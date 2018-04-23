Mastering Healthcare Terminology - Text and Elsevier Adaptive Learning (Access Card) Package
6th Edition
Authors: Betsy Shiland
Paperback ISBN: 9780323642804
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 23rd April 2018
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 23rd April 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323642804
About the Author
Betsy Shiland
Affiliations and Expertise
AHIMA ICD-10-CM/PCS Academy Trainer Assistant Professor Allied Health Department Community College of Philadelphia Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.