Master Medicine: Microbiology and Infection - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780443102899

Master Medicine: Microbiology and Infection

3rd Edition

A clinically-orientated core text with self-assessment

Authors: Timothy Inglis
Paperback ISBN: 9780443102899
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 19th February 2007
Page Count: 328
Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It is part of a series of books that reflects the trend towards a core curriculum and self-directed learning. The content is restricted to the ‘must know' core information presented in a synoptic style. The diagrams that support the text are in a style that the reader can remember and reproduce in examinations. Each chapter ends with a selection of self-assessment material and full explanatory answers. These consolidate and expand on the chapter contents.

Key Features

  • Concise synoptic (not telegraphic text).
  • Appropriate self-assessment material.
  • Only covers core, so student knows the whole book is essential.
  • Includes key objectives.
  • Contains simple and memorable diagrams for reproduction in exams.
  • Ideal for learning as well as examination review, specifically trying to stimulate the student into assessing his/her own knowledge.
  • The books in the series both complement other available major texts, but also contain enough material to stand in the own right.
  • Provides examination practice.
  • Part of co-ordinated series.

About the Authors

Timothy Inglis Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Microbiologist, PathWest Laboratory Medicine WA; Clinical Senior Lecturer, University of Western Australia; Consultant Microbiologist, Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, Perth, Western Australia

