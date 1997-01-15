Material and Energy Balancing in the Process Industries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444824097, 9780080535869

Material and Energy Balancing in the Process Industries, Volume 7

1st Edition

From Microscopic Balances to Large Plants

Authors: V.V. Veverka F. Madron
eBook ISBN: 9780080535869
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444824097
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 15th January 1997
Page Count: 636
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
41000.00
34850.00
699.09
594.23
550.00
467.50
335.00
284.75
420.00
357.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
425.00
361.25
540.00
459.00
340.00
289.00
560.00
476.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction. 2. Balancing in process industries. 3. Mass (single–component) balance. 4. Multicomponent balancing. 5. Energy balance. 6. Entropy and exergy balances. 7. Solvability and classification of variables I: linear systems. 8. Solvability and classification of variables II: nonlinear systems. 9. Balancing based on measured data - reconciliation I: linear reconciliation. 10. Balancing based on measured data - reconciliation II: nonlinear reconciliation. 11. Dynamic balancing. 12. Measurement planning and optimisation. 13. Mass and utilities balancing with reconciliation in large systems a case study. Appendix A. Graph theory. Appendix B. Vectors and matrices. Appendix C. Differential balances. Appendix D. Differential form of the 2nd law of thermodynamics. Appendix E. Probability and statistics. Appendix F. Exercises. List of symbols. Subject index.

Description

This book represents the systematic coverage of mass and energy balancing in the process industries. The classical treatment of balances in the available literature is complemented in the following areas:
- systematic analysis of large systems by Graph theory
- comprehensive thermodynamic analysis (entropy and availability)
- balancing on the basis of measured plant data (data reconciliation)
- measurement design and optimisation
- dynamic balancing
- plant-wide regular mass and energy balancing as a part of company's information system.

The major areas addressed are:
- single- and multi-component balancing
- energy balance
- entropy and exergy (availability) balances
- solvability of balancing problems
- balancing with data reconciliation
- dynamic balancing
- measurement design and optimisation
- regular balancing of large industrial systems.

The book is directed to chemical engineers, plant designers, technologists, information technology managers, control engineers and instrumentation engineers in process industries. Major areas of applications are process industries and energy production, such as oil refining, natural gas processing, petrochemistry, chemical industries, mineral processing and utility production and distribution systems. University students and teachers of chemical engineering and control will also find the book invaluable.

Details

No. of pages:
636
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080535869
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444824097

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

V.V. Veverka Author

F. Madron Author

Affiliations and Expertise

ChemPlant Technology, ústí nad Labem, Czech Republic

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.