Mast Cells and Basophils
1st Edition
Mast Cells and Basophils will be essential reading for immunologists, biochemists and medical researchers. Detailed chapters cover all aspects of mast cell and basophil research, from cell development, proteases, histamine, cysteinyl leukotrienes, physiology and pathology to the role of these cells in health and disease. Chapters also discuss the clinical implications of histamine receptor antagonists.
Medical and academic researchers working in immunology, cell biology,pharmacology, biochemistry, endocrinology, and medicine with particular attention towards allergic response.
Section One Development of Mast Cells and Basophils
Chapter 1 Regulation of Mast Cell and Basophil Development by Stem Cell Factor and Interleukin-3
Introduction
SCF, a Ligand for the c-kit Receptor
Multiple Effects of SCF in Mast Cell Biology
SCF can Regulate Mast Cell Function In Vitro and In Vivo
Interleukin-3
Using IL-3-/- Mice to Assess the Role of IL-3 in Mast Cell and Basophil Development
Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 2 Gain-of-function Mutations of c-kit in Human Diseases
Introduction
Loss-of-function Mutation of c-kit
Stomach Lesions of W/Wv and SI/SId Mice
Gain-of-function Mutation of c-kit in Mast Cell Neoplasms
Sporadic Gastrointestinal Stromal Turnouts
Familial GIST
Conclusion
References
Chapter 3 Modulation of Mast Cell Development from Embryonic Haematopoietic Progenitors by Eotaxin
Chemokines and Their Receptors Play Diverse Roles as Mediators of Inflammation
Chemokines Participate in Multiple Mast Cell and Basophil Functions
Chemokine Secretion by Mast Cells
Eotaxin
Results
Discussion
References
Chapter 4 Regulation and Dysregulation of Mast Cell Survival and Apoptosis
Introduction
Regulation of Mast Cell Survival and Apoptosis by Growth Factors
Regulation of Mast Cell Survival and Apoptosis by Death Receptors
Regulation of Mast Cell Survival and Apoptosis by Perforin, Nitric Oxide and Bacterial Toxins
Regulation of Mast Cell Survival and Apoptosis by Irradiation and Chemical Agents
Perspective: Apoptosis and Mast Cell Disease
References
Section Two Phenotypic and Ultrastructural Features of Mast Cells and Basophils
Chapter 5 Ultrastructural Features of Human Basophil and Mast Cell Secretory Function
Introduction
Mechanism(s) of Histamine and CLC-P Secretion from Human Basophils, of Histamine Secretion from Human Mast Cells In Vitro and of TNF-α and Chymase Secretion from Rat Peritoneal Cells
Histamine Secretion from Human Mast Cells In Vivo
Heparin Secretion from Human Mast Cells In Vitro
The Vesiculovacuolar Organelle, a New Endothelial Permeability Structure
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 6 Human Dendritic Mast Cells
Introduction
The Morphology of Human Dendritic Mast Cells
Functional Aspects and Future Lines of Research
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 7 The Phenotypic Similarities and Differences between Human Basophils and Mast Cells
Introduction
Morphology
Membrane Receptors
Cytoplasmic Contents
Mast Cell Phenotypes in Tissues
The Involvement of Mast Cells and Basophils in Asthma and Drug Reactions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 8 Interactions between Nerves and Mast Cells in Amphibians
Introduction
Morphology of Frog Mast Cells
Frog Mast Cells and Peripheral Nervous System
Occurrence of Mast Cells in the Central and Peripheral Nervous Systems of Mammals
Concluding Remarks
References
Section Three Signal Transduction in Mast Cells and Basophils
Chapter 9 Sequential Protein Kinase Activation and the Regulation of Mast Cell Cytokine Production
Introduction
Signaling Through Mast Cell Surface Receptors
MAPK Family Members
Transcriptional Regulation of TNF-α Production
Stem Cell Factor Receptor (c-kit)
Differentiation Signaling and Function of Mast Cells Derived from Bone Marrow and Embryonic Stem Cells
Identification of a Critical Role for MEKK2 in JNK Activation and Cytokine Production
Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 10 FcεRI-mediated Induction of TNF-α Gene Expression in Mast Cell Lines
Introduction
Chromosomal Location and Gene Structure of TNF-α
Regulation of TNF-α Gene Expression in Non-mast Cell Lines
FcεRI-dependent Regulation of TNF-α Production
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 11 Regulation of Mast Cell Degranulation by SHIP
Introduction
Structure and Binding Partners of SHIP
Biological Properties of SHIP
Properties of the SHIP Knockout Mouse
The Role of SHIP in FcεRI-induced Degranulation of Mast Cells
The Role of SHIP in Steel Factor-induced Signaling in Mast Cells
The Role of SHIP in Thapsigargin-induced Signaling in Mast Cells
