/product design; materials and industrial engineers; and product designers.
Key Features
The first book devoted solely to the environmental aspects of materials and their selection, production, use and disposal, by noted materials authority Mike Ashby.
Introduces methods and tools for thinking about and designing with materials within the context of their role in products and the environmental consequences.
Contains numerous case studies showing how the methods discussed in the book can be applied to real-world situations.
Includes full-color data-sheets for 60 of the most widely used materials, featuring such environmentally relevant information as their annual production and reserves, embodied energy and process energies, carbon footprints, and recycling data.
The tools developed in the text are implemented in the CES EduPack Eco Design Edition software and new Eco Audit Tool available from Granta Design.
Readership
Students of Engineering, Materials Science and Industrial/Product Design; Materials & Industrial Engineers; Product Designers
Table of Contents
Introduction - Material Dependence 2.Resource Consumption and its Drivers 3.The Material Life Cycle 4.End of First Life - A Problem or a Resource? 5.The Long Reach of Legislation 6.Eco-data - Values, Sources, Precision 7.Eco-audits and Eco-audit Tools 8.Selection Strategies 9.Eco-informed Material Selection 10.Sustainability - Living on Renewables 11.The Bigger Picture - Future Options 12.Data Sheets - Metals, Polymers, Ceramics, Composites, Natural Materials Appendix - Units, Conversion factors, etc.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2009
- Published:
- 3rd February 2009
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080884486
About the Author
Michael Ashby
Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus at Cambridge University and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London, UK
Mike Ashby is sole or lead author of several of Elsevier’s top selling engineering textbooks, including Materials and Design: The Art and Science of Material Selection in Product Design, Materials Selection in Mechanical Design, Materials and the Environment, and Materials: Engineering, Science, Processing and Design. He is also coauthor of the books Engineering Materials 1&2, and Nanomaterials, Nanotechnologies and Design.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus, University of Cambridge, and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London
Reviews
"Like Ashby’s other textbooks, the information is reasoned, clearly presented and "chunked" into digestible sizes for easy assimilation. Best of all are his modulus-density charts with helpful selection criteria, and a chapter devoted to highly useful material profiles that make comparisons between materials actually enjoyable. Materials and the Environment is structured for classroom use, but I find it to be one of the most practical guides to the subject that it should be a desk reference in every design office."--IFAI’s Fabric Architecture