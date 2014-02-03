Materials and Design
3rd Edition
The Art and Science of Material Selection in Product Design
Description
Materials are the stuff of design. From the very beginning of human history, materials have been taken from the natural world and shaped, modified, and adapted for everything from primitive tools to modern electronics. This renowned book by noted materials engineering author Mike Ashby and industrial designer Kara Johnson explores the role of materials and materials processing in product design, with a particular emphasis on creating both desired aesthetics and functionality. The new edition features even more of the highly useful "materials profiles" that give critical design, processing, performance and applications criteria for each material in question. The reader will find information ranging from the generic and commercial names of each material, its physical and mechanical properties, its chemical properties, its common uses, how it is typically made and processed, and even its average price. And with improved photographs and drawings, the reader is taken even more closely to the way real design is done by real designers, selecting the optimum materials for a successful product.
Key Features
- The best guide ever published on the on the role of materials, past and present, in product development, by noted materials authority Mike Ashby and professional designer Kara Johnson--now with even better photos and drawings on the Design Process
- Significant new section on the use of re-cycled materials in products, and the importance of sustainable design for manufactured goods and services
- Enhanced materials profiles, with addition of new materials types like nanomaterials, advanced plastics and bio-based materials
Readership
Materials Engineers & Students, Product & Industrial Design Professionals and Students
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction
Abstract
Further Reading
Chapter 2. What Influences Product Design?
Abstract
People and the Market
Science and Technology
Sustainability and the Environment
Economics and Investment Climate
Aesthetics, Behavior and Industrial Design
Some Examples…
Material Evolution
Materials and Society
Conclusions
Further Reading
Chapter 3. Materiality, Design, and Creativity
Abstract
Ways of Thinking
The Design Process
The Design of Pens – an Example
Sources of Inspiration
Creativity
Case Studies from IDEO
Conclusions
Further Reading
Chapter 4. Materials: The Stuff That Surrounds Us
Abstract
The Engineering Dimension: Technical Attributes
Usability: Ergonomics and Interfaces
The Environment: “Green” Design and Sustainability
Aesthetics: The Five Senses
Personality: Building Emotional Connections
Conclusions
Further Reading
Chapter 5. Manufacturing: Shaping, Joining, and Surfaces
Abstract
The Engineering Dimension: Technical Attributes
The Other Dimensions
Expression through Joining
Conclusions
Further Reading
Chapter 6. Form Follows Material
Abstract
Materials and Architecture
Materials and Products
Identifying a Feature List
The Compressor: Design Language
Household Appliances: Design Language
The Inverse Process: Product Archeology
Conclusions
Further Reading
Chapter 7. Material Selection
Abstract
Classification and Indexing
An Information Structure for Product Design
Material Selection for Product Design
Material Selection
Case Studies
The Structure
Office Furniture
CD Cases
Violin Bows
Ice Axes
Inline Skates
Conclusions
Further Reading
Chapter 8. Materials and Sustainability
Abstract
The Role of Materials
The Role of Design
Conclusions
Further Reading
Chapter 9. New Materials
Abstract
The Adoption of New Materials
Information about New Materials
Profiles for New Materials
A Material Workshop
Material Exploration
Eastman Plastics
BASF High Temperature Plastic
Liquidmetal Amorphous Alloys
Eleksen Electronic Fabric
Conclusions
Further Reading
Chapter 10. Conclusions
Abstract
Appendix
Chart 1 – Elastic Modulus, E, and Density, ρ
Chart 2 – Strength, σf, and Density, ρ
Chart 3 – Fracture Toughness, KIC, and Elastic Modulus, E
Chart 4 – Elastic Modulus, E, and Strength, σf
Chart 5 – Loss Coefficient, η, and Elastic Modulus, E
Chart 6 – Thermal Expansion Coefficient, α, and Thermal Conductivity, λ
Chart 7 – Strength and Stiffness of Fibers
Appendix: Modeling Aesthetic Attributes
Appendix: Selection by Analysis
Multi-Objective Optimization
Exercises
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. What Influences Product Design?
