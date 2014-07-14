Mastering Concept-Based Teaching - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323263306

Mastering Concept-Based Teaching

1st Edition

A Guide for Nurse Educators

Authors: Jean Giddens Linda Caputi Beth Rodgers
Paperback ISBN: 9780323263306
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 14th July 2014
Page Count: 184
Description

Written specifically for nursing faculty from the leading experts in concept-based nursing curricula, Mastering Concept-Based Teaching gives you all the strategies and guidance you need to plan, develop, and deliver an effective concept-based curriculum. Renowned authors Dr. Jean Foret Giddens, Dr. Linda Caputi, and Dr. Beth Rodgers walk you through the background and benefits of using a concept-based learning approach, how to apply a research-based approach to teaching concepts, how to improve and evaluate student learning with concepts, and much more to ensure you are ready to successfully bring concepts into your nursing program.

Key Features

This insightful and indispensable guide to concept-based education:

  • Provides an understanding of the nature of concepts, their function in the process of learning, and the importance of being consistent in the selection and implementation of concepts.

  • Provides a general framework of general steps associated with the development of a concept-based curriculum.

  • Illustrates ways to enhance the conceptual approach with balanced teaching strategies, an open environment, and engaging learning activities.

  • Explains the importance of analyzing evaluation data to determine the effectiveness of a new curriculum on meeting program learning outcomes.

If you are looking to make the move towards concept-based education in nursing, you can’t afford to be without this innovative educational resource.

Table of Contents

1. The Conceptual Approach – Background and Benefits
2. Concepts in the Context of the Discipline of Nursing
3. Development of Concepts for Concept-Based Teaching
4. Developing a Concept-Based Curriculum
5. Conceptual Learning
6. Teaching Strategies for Classroom and Clinical Settings
7. Evaluation of Student Learning

About the Author

Jean Giddens

Affiliations and Expertise

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Executive Nurse Fellow, Dean and Professor, School of Nursing, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia

Linda Caputi

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emerita, College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn, Illinois President, Linda Caputi, Inc.

Beth Rodgers

Affiliations and Expertise

Nursing Alumni Endowed Professor and Chair, Department of Adult Health and Nursing Systems, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia

