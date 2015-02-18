Gain the knowledge of medical language you need to succeed in class and in your healthcare career! Mastering Healthcare Terminology, 5th Edition covers medical terms and definitions in small chunks — easy-to-follow learning segments — followed immediately by exercises and review questions that reinforce your understanding. From well-known educator Betsy Shiland, this book includes realistic case studies to help you apply your knowledge to practice. And because Shiland users love the case studies and medical records, more than 70 new case studies with review questions have been added to this edition, along with extra case studies on the Evolve companion website. Now with new mobile-optimized quizzes and flash cards that make it easy to study terms while on the go, this popular introduction to healthcare language enables you to communicate clearly and confidently with other members of the healthcare team.