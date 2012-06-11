Mastitis in Dairy Cows, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Food Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739547, 9781455747962

Mastitis in Dairy Cows, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Food Animal Practice, Volume 28-2

1st Edition

Authors: Pamela Ruegg
eBook ISBN: 9781455747962
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739547
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th June 2012
Description

Current, important information on mastitis for all food animal practitioners! Topics will include new perspectives in mastitis control, treatment of clinical mastitis, antimicrobial resistance in mastitis pathogens, the role of diagnostic microbiology in mastitis control programs, update on control of Staph aureus and Strep ag, epidemiology and control of mycoplasma mastitis, managing environmental mastitis, mastitis vaccine strategies, using mastitis records and somatic cell count data, the role of the milking machine in mastitis control, stray voltage and milk quality, communicating and implementing udder health programs, and more!

About the Authors

Pamela Ruegg Author

Department of Dairy Sciences, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI

