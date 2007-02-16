Master Medicine: Clinical Anatomy - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443102905, 9780702048159

Master Medicine: Clinical Anatomy

2nd Edition

Authors: Dr. W. Monkhouse
Paperback ISBN: 9780443102905
eBook ISBN: 9780702048159
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 16th February 2007
Page Count: 386
Table of Contents

GENERAL ANATOMY:

Introduction. Words and the anatomical position. An outline of the body plan. The skeleton and muscle. The vertebral column. The nervous system. The cardiovascular system and lymph vessels. The alimentary and respiratory systems. The urogenital system.

REGIONAL ANATIOMY:

The thorax. The abdomen, pelvis and perineum. The upper limb. The lower limb. The brain. Surface anatomy.

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It is a short, highly readable and well illustrated book on anatomy, approached from the point of view of what medical students need to know in order to understand the clinical work they will eventually be doing. Includes a great variety of self-assessment, to reinforce the messages and to test understanding - and to help students prepare for exams.

  • Concise synoptic (not telegraphic text).
  • Appropriate self-assessment material.
  • Only covers core, so student knows the whole book is essential.
  • Includes key objectives.
  • Contains simple and memorable diagrams for reproduction in exams.
  • Ideal for learning as well as examination review, specifically trying to stimulate the student into assessing his/her own knowledge.
  • The books in the series both complement other available major texts, but also contain enough material to stand in the own right.
  • Provides examination practice.
  • Part of co-ordinated series.

Dr. W. Monkhouse Author

Assistant Curate, Wirksworth Team Ministry; Matlock; Formerly at University of Nottingham Medical School at Derby and Professor of Anatomy at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, Dublin, Ireland

