Material Properties of Steel in Fire Conditions

Venkatesh Kodur is Professor and Chair person in the department of Civil & Environmental Engineering, and also serves as Director of the Center on Structural Fire Safety and Diagnostics at the Michigan State University (MSU). He received his M.Sc. and Ph.D. from Queen’s University, Canada in 1988 and 1992, respectively. Dr. Kodur's research has focused on the experimental behaviour and analytical modelling of structural systems under extreme fire conditions; Constitutive modelling of material properties at elevated temperatures, developing guidelines for fire resistance design of structural systems, Evaluating fire performance of high performing materials; Performance based fire safety design, Non-linear design and analysis of structures, Failure investigations. He has collaborated closely with various industries, funding agencies and international organizations and developed simplified design approaches for evaluating fire resistance, and innovative and cost-effective solutions for enhancing fire-resistance of structural systems. Many of these design approaches and fire resistance solutions have been incorporated in to various codes and standards (NBC, ACI, ASCE, SFPE). He has published over 300 peer-reviewed papers in international journals and conferences in structural, material and fire resistance areas and has given numerous invited key-note presentations. He is a professional engineer, Fellow of Canadian Academy of Engineering, Foreign Fellow on Indian National Academy of engineers, Fellow of ASCE and Fellow of ACI and member of SFPE. He serves as Associate Editor of Journal of Structural Engineering and Journal of Structural Fire Engineering, Chairman of ASCE Standards Committee on Fire Resistance, Chairman of ACI-TMS Committee 216 on Fire Protection and a member of EPSRC (UK) College of Reviewers. He has won many awards including AISC Faculty Fellowship Award for innovation in structural steel design and construction (2007), NRCC outstanding achievement award (2003) and NATO award for collaborative research. Dr. Kodur was part of the FEMA/ASCE Building Performance Assessment Team that studied the collapse of WTC buildings as a result of September 11 incidents.