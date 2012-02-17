Materials and Surface Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857091512, 9780857096036

Materials and Surface Engineering

1st Edition

Research and Development

Editors: J Paulo Davim
eBook ISBN: 9780857096036
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857091512
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 17th February 2012
Page Count: 308
Table of Contents

List of figures

List of tables

Preface

About the contributors

Chapter 1: Scratch resistance of modified polymethylmethacrylate nanocomposites

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Experimental data

1.3 Scratch resistance

1.4 Wear mechanisms

1.5 Conclusions and future work

1.6 Acknowledgements

Chapter 2: Nanomechanical properties and nanoscale deformation of engineering metals and alloys

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Experimental data

2.3 Results and discussion

2.4 Conclusions

Chapter 3: Analysis of large-strain microindentation of crystalline polymers

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Experimental data

3.3 Analysis of large-strain microindentation deformation

3.4 Estimates of plastic properties of crystalline polymers by large-strain indentation

3.5 Conclusions

Chapter 4: Nanocomposite coatings: A review

Abstract:

4.1 What are nanocomposite coatings?

4.2 Main synthesis methods

4.3 Coating properties and characterization

4.4 Nanocomposite polymer coatings

4.5 Recent developments and industrial applications

4.6 Future trends

Chapter 5: Thermal sprayed WC-Co coatings for tribological application

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Thermal spray techniques

5.3 Characteristics of WC-Co coatings

5.4 Tribological performances of WC-Co coatings

5.5 Applications of WC-Co coatings

5.6 Future trends

Chapter 6: Tribological performance of electroless Ni-P coatings

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Friction behavior of electroless Ni-P coatings

6.3 Wear behavior of electroless Ni-P coatings

6.4 Electroless nickel bath characteristics and role of individual components

6.5 Optimization of tribological performance of electroless Ni-P coatings

6.6 Conclusions

Chapter 7: Tribological response of materials during sliding against various surface textures

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Experimental details

7.3 Results

7.4 Discussion

7.5 Conclusions

Chapter 8: Laser straight cutting of Ti-6Al-4V alloy: Temperature and stress fields

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Heating and stress analysis

8.3 Experimental data

8.4 Results and discussion

8.5 Conclusions

8.6 Acknowledgements

Index

Description

This book, the second in the Woodhead Publishing Reviews: Mechanical Engineering Series, is a collection of high quality articles (full research articles, review articles, and cases studies) with a special emphasis on research and development materials and surface engineering and its applications. Surface engineering techniques are being used in the automotive, aircraft, aerospace, missile, electronic, biomedical, textile, petrochemical, chemical, moulds and dies, machine tools, and construction industries. Materials science is an interdisciplinary field involving the micro and nano-structure, processing, properties of materials and its applications to various areas of engineering, technology and industry. This book addresses all types of materials, including metals and alloys, polymers, ceramics and glasses, composites, nano-materials, biomaterials, etc. The relationship between micro and nano-structure, processing, properties of materials is discussed. Surface engineering is a truly interdisciplinary topic in materials science that deals with the surface of solid matter.

Key Features

  • Written by a highly knowledgeable and well-respected experts in the field
  • The diversity of the subjects of this book present a range of views based on international expertise

Readership

Material scientists; Surface engineers; Academics and researchers in the engineering field

About the Editors

J Paulo Davim Editor

J. Paulo Davim received the Ph.D. degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1997, the M.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering (materials and manufacturing processes) in 1991, the Mechanical Engineering degree (5 years) in 1986, from the University of Porto (FEUP), the Aggregate title (Full Habilitation) from the University of Coimbra in 2005 and the D.Sc. from London Metropolitan University in 2013. He is Eur Ing by FEANI-Brussels and Senior Chartered Engineer by the Portuguese Institution of Engineers with a MBA and Specialist title in Engineering and Industrial Management. Currently, he is Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering of the University of Aveiro, Portugal. He has more than 30 years of teaching and research experience in Manufacturing, Materials and Mechanical Engineering with special emphasis in Machining & Tribology. He has also interest in Management & Industrial Engineering and Higher Education for Sustainability & Engineering Education. He has guided large numbers of postdoc, Ph.D. and masters students as well as coordinated & participated in several research projects. He has received several scientific awards. He has worked as evaluator of projects for international research agencies as well as examiner of Ph.D. thesis for many universities. He is the Editor in Chief of several international journals, Guest Editor of journals, books Editor, book Series Editor and Scientific Advisory for many international journals and conferences. Presently, he is an Editorial Board member of 25 international journals and acts as reviewer for more than 80 prestigious Web of Science journals. In addition, he has also published as editor (and co-editor) more than 100 books and as author (and co-author) more than 10 books, 80 book chapters and 400 articles in journals and conferences (more than 200 articles in journals indexed in Web of Science core collection/h-index 45+/6000+ citations and SCOPUS/h-index 52+/8000+ citations).

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal

