Mastering Healthcare Terminology
5th Edition
Description
Gain the knowledge of medical language you need to succeed in class and in your healthcare career! Mastering Healthcare Terminology, 5th Edition covers medical terms and definitions in small chunks — easy-to-follow learning segments — followed immediately by exercises and review questions that reinforce your understanding. From well-known educator Betsy Shiland, this book includes realistic case studies to help you apply your knowledge to practice. And because Shiland users love the case studies and medical records, more than 70 new case studies with review questions have been added to this edition, along with extra case studies on the Evolve companion website. Now with new mobile-optimized quizzes and flash cards that make it easy to study terms while on the go, this popular introduction to healthcare language enables you to communicate clearly and confidently with other members of the healthcare team.
Key Features
- Quick-reference format makes it easier to learn terminology by presenting terms in tables — including word origin, definition, and pronunciation.
- Frequent word part and word building exercises reinforce your understanding with immediate opportunities for practice and review.
- A total of 460 illustrations includes additional new photos showing difficult terms and procedures.
- A breakdown of A&P terms appears in page margins next to the related text, helping you learn and memorize word parts in context.
- Convenient spiral binding lets the book lay flat, making it easy to work on exercises.
- UNIQUE! ICD-9 and ICD-10 codes are provided in the pathology terminology tables for a better understanding of medical coding.
- An Evolve companion website includes medical animations, audio pronunciations, an anatomy coloring book, electronic flash cards, and word games such as Wheel of Terminology, Terminology Triage, and Whack a Word Part.
- Coverage of electronic medical records prepares you for using EHR in the healthcare setting.
Table of Contents
Basic Terminology
1. Introduction to Healthcare Terminology
2. Body Structure and Directional Terminology
Body System Terminology
3. Musculoskeletal System
4. Integumentary System
5. Gastrointestinal System
6. Urinary System
7. Male Reproductive System
8. Female Reproductive System and Pregnancy
9. Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems
10. Cardiovascular System
11. Respiratory System
12. Nervous System
13. Eye and Ear
14. Endocrine System
Specialty Terminology
15. Mental and Behavioral Health
16. Oncology
References
Appendices
A: Word Parts and Definitions
B: Definitions and Word Parts
C: Abbreviations
D: Normal Lab Values
Answers to Exercises
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 18th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323298643
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323298629
About the Author
Betsy Shiland
Affiliations and Expertise
AHIMA ICD-10-CM/PCS Academy Trainer Assistant Professor Allied Health Department Community College of Philadelphia Philadelphia, Pennsylvania