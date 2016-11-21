Materials and Devices for Bone Disorders

Susmita Bose is a Professor in the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering,

an affiliate professor in the Department of Chemistry at Washington State University

(WSU). In 2004, Dr. Bose received the prestigious Presidential Early Career Award for

Scientist and Engineers (PECASE, the highest honor given to a young scientist by the US

President at the White House) award from the National Science Foundation. Dr. Bose was

named as a “Kavli fellow” by the National Academy of Sciences. In 2009, she received the

prestigious Schwartzwalder-Professional Achievement in Ceramic Engineering (PACE)

Award, and in 2014 Richard M. Fulrath Award, which is an international award given to one

academician in the US annually (below age 45), from the American Ceramic Society. Dr. Bose is

editorial board member for several international journals, including Acta Biomaterialia

, Journal of the American Ceramic Society, Journal of Materials Chemistry B, International Journal of

Nanomedicine and Additive Manufacturing. Dr. Bose has published over 200 technical papers

with ~ 5000 citations, “h” index 40. Dr. Bose is a fellow of the American Institute for Medical and

Biological Engineering (AIMBE) and the American Ceramic Society (ACerS).