A Model of IgE-induced Degranulation
Major Questions Remaining
Summary and Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Section Four Regulation of Mast Cell and Basophil Signaling and Secretion
Chapter 12 Immunoreceptor Tyrosine-based Inhibition Motif-dependent Negative Regulation of Mast Cell Activation and Proliferation
Introduction
SIRP-α can Negatively Regulate FcεRI-dependent Mast Cell Activation
FcγRIIB can Negatively Regulate c-kit-dependent Mast Call Proliferation
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 13 Perspectives on the Regulation of Secretion from Human Basophils and Mast Cells
Introduction
Regulation of FcεRI Expression
Desensitization
Modification of Basophil Function by IL-3
Summary
References
Chapter 14 Interactions between Secretory IgA and Human Basophils
Introduction
Structure and Metabolism of sIgA
Pathophysiology of sIgA
sIgA-mediated Basophil Activation
Receptors for sIgA
Clinical Relevance of sIgA-mediated Basophil Activation
Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 15 Regulation of Mast Cell Secretion by Interferon-γ and Nitric Oxide
Introduction
Interferon and Mast Cells
Do Mast Cells Produce Interferon-γ?
Nitric Oxide and Nitric Oxide Synthases
Nitric Oxide Effects on Mast Cells
Do Mast Cells Produce Nitric Oxide?
How does Nitric Oxide Regulate Mast Cells?
Nitric Oxide and Mast Cells In Vivo - Clinical Implications
Conclusion: Mast Cells, Interferon-γ and Nitric Oxide in Cell Interactions and Disease
Acknowledgments
References
Section Five Structure and Function of Mast Cell Proteases
Chapter 16 Human and Mouse Mast Cell Tryptases
Introduction
Identification and Cloning of Human Tryptase Genes
Identification and Cloning of Mouse Tryptase Genes
Biochemical Features of Human and Mouse Tryptases
Expression of Mouse and Human Tryptases in Cells and Tissues
Function of Human and Mouse Tryptases
Tryptase Metabolism
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 17 Expression, Function and Regulation of Mast Cell Granule Chymases during Mucosal Allergic Responses
Introduction
Investigating the Response of mMCP-1-/- Mice to Gastrointestinal Nematodes
Regulation of the Expression of mMCP-1 in mBMMC
Discussion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 18 Structure and Function of Human Chymase
Introduction
General Properties
X-ray Crystal Structure of rHC
The Extended Substrate-binding Site of Human Chymase
Modeling of the Human Chymase-angiotensin I Interaction
Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 19 Structure and Function of Human Mast Cell Tryptase
Introduction
Distribution and Secretion in Disease
Structure and Physicochemical Properties
Non-human Tryptases
Regulation of Tryptase Activity
Peptide Substrates
Protein Substrates
Actions on Cells and Tissues
Cellular Receptors for Tryptase
Tryptase as a Therapeutic Target
Acknowledgments
References
Section Six Nerve-Mast Cell Interactions: Physiology and Pathology
Chapter 20 Mast Cell-Nerve Interactions: Possible Significance of Nerve Growth Factor
Evidence for Mast Cell-Nerve Interactions
Possible Role of NGF
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 21 Nerve Growth Factor, Mast Cells and Allergic Inflammation
Nerve Growth Factor: Early Discovery and Emerging Data
NGF and the Nervous System
NGF and the Endocrine System
NGF and the Immune System
NGF and Mast Cells
NGF and Inflammation
NGF and Allergic Responses
Behavioral Influence on NGF Levels and Allergic Responses
Possible Future Directions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 22 Interactions between Neurotrophins and Mast Cells
Definition and Basic Aspects of Neurotrophins
Mast Cells as a Source of Neurotrophic Factors
Effects of Neurotrophins on Mast Cells
Evidence that NGF is also a Human Mast Cell Growth Factor
Neurotrophin Receptors on Mast Cells
Clinical Findings Suggesting Mast Cell and Neurotrophin Activity
Mast Cells and Neurotrophins: Open Issues
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 23 Modulation of Peripheral Neurotransmission Associated with Mast Cell Activation
Sensory (Afferent) Nervous System
Enteric Nervous System
Sympathetic Nervous System
Parasympathetic Nervous System
Summary
References
Chapter 24 Regulation of Gastrointestinal Mucin Production by Nerve-Mast Cell Interactions
Introduction
Neuronal Mediation of Mucin Secretion
Effects of Stress on Colonic Mucin and Prostaglandin Release
Role of Corticotropin-releasing Factor in Stress-induced Colonic Mucin Secretion
Neurotensin is an Important Mediator of Colonic Stress Responses
Mast Cells as a Major Link of Stress-mediated Mucin Secretion
CRF and NT as Mediators of Intestinal Mast Cell Activation During Stress
Clinical Implications
