Master Dentistry
2nd Edition
Volume 2: Restorative Dentistry, Paediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics
Description
MASTER DESTISTRY is designed as a revision guide for dental students and offers the "curriculum essentials" in an easy-to-digest format. Each section is fully illustrated throughout and is supported by extensive self-assessment questions which allow the reader to assess their own knowledge of the topic and perfect their exam techniques. Now in colour, this second edition addresses the restorative, paediatric and orthodontics aspects of dentistry and is perfect for both undergraduate students and post-graduates preparing for the MFDS or international equivalents.
Key Features
- Quick reference revision aid for dental students – ideal for exam preparation!
- Covers the ‘essentials’ of the subject to a level that is expected with the GDC’s curriculum outlined in the First Five Years document
- Includes extensive self-testing material – short answers, essays, MCQs and EMQs – enabling students to assess their knowledge and perfect exam techniques
- Suitable for post-graduate students who will find the book useful for the MJDF or international equivalent
Table of Contents
Using this book. Periodontology. Endodontics. Conservative dentistry. Prosthodontics. Restorative management of dental implants. Conscious sedation in dentistry. Paediatric dentistry 1. Paediatric dentistry 2.Orthodontics 1: Development, assessment and treatment planning. Orthodontics 2: Management of occlusal problems. Orthodontics 3: Appliances and tooth movement. Law and ethics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 6th August 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702040108
About the Author
Peter Heasman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Periodontology, Newcastle University, UK