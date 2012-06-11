Mastitis in Dairy Cows, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Food Animal Practice, Volume 28-2
1st Edition
Description
Current, important information on mastitis for all food animal practitioners! Topics will include new perspectives in mastitis control, treatment of clinical mastitis, antimicrobial resistance in mastitis pathogens, the role of diagnostic microbiology in mastitis control programs, update on control of Staph aureus and Strep ag, epidemiology and control of mycoplasma mastitis, managing environmental mastitis, mastitis vaccine strategies, using mastitis records and somatic cell count data, the role of the milking machine in mastitis control, stray voltage and milk quality, communicating and implementing udder health programs, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 11th June 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455747962
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455739547
About the Authors
Pamela Ruegg Author
Department of Dairy Sciences, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI