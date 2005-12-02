Master Medicine: Immunology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443072796

Master Medicine: Immunology

1st Edition

A core text with self-assessment

Authors: J. David Edgar
Paperback ISBN: 9780443072796
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 2nd December 2005
Page Count: 208
Table of Contents

The normal immune response. Inflammation and hypersensitivity. Immunisation. Immunodeficiency. Allergy. Autoimmune disease. Inflammatory arthritis and connective tissue disorder. Vasculitis. Immunological therapies. Transplantation. Lymphoproliferative diseases. Use of immunology laboratory. Glossary.

Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. This series of books reflects the trend towards a core curriculum and self-directed learning. The content is restricted to the 'must know' core information presented in a synoptic style. The diagrams that support the text are in a style that the reader can remember and reproduce in examinations. Each chapter ends with a selection of self-assessment material and full explanatory answers. These consolidate and expand on the chapter contents. This volumes presents an integrated coverage of basic and clinical immunology. Despite the use of problem- and/or topic-based curricula students still respond to the security of a well-ordered presentation of the basic information by traditional discipline.

Key Features

  • Concise text of the essential core material
  • Accompanying self assessment material ideal for self-directed learning
  • Simple line drawings of a style that can be easily reproduced in examinations

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443072796

About the Authors

J. David Edgar Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Immunologist and Head of the Regional Immunology Service, The Royal Hospitals, Belfast, Northern Ireland

