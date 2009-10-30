Mastering Medical Coding - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781416050353, 9781437714579

Mastering Medical Coding

4th Edition

Authors: Marsha Diamond
eBook ISBN: 9781437714579
Paperback ISBN: 9781416050353
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th October 2009
Page Count: 806
Description

Medical coding will become second nature with Mastering Medical Coding, 4th Edition! Created with students in mind, this text is approachable and packed with real-life practice exercises, and teaches students how to use physician documentation as the basis for complete, accurate coding. You’ll strengthen your coding skills with exercises from Godfrey Medical—a simulated medical practice— Stop and Practice exercises, and additional exercises found in the student workbook and Evolve companion website. Visual and tear-out “tools” provide real applications for coding. Teachers benefit with a text that emphasizes actual patient record and documentation and is fully updated to reflect new codes and coding guidelines. In addition to fully updated content, the new edition has new content on anatomy and physiology, expanded discussion of the use of the medical record in coding, streamlined coding tools, and improved examples. Become prepared for a career in medical coding with Mastering Medical Coding, 4th Edition.

Key Features

  • Emphasis on physician documentation prepares students to locate and determine the actual “diagnosis” and “procedure” from documentation.
  • Coding reference tools, in an improved and streamlined form for the 4th edition, encompass important chapter content.
  • Coding concepts are built upon basic ICD-9-CM and CPT concepts rather than a body system perspective for greater ease and productivity from students.
  • Stop and Practice exercises, simulated medical practices, Chapter Review exercises with practical applications, and additional exercises in the student workbook means students constantly practice and reinforce their understanding of the information.

Table of Contents

Introduction


Section I: Crucial Role of Documentation, Anatomy and Physiology, and Medical Terminology in the Coding Process

1. Anatomy, Physiology, and Medical Terminology Review

2. Crucial Role of Documentation


Section II: ICD-9-CM Diagnostic Coding

3. Determining Physician Diagnosis

4. Using the ICD-9-CM Code Book

5. V Codes and E Codes

6. ICD-9-CM Tables

7. Coding Special Complexities

8. ICD-10-CM


Section III: CPT and HCPCS Procedural Coding

9. Determining Codeable Services and Applying Modifiers

10. Using CPT

11. Evaluation and Management Services

12. Anesthesia Services

13. Surgery Services

14. Coding Complexities of Surgical Procedures

15. Radiology Services

16. Pathology Services

17. Medicine Services

18. HCPCS Level II Codes


Section IV: The Reimbursement Perspective

19. Coding from a Reimbursement Perspective


Section V: Facility Coding and Reimbursement Processes

20. Hospital and Facility Coding

21. Hospital and Facility Reimbursement Process


Section VI: Monitoring/Compliance and Certification Review

22. Monitoring and Compliance Process

23. The Certification Process

24. You Learned It, You Earned It: Get that Coding Job!

Details

No. of pages:
806
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437714579
Paperback ISBN:
9781416050353

About the Author

Marsha Diamond

Affiliations and Expertise

Program Director & Instructor, Coding and Health Information, Central Florida College, Orlando, FL, USA

