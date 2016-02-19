Mastering C Pointers
1st Edition
Tools for Programming Power
Description
Mastering C Pointers: Tools for Programming Power focuses on the pointer operations of the C programming language, explaining exactly what pointers are and how to master them through easy-to-understand phrasing and by presenting many simple program examples. The functions of pointers with respect to memory access and memory allocation are also discussed.
Comprised of 10 chapters, this book begins with the author's personal reflection on his first encounters with the C programming language and its pointers. The next two chapters presents steps to learning pointers, with emphasis on the essential processes that occur (invisibly and internally) when declaring standard numeric variables in C language and how to deal with C language character arrays and C strings. The reader is then introduced to string pointers and declared pointers of numeric types; the use of C language pointers and the memory allocation functions; and C language functions. The book also explores some of the other "entities" that pointers are used to access, including structures and unions, before concluding with an examination of the source code format of C language.
This monograph is intended for both beginning and experienced C language programmers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 C Language and Pointers—A Personal Background
Chapter 2 A First Step to Learning Pointers
Chapter 3 A Second Step to Learning Pointers
Chapter 4 Declared Pointers and their Operations
Chapter 5 String Pointers
Chapter 6 Pointers and Memory Access
Chapter 7 Pointers and Memory Allocation Functions
Chapter 8 Pointers and Functions
Chapter 9 Pointers to Other Objects
Chapter 10 Source Code Format
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 194
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th June 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483257792