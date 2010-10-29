Master Dentistry Volume 3 Oral Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702031229, 9780702044588

Master Dentistry Volume 3 Oral Biology

1st Edition

Oral Anatomy, Histology, Physiology and Biochemistry

Authors: Barry Berkovitz Bernard Moxham Roger Linden Alastair Sloan
eBook ISBN: 9780702044588
eBook ISBN: 9780702061011
Paperback ISBN: 9780702031229
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 29th October 2010
Page Count: 312
Description

A new volume in the successful revision guide series – Master Dentistry - which offers a concise text covering the essentials of oral biology with accompanying self-assessment questions and model answers.

Key Features

  • Quick reference revision aid for dental students – ideal for exam preparation!

  • Covers the ‘essentials’ of the subject to a level that is expected with the GDC’s curriculum outlined in the First Five Years document.

  • Each chapter provides a brief overview of the topic and lists the essential learning objectives for that area of study.

  • Presents key anatomical, biochemical and physiological material in a useful, integrated, clinically relevant format.

  • Includes extensive self-testing material – true false questions, extended matching questions, picture questions, and essay questions – enabling readers to assess their knowledge and perfect exam techniques.

  • Contains unique, ‘mind-map’ summary sheets to provide crucial information in a pictorial format to further promote learning.

Table of Contents

1. The anatomy of the oral cavity and the jaws

2. Temporomandibular (craniomandibular) joint

3. The human dentition-tooth morphology and occlusion

4. The oro-facial musculature, mastication and swallowing

5. The tongue, flavour and thermoreception, speech

6. The vasculature, lymphatics and innervation of the oro-dental tissues

7. Salivary glands, saliva and salivation

8. Investing organic layers on enamel surfaces

9. Development of the craniofacial complex

10. Early tooth development, root development (including cementogenesis) and tooth eruption

11. Mechanisms of mineralisation

12. The dental tissues I. Enamel (structure, composition and development)

13. Dental tissues II. The dentine/pulp complex(structure, composition, development and oral pain)

14. The dental tissues III. Cementum (structure and composition)

15. The periodontal ligament (including oral and periodontal mechanoreception and the tooth support mechanism)

16. Alveolar bone (structure and composition)

17. The oral mucosa and gingival crevicular fluid (structure and composition)

Revision Summary Charts

  1. The oral cavity

  2. The jaws

  3. Temporomandibular joint

  4. Incisors of the human dentition

  5. Canines of the human dentition

  6. Premolars of the human dentition

  7. Molars of the human dentition

  8. The alignment and occlusion of the human permanent dentition

  9. Anatomy of the oro-facial musculature

  10. Mastication

  11. Swallowing

  12. The tongue

  13. Flavour

  14. Vasculature and innervation of oro-dental structure

  15. Major salivary glands

  16. Salivary gland structure

  17. Saliva biochemistry

  18. Physiology of salivary secretion

  19. Craniofacial development

  20. Enamel integuments

  21. Early tooth development

  22. Root development

  23. Tooth eruption

  24. Mineralisation

  25. Enamel

  26. Enamel biochemistry

  27. Enamel formation

  28. Dentine structure

  29. Zones in dentine

  30. Oral nociception

  31. Cementum

  32. The periodontal ligament

  33. Tooth support mechanism

  34. Periodontal ligament mechanoreceptors

  35. Bone

  36. Oral mucosa

  37. Gingival crevicular fluid

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702044588
eBook ISBN:
9780702061011
Paperback ISBN:
9780702031229

About the Author

Barry Berkovitz

Dr Barry KB Berkovitz qualified in Dental Surgery at the Royal Dental Hospital in London in 1962. There soon followed three years of postgraduate research at Royal Holloway College London. Between 1966 and 2004 his time was equally divided between teaching Gross Anatomy and Dental Anatomy, first at the University of Bristol and later at King’s College London. He is the author of numerous books and scientific papers, many related to comparative dental anatomy. His well-known textbook ‘Oral Anatomy, Histology and Embryology ‘ by BKB Berkovitz, GR Holland and BJ Moxham is now reaching its 5th edition, while his most recent popular science book is entitled ‘Nothing but the Tooth’.

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Reader in Dental Anatomy, King's College London, UK, Visiting Professor, Oman Dental College, Mina Al Fahal; Oman and Honorary Curator, Odontological Collection, Hunterian Museum, Royal College of Surgeons of England, London, UK

Bernard Moxham

B.J. Moxham BSc, BDS, PhD Professor of Anatomy, Cardiff School of Biosciences, Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Anatomy, Cardiff School of Biosciences, Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK

Roger Linden

Roger WA Linden BDS, PhD, MFDS, RCS, Professor of Craniofacial Biology, King's College, London, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Craniofacial Biology, King's College London, London, UK

Alastair Sloan

Alastair J Sloan BSc PhD Senior Lecturer in Bone Biology & Tissue Engineering School of Dentistry, Cardiff University Cardiff, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Bone Biology and Tissue Engineering, School of Dentistry, Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK

