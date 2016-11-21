Materials and Devices for Bone Disorders
1st Edition
Description
Materials for Bone Disorders is written by a cross-disciplinary team of research scientists, engineers, and clinicians and bridges the gap between materials science and bone disorders, providing integrated coverage of biomaterials and their applications. The bioceramics, biopolymers, composites, and metallic materials used in the treatment of bone disorders are introduced, as are their interactions with cells, biomolecules, and body tissues. The main types of bone disorder and disease are covered including osteoporosis, spinal injury, load bearing joint diseases, bone cancer, and forms of cranio-maxillofacial disorders.
Bone disorders are common across all ages. Various forms of bone disorders can change the lifestyle of otherwise normal and healthy people. With the development of novel materials, many forms of bone disorders are becoming manageable, allowing people to lead a fairly normal life. Specific consideration is given to areas where recent advances are enabling new treatments, such as the use of resorbable ceramics in bone tissue engineering and drug delivery, newer polymer-based implants in load-bearing contexts, and engineering biomaterials surfaces including modifying surface chemistry. Ethical and regulatory issues are also explored.
Key Features
- Explores biomaterials for bone repair and related applications in orthopedics and dentistry in a clinical context
- Introduces biomaterials applications in the context of specific diseases, bone disorders, and theraputic contexts
- Includes input from a world-class team of research scientists, engineers, and clinicians
- Covers the main types of bone disorder and disease including osteoporosis, spinal injury, load bearing joint diseases, bone cancer, and forms of cranio-maxillofacial disorders
Readership
Academic (researchers and grad students), research labs , industry; engineering professionals specializing in materials science and engineering, biomedical engineering, mechanical engineering and chemical engineering; physical science professionals specializing in bone biology, biophysics, chemistry; researchers and clinicians in medicine, specifically dentistry and orthopaedics
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Biography
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Introduction to Biomaterials and Devices for Bone Disorders
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Metallic Biomaterials
- 1.3 Ceramic Biomaterials
- 1.4 Polymeric Biomaterials
- 1.5 Composite Biomaterials
- 1.6 Additive Manufacturing (AM) of Biomaterials
- 1.7 Biomaterials in Orthopedic Implants Devices
- 1.8 Summary and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 2. Bone Biology and Effects of Pharmaceutical Intervention on Bone Quality
- Abstract
- 2.1 Bone Biology
- 2.2 Pharmaceutical Intervention
- 2.3 Summary
- References
- Chapter 3. Bone Disorders
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Metabolic Diseases
- 3.3 Degenerative Disc Disease
- 3.4 Osteoarthritis
- 3.5 Fracture
- 3.6 Bone Cancers
- 3.7 Summary and Future Directions
- References
- Chapter 4. Implants for Joint Replacement of the Hip and Knee
- Abstract
- 4.1 Historical Perspective
- 4.2 Design and Material Issues, Clinical Outcome
- 4.3 Current Critical Issues
- 4.4 Future Trends and Next-Generation Devices
- 4.5 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 5. Material and Mechanobiological Considerations for Bone Regeneration
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Physiology of Bone Regeneration
- 5.3 Mechanical Properties of Materials for Bone Regeneration
- 5.4 Cell-Level Mechanobiology of Bone Regeneration
- 5.5 Tissue-Level Mechanobiology of Bone Regeneration
- 5.6 Conclusions and Future Directions
- References
- Chapter 6. Ceramics in Bone Grafts and Coated Implants
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Bioinert Ceramics
- 6.3 Calcium Phosphates
- 6.4 Ceramic Scaffolds
- 6.5 Ceramics in Drug Delivery
- 6.6 Bioceramic Coatings
- 6.7 Bone Cement
- 6.8 Bioglass for Bone Regeneration
- 6.9 Summary and Future Directions
- References
- Chapter 7. Ceramic Coatings in Load-Bearing Articulating Joint Implants
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Knee Simulator Study Involving NSD-Coated Titanium Articulating Against Polyethylene
- 7.3 Knee Simulator Study Involving Articulation of NSD on NSD
- 7.4 Role of Ceramic-Boriding on CoCr for Subsequent CVD Diamond Deposition
- 7.5 Biocompatibility and Osteo-Integration of Nanodiamond Coated Implant
- 7.6 Nanodiamond (ND) Wear-Debris and Influence of Size and Concentration of Wear-Debris on Inflammation
- 7.7 Summary and Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 8. Polymers and Composites for Orthopedic Applications
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Nondegradable Polymers and Composites for Orthopedic Applications
