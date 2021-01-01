Materials and the Environment
3rd Edition
Eco-informed Material Choice
Written by Mike Ashby, one of the world's foremost materials authorities, Materials and the Environment: Eco-Informed Material Choice, Third Edition continues to be the first and only textbook devoted solely to the environmental aspects of materials and their selection, production, use and disposal, It explores human dependence on materials and its environmental consequences and provides perspective, background, methods, and data for thinking about and designing with materials to minimize their environmental impact.
Organized into 15 chapters, Materials and the Environment looks at the history of our increasing dependence on materials and energy. It explains where materials come from and how they are used in a variety of industries, along with their life cycle and their relationship to energy and carbon. It also examines controls and economic instruments that hinder the use of engineering materials, considers sustainability from a materials perspective, and highlights the importance of low-carbon power and material efficiency. Furthermore, it discusses the mechanical, thermal, and electrical properties of engineering metals, polymers, ceramics, composites, and natural materials in relation to environmental issues. The third edition features improved clarity and logic-flow, revised figures, examples and problems, and updated coverage of many of the book’s topics, including bio-based and bio-derived materials, natural and man-made fibers, and material criticality.
This book is intended for instructors and students of Engineering, Materials Science and Industrial/Product Design, as well as for materials engineers and product designers who need to consider the environmental implications of materials in their designs.
Key Features
- Introduces methods and tools for thinking about and designing with materials within the context of their role in products and the environmental consequences
- Contains numerous case studies showing how the methods discussed in the book can be applied to real-world situations
- Includes full-color data sheets for dozens of the most widely used materials, featuring such environmentally relevant information as their annual production and reserves, embodied energy and process energies, carbon footprints, and recycling data
Students of Engineering, Materials Science and Industrial/Product Design
Table of Contents
1. Introduction - Material Dependence
2. Resource Consumption and its Drivers
3. The Material Life Cycle
4. End of First Life - A Problem or a Resource?
5. The Long Reach of Legislation
6. Eco-data - Values, Sources, Precision
7. Eco-audits and Eco-audit Tools
8. Case Studies: Eco-audits
9. Material Selection Strategies
10. Eco-informed Materials Selection
11. Sustainability: Living Within Our Means
12. Materials for Low-Carbon Power
13. Material Efficiency
14. The Bigger Picture: Future Option
15. Material Profiles
Appendix - Useful Numbers and Conversions
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2022
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128215210
Michael Ashby
Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus at Cambridge University and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London, UK
Mike Ashby is sole or lead author of several of Elsevier’s top selling engineering textbooks, including Materials and Design: The Art and Science of Material Selection in Product Design, Materials Selection in Mechanical Design, Materials and the Environment, and Materials: Engineering, Science, Processing and Design. He is also coauthor of the books Engineering Materials 1&2, and Nanomaterials, Nanotechnologies and Design.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus, University of Cambridge, and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London, UK
