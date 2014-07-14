Written specifically for nursing faculty from the leading experts in concept-based nursing curricula, Mastering Concept-Based Teaching gives you all the strategies and guidance you need to plan, develop, and deliver an effective concept-based curriculum. Renowned authors Dr. Jean Foret Giddens, Dr. Linda Caputi, and Dr. Beth Rodgers walk you through the background and benefits of using a concept-based learning approach, how to apply a research-based approach to teaching concepts, how to improve and evaluate student learning with concepts, and much more to ensure you are ready to successfully bring concepts into your nursing program.