- 8.3 Biodegradable Polymers and Composites for Orthopedic Applications
- 8.4 Major Applications of Polymers and Their Composites for Orthopedic Applications
- 8.5 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 9. Surface Modifications and Surface Characterization of Biomaterials Used in Bone Healing
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Current Biomaterials for Bone Healing
- 9.3 Use of Precision Manufacturing to Improve Biomaterials Fabrication and Biological Response
- 9.4 Surface Characterization of Biomineral and Biomaterial Surfaces
- 9.5 Current Challenges and Future Trends
- 9.6 Summary
- References
- Chapter 10. Predictive Methodologies for Design of Bone Tissue Engineering Scaffolds
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 In vitro Mechanical Properties: Methods and Challenges
- 10.3 Molecular Modeling for Design of Scaffolds
- 10.4 Use of FE Methods for Predictive Capabilities of Scaffold Properties
- 10.5 Degradation of Scaffolds in Cell Culture Media and Modeling Degradation
- 10.6 Development of Multiscale Modeling Strategies for Scaffold Mechanics
- 10.7 Summary
- 10.8 Perspectives and Future Directions on the in silico Approach to Scaffold Design
- References
- Chapter 11. Ethical Issues in Biomaterials Research
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Ethical Issues With Emerging Technologies
- 11.3 Cost versus Benefit Analysis
- 11.4 Resource Allocation for Biomedical Research
- 11.5 Ethical Issues With Authorship
- 11.6 Discussion
- 11.7 Current Challenges and Future Directions
- 11.8 Guidelines for Ethical Practice in Biomaterials Research
- References
- Chapter 12. Research on Bone Disorders—From Ideas to Clinical Use Product—The Path to Commercialization
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 What is the Path to Commercialization?
- 12.3 The Research Topic—The Big Idea. Is it really that Big?
- 12.4 The Big Idea—Short-term and Near-term Research
- 12.5 Long-term Research
- 12.6 The Patent—A Step to Monetization of Research and the Big Idea
- 12.7 Claims—Are They Broad Enough to Keep the Competition out of This Space?
- 12.8 Freedom to Practice/Operate—Can Some Other Patent Stop This Technology?
- 12.9 What Are the Regulations Around This Big Idea Product?
- 12.10 What Is the Cost of Making This Product?
- 12.11 Conclusion
- Chapter 13. Current Challenges and Future Needs in Biomaterials and Devices for Bone Disorders
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Current Challenges and Future Needs
- 13.3 Summary
- Acknowledgments
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 21st November 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128028032
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128027929
About the Editor
Susmita Bose
Susmita Bose is a Professor in the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering,
an affiliate professor in the Department of Chemistry at Washington State University
(WSU). In 2004, Dr. Bose received the prestigious Presidential Early Career Award for
Scientist and Engineers (PECASE, the highest honor given to a young scientist by the US
President at the White House) award from the National Science Foundation. Dr. Bose was
named as a “Kavli fellow” by the National Academy of Sciences. In 2009, she received the
prestigious Schwartzwalder-Professional Achievement in Ceramic Engineering (PACE)
Award, and in 2014 Richard M. Fulrath Award, which is an international award given to one
academician in the US annually (below age 45), from the American Ceramic Society. Dr. Bose is
editorial board member for several international journals, including Acta Biomaterialia
, Journal of the American Ceramic Society, Journal of Materials Chemistry B, International Journal of
Nanomedicine and Additive Manufacturing. Dr. Bose has published over 200 technical papers
with ~ 5000 citations, “h” index 40. Dr. Bose is a fellow of the American Institute for Medical and
Biological Engineering (AIMBE) and the American Ceramic Society (ACerS).
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, Washington State University, Pullman, WA, USA
Amit Bandyopadhyay
Prof. Bandyopadhyay is Herman and Brita Lindholm Endowed Chair Professor at the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, Washington State University (WSU), also a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI), American Ceramic Society (ACerS), American Society for Materials (ASM International), American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) and American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). He has published over 250 technical papers including over 170 journal papers. He holds 11 US patents and several patent applications are currently pending at the United States Patent and Trademark Office. He has edited 8 books.His research expertise lies with additive manufacturing of metallic and ceramic materials and their composites towards structural, bio- and piezoelectric materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, Washington State University Pullman, WA, USA