Chapter 3. Materiality, Design, and Creativity
Chapter 4. Materials – The Stuff That Surrounds Us
Chapter 5. Manufacturing; Shaping, Joining, Surfaces
Chapter 6. Form Follows Material
Chapter 7. Material Selection
Chapter 8. Materials and Sustainability
Chapter 9. New Materials
Chapter 10. Conclusions
Additional Exercises (Using the CES EduPack and Selector Software)
Material Profiles
Material Evolution
Polymers
Polymer Composites
Metals
Ceramics
Glass
Fibers
Polyethylene (PE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polystyrene (PS)
Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS)
Polyamide (PA), Nylon
Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), Acrylic
Polycarbonate (PC)
Polyoxymethylene (POM), Acetal
Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
Ionomers
Polyurethane (PU)
Polyesters (PET, PBT, PETg)
Silicone
Phenolic
Cellulose Acetate (CA)
Cellulose Nitrate (Celluloid)
Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA, PHB)
Polylactide (PLA)
Thermoplastic Starch (TPS)
Elastomers
Polymer Foams
Polymer Composites
Carbon Steels
Stainless Steels
Low Alloy Steels
Aluminum Alloys
Magnesium Alloys
Titanium Alloys
Nickel Alloys
Zinc Alloys
Copper, Brass, Bronze
Technical Ceramics
Glass
Natural Materials
Metal Foams
Amorphous Metals
Shape-memory Alloys
Technical Fibers
Natural Fibers
Further reading
Shaping Profiles
Injection Molding
Rotational Molding
Blow Molding
Expanded Foam Molding
Compression Molding
Resin Transfer Molding
Die-Casting
Sand Casting
Investment Casting
Polymer Casting
Shape Rolling and Die Forging
Extrusion
Press Forming, Roll Forming, and Spinning
Thermoforming
Lay-Up Methods
Powder Methods
Laser Prototyping
Deposition Prototyping
Further reading
Joining Profiles
Adhesives
Sewing
Rivets and Staples
Threaded Fasteners
Snap Fits
Hot Gas Welding
Hot Bar Welding
Hot Plate Welding
Ultrasonic Welding
Power-beam Welding
Brazing
Soldering
Torch Welding (MMA or SMA)
MIG Welding
TIG Welding
Resistance Welding
Friction Welding
Diffusion and Glaze Bonding
Further Reading
Surface Profiles
Screen Printing
Pad Printing
Cubic Printing
Hot Stamping
In-Mold Decoration
Vapor Metalizing
Electro-Plating
Electro-Less Plating
Anodizing
Mechanical Polishing
Electro-Polishing
Chemical Polishing
Solvent-Based Painting
Water-Based Painting
Electro-Painting
Powder Coating
Enameling
Etching
Texturing
Further Reading
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 3rd February 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780080982052
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080982823
About the Author
Michael Ashby
Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus at Cambridge University and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London, UK
Mike Ashby is sole or lead author of several of Elsevier’s top selling engineering textbooks, including Materials and Design: The Art and Science of Material Selection in Product Design, Materials Selection in Mechanical Design, Materials and the Environment, and Materials: Engineering, Science, Processing and Design. He is also coauthor of the books Engineering Materials 1&2, and Nanomaterials, Nanotechnologies and Design.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus, University of Cambridge, and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London
Kara Johnson
Since publishing the first edition of Materials and Design in 2002, Kara Johnson has worked at IDEO, a global design firm and strategic consultancy. Kara leads their efforts in Materials, with a focus on Manufacturing. Her work is primarily about linking a company’s brand and business strategies with the products they make.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Materials, IDEO - Global Innovation and Design Firm
Reviews
From the first edition:
"...well-written and easy-to-read...unique and a worthwhile reference for designers, engineers, and suppliers." --Adhesives and Sealants Newsletter, 2006
"Well presented, easy to read with concise descriptions. Very suitable for students on courses which involve art design and the use of modern materials" --Derrick Parker, Univ. of Portsmouth, Dept. Mech. & Manufacturing Eng
"I believe materials engineering faculty should use this book at some point in their materials engineering curriculum. It can then be a resource for students as they travel through the major. The same can be said in an ideal world for industrial engineering, industrial design, and maybe even mechanical engineering." --Blair London, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
"I don't know of any similar book. I used Ashby & Jones's Engineering Materials I & II for many years, but these are more technical and probably better as stand-alone texts for an engineering course. I think Materials & Design would be an excellent supplement to an Engineering Materials course, and could serve as the primary text in Industrial or Product Design course focusing on materials." --Gary Benenson, City College of New York