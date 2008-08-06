Master Dentistry

MASTER DESTISTRY is designed as a revision guide for dental students and offers the "curriculum essentials" in an easy-to-digest format. Each section is fully illustrated throughout and is supported by extensive self-assessment questions which allow the reader to assess their own knowledge of the topic and perfect their exam techniques. Now in colour, this second edition addresses the restorative, paediatric and orthodontics aspects of dentistry and is perfect for both undergraduate students and post-graduates preparing for the MFDS or international equivalents.