References
Section Seven Mast Cells and Basophils in Homeostasis and Host Defense
Chapter 25 Mast Cell-Enterobacteria Interactions during Infection
Introduction
Protective Role of Mast Cells Against Bacterial Infection
Mast Cell Phagocytosis of Bacteria
Molecular Basis for Mast Cell-Enterobacteria Recognition
Mast Cell Activation Via CD48
Interactions of Human Mast Cells with Enterobacteria
Final Thoughts
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 26 Human Mast Cells and Basophils in Immune Responses to Infectious Agents
Introduction
Mast Cells in Host Defense Against Bacterial Infections
Mast Cells and Basophils in Helicobacterpylori Infection
Leukotrienes in the Defence against Bacterial and Viral Infections
Activation of Human Basophils and Mast Cells by Protein A
Activation of Human Basophils and Mast Cells by Protein L
Activation of Human Basophils by Pepstatin A
Endogenous Superallergen Protein Fv in Viral Hepatitis
Activation of Human Basophils and Mast Cells by HIV- 1 Glycoprotein gp120
The 'Three Faces' of Mast Cells and Basophils in the Immune Response to Infectious Agents
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 27 Differential Regulation of Mast Cell Mediator Secretion by Bacterial Products
Introduction
Receptors for Bacteria on Mast Cells
Selective Mast Cell Responses to Specific Bacterial Products
Combined Signals Alter and Enhance Mast Cell Responses
Bacteria- and Bacterial Product-mediated Signaling Events in Mast Cells
Conclusions
References
Chapter 28 The Role of Mast Cells, Basophils and Interleukin-3 (IL-3) in Immune Responses to Parasites: Studies with Mast Cell- and IL-3-Deficient Mice
Studies of Parasite Infection in Genetically Mast Cell-deficient Mice
Assessing the Role of IL-3 in Host Responses to Nematodes using IL-3-/-Mice
KitW/KitW-v, IL-3-/-Mice Exhibit a Profound Impairment of Basophilia, Mucosal Mast Cell Development and Immunity During Infection with Strongyloides venezuelensis
Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Section Eight Mast Cells in Atherosclerosis and Cardiac Diseases
Chapter 29 Human Heart Mast Cells: Immunological Characterization In Situ and In Vitro
Introduction
Isolation of HHMC and Their Characterization In Situ
Histamine, Proteolytic Enzymes and Proteoglycans Synthesized by HHMC
Prostaglandins and Cysteinyl Leukotrienes Synthesized De Novo by HMMC
Immunological and Non-immunological Stimuli that Activate HHMC In Vitro
Mast Cells and Regulation of Coagulation and Fibrinogenolysis
HHMC in Systemic and Cardiac Anaphylaxis and in Anaphylactoid Reactions
HHMC and Atherosclerosis
HHMC in Patients with Myocarditis and Hyper-eosinophilia
HHMC and Angiogenesis in the Heart
HHMC and Myocardial Ischaemia
HHMC in Idiopathic and Ischaemic Cardiomyopathy
Perspective and Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 30 Mast Cells in Atherosclerotic Human Coronary Arteries: Implications for Coronary Fatty Streak Formation, Plaque Ulceration and Control of Local Haemostatic Balance
Introduction
Atherosclerosis is a Disorder of Lipid Metabolism in the Arterial Intima with a Strong Inflammatory Component
Circulating Mast Cell Progenitors also find Their way in to the Arterial Intima
Immunohistochemical Observations on Mast Cells in the Human Coronary
Arterial Intima
Potential Mechanisms by Which Mast Cells may Play a Role in Atherogenesis
Conclusion and Future Directions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 31 Role of Mast Cells in Endogenous Fibrinolysis and Related (Patho)physiological Processes
Introduction
Contribution of Mast Cells to Fibrinogen Extravasation and Fibrin Formation
Mast Cell-dependent Fibrinolysis: Role of Tryptase and Chymase
The Mast Cell as Site of tPA Expression
Human Mast Cells Express the Urokinase Receptor (uPAR, CD87)
Functional Significance of MC-tPA: Mast Cells are 'Pro-fibrinolytic' Cells
Molecular Basis of Mast Cell Dependent Fibrinolysis: Role of Inhibitors (PAIs)
Fibrin-independent Plasminogen Activation
Clinical Significance
Mast Cells Accumulate at the Site of Thrombosis
SCF Regulates Expression and Release of tPA in Mast Cells
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 32 Mast Cells in Myocardial Ischaemia and Reperfusion
Introduction
Mast Cells in Normal Hearts
The Mast Cell as a Source of Cytokines
Mast Cell Degranulation Following Myocardial Ischaemia
Mast Cells in Healing Myocardial Infarcts
Mast Cell Precursors Infiltrate the Healing Heart
SCF Induction Following Myocardial Ischaemia/Reperfusion
Macrophages are the Main Source of SCF Following Myocardial Ischaemia
Potential Role of Mast Cells in Healing
The Mast Cell in Myocardial Ischaemia/Reperfusion: Friend or Foe?
