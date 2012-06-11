Mastitis in Dairy Cows, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Food Animal Practice, Volume 28-2

Current, important information on mastitis for all food animal practitioners! Topics will include new perspectives in mastitis control, treatment of clinical mastitis, antimicrobial resistance in mastitis pathogens, the role of diagnostic microbiology in mastitis control programs, update on control of Staph aureus and Strep ag, epidemiology and control of mycoplasma mastitis, managing environmental mastitis, mastitis vaccine strategies, using mastitis records and somatic cell count data, the role of the milking machine in mastitis control, stray voltage and milk quality, communicating and implementing udder health programs, and more!

