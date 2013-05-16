Master Dentistry
3rd Edition
Volume 2: Restorative Dentistry, Paediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics
Description
Master Dentistry is designed as a revision guide for dental students and presents the key elements of the curriculum in an easy-to-digest format. Based on sound educational principles, each volume in the series is fully illustrated throughout and is supported by extensive self-assessment questions which allow the reader to assess their own knowledge of the topic and perfect their exam techniques. This third edition has been fully updated throughout and addresses the restorative, paediatric and orthodontic aspects of dentistry. The Master Dentistry volumes are perfect for undergraduate students as well as post-graduates preparing for the MJDF in the UK or international equivalent, and the ORE.
Key Features
- Information presented in a style which facilitates easy recall for examination purposes and a ready understanding of the subject
- Key facts are highlighted and principles of diagnosis and management emphasised
- Gives the reader a 'feel for the subject' and details essential communication skills
- Offers practical guidance on how to prepare for exams and make best use of the time available
- Perfect for BDS exam preparation and candidates taking the MJDF, ORE or other post-graduate exams
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 – Periodontology
Philip Preshaw and Peter Heasman
Chapter 2 – Endontics
Philip Lumley
Chapter 3 – Conservative dentistry
Stewart Barclay and Simon Stone
Chapter 4 – Prosthodontics
Craig Barclay
Chapter 5 – Restorative management of dental implants
Giles McCracken
Chapter 6 – Conscious sedation in dentistry
Nigel Robb
Chapter 7 – Paediatric dentistry I
Richard Welbury and Alison Cairns
Chapter 8 – Paediatric dentistry II
Richard Welbury and Alison Cairns
Chapter 9 – Orthodontics I: development, assessment and treatment planning
Declan Millet
Chapter 10 – Orthodontics II: appliances and tooth movement
Declan Millet
Chapter 11 – Orthodontics III: management of occlusal problems
Declan Millet
Chapter 12 – Law and ethics
Douglas Lovelock
Details
- No. of pages:
- 436
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2013
- Published:
- 16th May 2013
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702045974
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702058738
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702055584
About the Author
Peter Heasman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Periodontology, Newcastle University, UK
Reviews
"This text manages to accomplish the seemingly impossible task of condensing the three large specialties of restorative dentistry, paediatric dentistry and orthodonitics into a single compact tome. It achieves this feat by covering the basic undergraduate curriculum without labouring on contentious issues or excessively fine detail...This books applicability to those taking postgraduates examinations such as the MJDF or MFDS examinations is enhanced by the inclusion of additional, unexpected, chapters including implantology, conscious sedation and law and ethics, which are also useful for those general dental practitioners who may be looking to gain a basic grouding before embarking on additional training in these fields."
British Dentistry Journal, January 2014
The Master Dentistry series covers Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Radiology, Pathology, Oral Medicine, Restorative, Paediatrics and Orthodontics. The books provide a good overview of the subject areas and I found them particularly useful during exam times. The text is appropriately supplemented with great diagrams and the layout of the books makes all the subject areas easy to access and find.
At the end of each chapter there are self assessment questions which were really useful and would aid any student’s learning. Each chapter has a helpful overview and learning objectives are provided throughout each chapter.
The books give a great summary of all the subject areas they cover ……. I used them quite often if I didn't understand a certain part of a lecture as the wording is easy to understand and is uncomplicated. They're a must for any dental student’s bookshelf.
Amazon.co.uk review
Master Dentistry is a very good book for all students who aim to qualify in dentistry.
Amazon.co.uk review
Bought this book and its counterpart, Volume 2, in my 5th yr of dentistry at Liverpool and found them to offer a very good overview of the degree course.
Definitely worth buying for finals revision and in retrospect would've been useful throughout all 5 years of my degree.
Amazon.co.uk review