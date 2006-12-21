Master Techniques in Facial Rejuvenation with DVD'S
1st Edition
Description
This new resource helps you choose the best approach and get the best results for any facial rejuvenation challenge! Renowned facial plastic, plastic, and oculoplastic surgeons and dermatologists present multiple, competing and complementary, time-tested facial rejuvenation techniques. Each chapter is a step-by-step, illustrative depiction of the author's surgical techniques, with emphasis on minimally invasive surgery, recent trends, and adjunctive procedures. The book focuses on all areas of the face in order to produce a balanced and systematic approach for facial rejuvenation. An accompanying surgical atlas on 2 DVDs shows digitally videotaped procedures.
Key Features
- Details procedures step by step using a highly illustrated color format.
- Includes discussions of the authors' most challenging cases and their technical pearls and pitfalls.
- Keeps you current with proven innovations such as minimal invasive facelift, new facial implants, and laser resurfacing options.
- BONUS Video Atlas accomanies the book, bringing you two DVDs of surgical procedures performed by the experts!
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: The Aging Face Consultation—Mark R. Murphy, MD, Calvin M. Johnson, Jr., MD and Babak Azizzadeh, MD
Chapter 2: Facial Embryology and Anatomy—Carlo P. Honrado, MD, Dewayne T. Bradley, MD and Wayne F. Larrabee, Jr., MD, MSHyg
Chapter 3: The Open Browlift— Calvin M. Johnson, Jr., MD and Mark R. Murphy, MD
Chapter 4: Endoscopic Foreheadplasty—Nicanor G. Isse, MD
Chapter 5: Blepharoplasty—Norman Pastorek, MD, FACS and Andres Bustillo, MD
Chapter 6: Transconjunctival Lower Blepharoplasty—Steven C. Dresner, MD and Harry Marshak, MD
Chapter 7: Asian Blepharoplasty—Samuel M. Lam, MD and Young Kyoon Kim, MD, PhD
Chapter 8: The Deep Plane Facelift— Calvin M. Johnson, Jr., MD and Mark R. Murphy, MD
Chapter 9: Lateral SMASectomy Facelift—Daniel C. Baker, MD, PC
Chapter 10: Short-Flap SMAS Rhytidectomy—Babak Azizzadeh, MD, FACS, Tessa A. Hadlock, MD and Mack L. Cheney, MD, FACS
Chapter 11: Tridimensional Endoscopic Facelift—Oscar M. Ramirez, MD, FACS and Charles R. Volpe, MD
Chapter 12: Aesthetic Midface Implants—William J. Binder, MD, FACS, Brian Paul Kim, MD and Babak Azizzadeh, MD, FACS
Chapter 13: Mentoplasty—Robert Glasgold, MD, Mark Glasgold, MD and Alvin I. Glasgold, MD
Chapter 14: Facial Suction Lipectomy— Edwin F. Williams, III, MD, FACS and Jeannie H. Chung, MD
Chapter 15: Complementary Fat Grafting— Mark Glasgold, MD, Robert Glasgold, MD and Samuel M. Lam, MD
Chapter 16: Non-surgical Facial Rejuvenation —Douglas Hamilton, MD
Chapter 17: Lateral Canthoplasty—Robert E. Levine, MD
Chapter 18: Rhinoplasty in the Aging Patient— Ryan M. Greene, MD, PhD and Dean M. Toriumi, MD
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2007
- Published:
- 21st December 2006
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416001461
About the Authors
Babak Azizzadeh
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, The Center for Facial and Nasal Plastic Surgery, Assistant Clinical Professor of Surgery, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Audrey Skirball-Kenis Center for Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Beverly Hills, California
Mark Murphy
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Palm Beach Facial Plastic Surgery, West Palm Beach, Florida
Calvin Johnson
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor, Division of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Tulane University School of Medicine; Director, Hedgewood Surgical Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
Guy Massry
Dr. Guy Massry is in private practice and is also Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California. He has developed a reputation as an excellent educator, clinician and surgeon. As a board certified oculoplastic surgeon, Dr. Massry specializes in surgical and non-surgical procedures around the eyes, forehead, eyebrows and mid-face. More specifically, he is an expert in cosmetic eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty), cosmetic eyebrow and forehead lifting surgery (particularly endoscopic eyebrow lifts), and cosmetic mid-face lifts (cheeks lift, vertical facelifts). He is also skilled in non-surgical anti-aging treatments including BOTOX® and fillers. In addition to seeing patients, Dr. Massry is dedicated to advancing the field of oculoplastic surgery. To achieve this, he trains other physicians, lectures nationally and internationally, and writes textbooks and peer-reviewed articles on ophthalmic plastic and reconstructive surgery. John B. Holds, M.D., F.A.C.S. is an Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery at Ophthalmic Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery in St. Louis, Missouri. Dr. Holds obtained his college degree summa cum laude at Trinity University in 1979, went to medical school at Southwestern in Dallas Texas, where he was “top five” in his class all four years, and completed residency at Baylor College of Medicine, Cullen Eye Institute where he was the chief resident from 1986-1987.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.