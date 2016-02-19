Mastering C Pointers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126974089, 9781483257792

Mastering C Pointers

1st Edition

Tools for Programming Power

Authors: Robert J. Traister
eBook ISBN: 9781483257792
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1990
Page Count: 194
Description

Mastering C Pointers: Tools for Programming Power focuses on the pointer operations of the C programming language, explaining exactly what pointers are and how to master them through easy-to-understand phrasing and by presenting many simple program examples. The functions of pointers with respect to memory access and memory allocation are also discussed.

Comprised of 10 chapters, this book begins with the author's personal reflection on his first encounters with the C programming language and its pointers. The next two chapters presents steps to learning pointers, with emphasis on the essential processes that occur (invisibly and internally) when declaring standard numeric variables in C language and how to deal with C language character arrays and C strings. The reader is then introduced to string pointers and declared pointers of numeric types; the use of C language pointers and the memory allocation functions; and C language functions. The book also explores some of the other "entities" that pointers are used to access, including structures and unions, before concluding with an examination of the source code format of C language.

This monograph is intended for both beginning and experienced C language programmers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 C Language and Pointers—A Personal Background

Chapter 2 A First Step to Learning Pointers

Chapter 3 A Second Step to Learning Pointers

Chapter 4 Declared Pointers and their Operations

Chapter 5 String Pointers

Chapter 6 Pointers and Memory Access

Chapter 7 Pointers and Memory Allocation Functions

Chapter 8 Pointers and Functions

Chapter 9 Pointers to Other Objects

Chapter 10 Source Code Format

Index

Details

No. of pages:
194
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483257792

About the Author

Robert J. Traister

