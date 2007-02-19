Master Medicine: Microbiology and Infection

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It is part of a series of books that reflects the trend towards a core curriculum and self-directed learning. The content is restricted to the ‘must know' core information presented in a synoptic style. The diagrams that support the text are in a style that the reader can remember and reproduce in examinations. Each chapter ends with a selection of self-assessment material and full explanatory answers. These consolidate and expand on the chapter contents.