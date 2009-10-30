Mastering Medical Coding
4th Edition
Description
Medical coding will become second nature with Mastering Medical Coding, 4th Edition! Created with students in mind, this text is approachable and packed with real-life practice exercises, and teaches students how to use physician documentation as the basis for complete, accurate coding. You’ll strengthen your coding skills with exercises from Godfrey Medical—a simulated medical practice— Stop and Practice exercises, and additional exercises found in the student workbook and Evolve companion website. Visual and tear-out “tools” provide real applications for coding. Teachers benefit with a text that emphasizes actual patient record and documentation and is fully updated to reflect new codes and coding guidelines. In addition to fully updated content, the new edition has new content on anatomy and physiology, expanded discussion of the use of the medical record in coding, streamlined coding tools, and improved examples. Become prepared for a career in medical coding with Mastering Medical Coding, 4th Edition.
Key Features
- Emphasis on physician documentation prepares students to locate and determine the actual “diagnosis” and “procedure” from documentation.
- Coding reference tools, in an improved and streamlined form for the 4th edition, encompass important chapter content.
- Coding concepts are built upon basic ICD-9-CM and CPT concepts rather than a body system perspective for greater ease and productivity from students.
- Stop and Practice exercises, simulated medical practices, Chapter Review exercises with practical applications, and additional exercises in the student workbook means students constantly practice and reinforce their understanding of the information.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Section I: Crucial Role of Documentation, Anatomy and Physiology, and Medical Terminology in the Coding Process
1. Anatomy, Physiology, and Medical Terminology Review
2. Crucial Role of Documentation
Section II: ICD-9-CM Diagnostic Coding
3. Determining Physician Diagnosis
4. Using the ICD-9-CM Code Book
5. V Codes and E Codes
6. ICD-9-CM Tables
7. Coding Special Complexities
8. ICD-10-CM
Section III: CPT and HCPCS Procedural Coding
9. Determining Codeable Services and Applying Modifiers
10. Using CPT
11. Evaluation and Management Services
12. Anesthesia Services
13. Surgery Services
14. Coding Complexities of Surgical Procedures
15. Radiology Services
16. Pathology Services
17. Medicine Services
18. HCPCS Level II Codes
Section IV: The Reimbursement Perspective
19. Coding from a Reimbursement Perspective
Section V: Facility Coding and Reimbursement Processes
20. Hospital and Facility Coding
21. Hospital and Facility Reimbursement Process
Section VI: Monitoring/Compliance and Certification Review
22. Monitoring and Compliance Process
23. The Certification Process
24. You Learned It, You Earned It: Get that Coding Job!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 806
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 30th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437714579
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416050353
About the Author
Marsha Diamond
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director & Instructor, Coding and Health Information, Central Florida College, Orlando, FL, USA