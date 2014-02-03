Materials and Design - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780080982052, 9780080982823

Materials and Design

3rd Edition

The Art and Science of Material Selection in Product Design

Authors: Michael Ashby Kara Johnson
Description

Materials are the stuff of design. From the very beginning of human history, materials have been taken from the natural world and shaped, modified, and adapted for everything from primitive tools to modern electronics. This renowned book by noted materials engineering author Mike Ashby and industrial designer Kara Johnson explores the role of materials and materials processing in product design, with a particular emphasis on creating both desired aesthetics and functionality. The new edition features even more of the highly useful "materials profiles" that give critical design, processing, performance and applications criteria for each material in question. The reader will find information ranging from the generic and commercial names of each material, its physical and mechanical properties, its chemical properties, its common uses, how it is typically made and processed, and even its average price. And with improved photographs and drawings, the reader is taken even more closely to the way real design is done by real designers, selecting the optimum materials for a successful product.

Key Features

  • The best guide ever published on the on the role of materials, past and present, in product development, by noted materials authority Mike Ashby and professional designer Kara Johnson--now with even better photos and drawings on the Design Process
  • Significant new section on the use of re-cycled materials in products, and the importance of sustainable design for manufactured goods and services
  • Enhanced materials profiles, with addition of new materials types like nanomaterials, advanced plastics and bio-based materials

Readership

Materials Engineers & Students, Product & Industrial Design Professionals and Students

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. What Influences Product Design?

People and the Market

Science and Technology

Sustainability and the Environment

Economics and Investment Climate

Aesthetics, Behavior and Industrial Design

Some Examples…

Material Evolution

Materials and Society

Conclusions

Chapter 3. Materiality, Design, and Creativity

Ways of Thinking

The Design Process

The Design of Pens – an Example

Sources of Inspiration

Creativity

Case Studies from IDEO

Conclusions

Chapter 4. Materials: The Stuff That Surrounds Us

Abstract

The Engineering Dimension: Technical Attributes

Usability: Ergonomics and Interfaces

The Environment: “Green” Design and Sustainability

Aesthetics: The Five Senses

Personality: Building Emotional Connections

Conclusions

Chapter 5. Manufacturing: Shaping, Joining, and Surfaces

Abstract

The Engineering Dimension: Technical Attributes

The Other Dimensions

Expression through Joining

Conclusions

Chapter 6. Form Follows Material

Abstract

Materials and Architecture

Materials and Products

Identifying a Feature List

The Compressor: Design Language

Household Appliances: Design Language

The Inverse Process: Product Archeology

Conclusions

Chapter 7. Material Selection

Classification and Indexing

An Information Structure for Product Design

Material Selection for Product Design

Material Selection

Case Studies

The Structure

Office Furniture

CD Cases

Violin Bows

Ice Axes

Inline Skates

Conclusions

Chapter 8. Materials and Sustainability

The Role of Materials

The Role of Design

Conclusions

Chapter 9. New Materials

The Adoption of New Materials

Information about New Materials

Profiles for New Materials

A Material Workshop

Material Exploration

Eastman Plastics

BASF High Temperature Plastic

Liquidmetal Amorphous Alloys

Eleksen Electronic Fabric

Conclusions

Chapter 10. Conclusions

Appendix

Chart 1 – Elastic Modulus, E, and Density, ρ

Chart 2 – Strength, σf, and Density, ρ

Chart 3 – Fracture Toughness, KIC, and Elastic Modulus, E

Chart 4 – Elastic Modulus, E, and Strength, σf

Chart 5 – Loss Coefficient, η, and Elastic Modulus, E

Chart 6 – Thermal Expansion Coefficient, α, and Thermal Conductivity, λ

Chart 7 – Strength and Stiffness of Fibers

Appendix: Modeling Aesthetic Attributes

Appendix: Selection by Analysis

Multi-Objective Optimization

Exercises

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. What Influences Product Design?

