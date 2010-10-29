Master Dentistry Volume 3 Oral Biology

Dr Barry KB Berkovitz qualified in Dental Surgery at the Royal Dental Hospital in London in 1962. There soon followed three years of postgraduate research at Royal Holloway College London. Between 1966 and 2004 his time was equally divided between teaching Gross Anatomy and Dental Anatomy, first at the University of Bristol and later at King’s College London. He is the author of numerous books and scientific papers, many related to comparative dental anatomy. His well-known textbook ‘Oral Anatomy, Histology and Embryology ‘ by BKB Berkovitz, GR Holland and BJ Moxham is now reaching its 5th edition, while his most recent popular science book is entitled ‘Nothing but the Tooth’.