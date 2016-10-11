Material-Tissue Interfacial Phenomena
1st Edition
Contributions from Dental and Craniofacial Reconstructions
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials
- Preface
- Part One. Dental and craniofacial reconstructions using biomaterials
- 1. Clinical presentation: Reconstruction using composite materials
- 1.1. Historical overview of composite resins and resin components in dentistry
- 1.2. Bonding substrates: enamel and dentin
- 1.3. Clinical performance of resin restorations
- 1.4. Patient selection
- 1.5. Tooth preparation, form, and function
- 1.6. Restoration placement techniques
- 1.7. Clinical challenges and composite restoration failures
- 1.8. Effects of function, fatigue, and degradation
- 2. Reconstructions using alloys and ceramics
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Overview of materials used in prosthetic restorations
- 2.3. Clinical indications: philosophical context
- 2.4. Implant-supported restorations
- 2.5. Dental preparation, adaptation, and cementation of indirect restorations
- 2.6. Shape and function of indirect restorations
- 2.7. Clinical challenges and failures
- 2.8. Future directions
- 3. Interfaces in fixed dental prostheses: Challenges and opportunities
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Experimental
- 3.3. Results
- 3.4. Discussion
- 3.5. Conclusions
- Part Two. Fundamental structure/property characteristics
- 4. Fundamentals of the material-tissue interface in dental reconstructions: Structure/property relationships and characterization
- 4.1. Human teeth and the dentinoenamel junction
- 4.2. Materials and systems: natural versus synthetic
- 4.3. Interfacial engineering and composite restorations
- 4.4. In situ structure/property characterization of the adhesive/dentin interface
- 4.5. Raman spectroscopy
- 4.6. Scanning acoustic microscopy
- 4.7. Fourier transform infrared chemical imaging
- 4.8. Summary
- 5. Understanding the mechanical behavior of the material–tissue and material–material interface in dental reconstructions
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. The material–tooth interface
- 5.3. The resin–ceramic interface—cementation
- 5.4. Sintered and soldered joints–bilayer interfaces in dentistry
- 6. Understanding the chemistry and improving the durability of dental resin–dentin bonded interface
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Mechanisms of dentin–resin bonding
- 6.3. Factors that compromise the durability of dentin–resin bond
- 6.4. Strategies to improve the dentin–resin bond durability
- 6.5. Conclusions
- 7. Biology of the oral environment and its impact on the stability of dental and craniofacial reconstructions
- 7.1. Salivary factors
- 7.2. Overview of salivary proteins
- 7.3. Biofilms
- 7.4. Oral biofilm
- 7.5. Biofilm–bacteria interaction
- 7.6. Biofilm and dental devices
- 7.7. Introduction to factors known to impact salivary protein–bacteria interactions with reconstructions
- 7.8. Summary
- Part Three. Characterization of material-tissue interfaces in dental and craniofacial reconstructions
- 8. Morphologic and structural analysis of material-tissue interfaces relevant to dental reconstruction
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Structure of enamel and effect on adhesive bonding
- 8.3. Structure of dentin and effect on adhesive bonding
- 8.4. Generations of dentin adhesives
- 8.5. Bonding to cavity walls
- 8.6. Phase separation
- 8.7. Regional bond strength differences in dentin
- 8.8. Conclusions
- 9. Analyses of material-tissue interfaces by Fourier transform infrared, Raman spectroscopy, and chemometrics
- 9.1. Brief introduction to vibrational spectroscopic techniques
- 9.2. Case study 1: in situ monitoring of photopolymerization kinetics using ATR/FTIR spectroscopy
- 9.3. Case study 2: evaluation of the adhesive/dentin interface under aging using Raman microscopy
- 9.4. Case study 3: compare and contrast FTIR and Raman imaging analysis
- 9.5. Case study 4: multivariate analysis of spectroscopic data to confirm phase partitioning in methacrylate-based dentin adhesive
- 9.6. Summary
- 10. Material-tissue interfacial phenomena: Challenges in mathematical modeling
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Macro- and microscale stress analysis of d-a interface
- 10.3. Rate-dependent microscale stress analysis of d-a interface
- 10.4. Concluding remarks
- Part Four. Lessons learned: next generation reconstructions and future opportunities
- 11. Dentinoenamel junction: Motif for interfacial mechanics of dissimilar materials
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. DEJ literature review
- 11.3. Homotopic experimental characterization of DEJ
- 11.4. FE modeling of the DEJ region
- 11.5. Discussion and conclusion
- 12. Chimeric biomolecules: Biomolecular recognition–based self-organization at the bio-material interfaces
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Controlled hierarchical interface of mineralized hard tissues