Chapter 3. Materiality, Design, and Creativity

Chapter 4. Materials – The Stuff That Surrounds Us

Chapter 5. Manufacturing; Shaping, Joining, Surfaces

Chapter 6. Form Follows Material

Chapter 7. Material Selection

Chapter 8. Materials and Sustainability

Chapter 9. New Materials

Chapter 10. Conclusions

Additional Exercises (Using the CES EduPack and Selector Software)

Material Profiles

Material Evolution

Polymers

Polymer Composites

Metals

Ceramics

Glass

Fibers

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS)

Polyamide (PA), Nylon

Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), Acrylic

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polyoxymethylene (POM), Acetal

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Ionomers

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyesters (PET, PBT, PETg)

Silicone

Phenolic

Cellulose Acetate (CA)

Cellulose Nitrate (Celluloid)

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA, PHB)

Polylactide (PLA)

Thermoplastic Starch (TPS)

Elastomers

Polymer Foams

Polymer Composites

Carbon Steels

Stainless Steels

Low Alloy Steels

Aluminum Alloys

Magnesium Alloys

Titanium Alloys

Nickel Alloys

Zinc Alloys

Copper, Brass, Bronze

Technical Ceramics

Glass

Natural Materials

Metal Foams

Amorphous Metals

Shape-memory Alloys

Technical Fibers

Natural Fibers

Shaping Profiles

Injection Molding

Rotational Molding

Blow Molding

Expanded Foam Molding

Compression Molding

Resin Transfer Molding

Die-Casting

Sand Casting

Investment Casting

Polymer Casting

Shape Rolling and Die Forging

Extrusion

Press Forming, Roll Forming, and Spinning

Thermoforming

Lay-Up Methods

Powder Methods

Laser Prototyping

Deposition Prototyping

Joining Profiles

Adhesives

Sewing

Rivets and Staples

Threaded Fasteners

Snap Fits

Hot Gas Welding

Hot Bar Welding

Hot Plate Welding

Ultrasonic Welding

Power-beam Welding

Brazing

Soldering

Torch Welding (MMA or SMA)

MIG Welding

TIG Welding

Resistance Welding

Friction Welding

Diffusion and Glaze Bonding

Surface Profiles

Screen Printing

Pad Printing

Cubic Printing

Hot Stamping

In-Mold Decoration

Vapor Metalizing

Electro-Plating

Electro-Less Plating

Anodizing

Mechanical Polishing

Electro-Polishing

Chemical Polishing

Solvent-Based Painting

Water-Based Painting

Electro-Painting

Powder Coating

Enameling

Etching

Texturing

Index

About the Author

Michael Ashby

Michael Ashby

Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus at Cambridge University and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London, UK

Mike Ashby is sole or lead author of several of Elsevier’s top selling engineering textbooks, including Materials and Design: The Art and Science of Material Selection in Product Design, Materials Selection in Mechanical Design, Materials and the Environment, and Materials: Engineering, Science, Processing and Design. He is also coauthor of the books Engineering Materials 1&2, and Nanomaterials, Nanotechnologies and Design.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus, University of Cambridge, and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London

Kara Johnson

Since publishing the first edition of Materials and Design in 2002, Kara Johnson has worked at IDEO, a global design firm and strategic consultancy. Kara leads their efforts in Materials, with a focus on Manufacturing. Her work is primarily about linking a company’s brand and business strategies with the products they make.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Materials, IDEO - Global Innovation and Design Firm

Reviews

From the first edition:
"...well-written and easy-to-read...unique and a worthwhile reference for designers, engineers, and suppliers." --Adhesives and Sealants Newsletter, 2006

"Well presented, easy to read with concise descriptions. Very suitable for students on courses which involve art design and the use of modern materials" --Derrick Parker, Univ. of Portsmouth, Dept. Mech. & Manufacturing Eng

"I believe materials engineering faculty should use this book at some point in their materials engineering curriculum. It can then be a resource for students as they travel through the major. The same can be said in an ideal world for industrial engineering, industrial design, and maybe even mechanical engineering." --Blair London, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

"I don't know of any similar book. I used Ashby & Jones's Engineering Materials I & II for many years, but these are more technical and probably better as stand-alone texts for an engineering course. I think Materials & Design would be an excellent supplement to an Engineering Materials course, and could serve as the primary text in Industrial or Product Design course focusing on materials." --Gary Benenson, City College of New York

Ratings and Reviews