- 12.3. Functional integration of titanium-based implant materials
- 12.4. Osteointegration of biofunctionalized implant materials
- 12.5. Solid-binding peptides as molecular building blocks to control specific interactions at the materials interfaces
- 12.6. Biofunctionalization of titanium dental implants materials using solid-binding peptides
- 12.7. Self-organized chimeric peptides toward creating controllable biomaterial interfaces
- 12.8. Calcium phosphate coating of titanium implants to increase biocompatibility
- 12.9. Peptides to tune calcium phosphate recognition and mineralization
- 12.10. Chimeric genetically fused protein as a modular biomolecular device at the interface: from monitoring to biomolecular mediation of mineral layer
- 12.11. Future prospects
- 13. Stem cells and dental tissue reconstruction
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Dental stem cells
- 13.3. Dental tissue regeneration
- 13.4. Conclusions and prospects
- Index
Description
Material-Tissue Interfacial Phenomena: Contributions from Dental and Craniofacial Reconstructions explores the material/tissue interfacial phenomena using dental and craniofacial reconstructions as a model system. As the mouth is a particularly caustic environment, the synthetic and/or bio-enabled materials used to repair damaged tissues and restore form, function, and esthetics to oral structures must resist a variety of physical, chemical, and mechanical challenges.
These challenges are magnified at the interface between dissimilar structures such as the tooth/material interface. Interfacial reactions at the atomic, molecular, and nano-scales initiate the failure of materials used to repair, restore, and reconstruct dental and craniofacial tissues.
Understanding the phenomena that lead to failure at the interface between dissimilar structures, such as synthetic materials and biologic tissues, is confounded by a variety of factors that are thoroughly discussed in this comprehensive book.
Key Features
- Provides a specific focus on the oral environment
- Combines clinical views and basic science into a useful reference book
- Presents comprehensive coverage of material-interfacial phenomena within the oral environment
Readership
Materials scientists, dental materials researchers, implants scientists, biomaterials engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 11th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081003411
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081003305
About the Editors
Paulette Spencer Editor
Since 2007, Dr. Spencer has been the Ackers Distinguished Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Director of the Bioengineering Research Center at the University of Kansas. She was previously a faculty member at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry (1998 - 2007) and is a Curators’ Professor Emeritus from the University of Missouri. Working with her research team, Dr. Spencer designs, synthesizes, and develops novel biomaterials for the reconstruction of mineralized tissues damaged by disease, age or trauma. Dr. Spencer has published more than 150 articles, conference proceedings papers, and book chapters.
Dr. Spencer’s work has been continuously funded by the National Institutes of Health for more than 20 years. She has served as Mentor on 4 NIH-supported career development awards and as Director of a NIH-supported training program. She serves on several editorial review boards, is a past member of the Center for Scientific Review, NIH (2010 - 2012), and was Visiting Professor at the Bauru School of Dentistry, University of Sao Paulo in 2009. She is a Fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering, the Biomaterials Science and Engineering International Union of Societies for Biomaterials Science and Engineering, the American College of Dentists, and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ackers Distinguished Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Director, Bioengineering Research Center, University of Kansas, USA
Anil Misra Editor
Anil Misra PhD is Professor of Civil Engineering and Associate Director of the Bioengineering Research Center at the University of Kansas, Lawrence. He was previously Professor of Civil Engineering at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He has more than 25 years of experience in the area of granular micromechanics, multi-scale modeling and micro-macro correlations, constitutive behavior of interfaces, e.g. material/tissue interfaces, granular soils, and cement/asphalt concrete, and multi-modal material characterization using high-resolution techniques. He has co-edited three books and guest-edited four journal special issues. He serves as a reviewer for multiple journals, extramural funding agencies and also provides consulting services to industry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Civil Engineering and Associate Director, Bioengineering Research Center, University of Kansas, USA