Acknowledgment
References
Section Nine Leukotrienes, Cytokines and Chemokines in Allergic Disorders
Chapter 33 Lipid Mediators from Mast Cells and Basophils in Allergic Diseases
Introduction
Arachidonic Acid Pools in Human Mast Cells and Basophils
Phospholipase A 2 in Human Mast Cells and Basophils
Extracellular Effects of Mast Cell-derived Secretory PLA 2
PAF and Related Phospholipids
Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 34 Regulation and Function of Human Intestinal Mast Cells
Introduction
Effector Functions of Human Intestinal Mast Cells
Regulation of Human Intestinal Mast Cell Functions
Clinical Implications
Future Directions
References
Chapter 35 Differential Regulation of Basophil Functions by Chemokines
Basophil Phenotype and Functions
Chemokines
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 36 Chemokine Receptors on Human Mast Cells
Chemokines
Mast Cells
Chemokine Receptors on MC
Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 37 Release and Cleavage of Stem Cell Factor by Human Mast Cells
Introduction
Stem Cell Factor Expression in Human Mast Cells
Stem Cell Factor-Protease Interactions
Biological Effects of SCF1-166 and SCF1-159 Oil HLMC and HSMC
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 38 SCF-Induced Chemokine Production, Allergic Airway Inflammation and Airway Hyper-reactivity
Introduction
SCF-Induced Mast Cell Activation, Inflammation and Airway Hyper-reactivity
Regulation of SCF Production
Initiation of Cytokine/Chemokine Production by SCF in Mast Cells and Eosinophils
Structural Cell-derived SCF Contributes to Disease Progression: Differential Activation of Mast Cells by Soluble versus Membrane SCF
Summary
References
Section Ten Clinical Implications of Histamine H1 Receptor Antagonists
Chapter 39 Pharmacological Profile of Mizolastine, a Novel Histamine H1 Receptor Antagonist
Histamine and Its Receptor Subtypes
Specificity and Selectivity of Mizolastine for H1 Histamine Receptor Subtypes
Antihistaminergic Effects of Mizolastine
Allergic Reaction
Anti-anaphylactic Properties of Mizolastine
Immune System-mediated Inflammatory Reaction in Allergy
Anti-allergic Effects of Mizolastine
Other Pharmacological Effects of Mizolastine
Conclusion
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 40 Adenosine-Induced Enhancement of Mast Cell Mediator Release in Asthma and COPD
Introduction
The Bronchoconstrictor Effect of Adenosine in Asthma
The Airway Response to Adenosine in COPD
Adenosine Receptors on Mast Cells
Concluding Comments
References
Chapter 41 Neural Activation and Inflammation in Allergic Rhinitis
Introduction
Neurogenic Inflammation
Neural Hyper-responsiveness
Nerve Growth Factor
Summary and Conclusion
References
Chapter 42 Antihistaminic and Anti-inflammatory Effects of Mizolastine
Introduction
Pharmacokinetics of Mizolastine
Clinical Efficacy of Mizolastine
Anti-inflammatory effects of Mizolastine
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 43 Electrophysiological and Molecular Basis for the Adverse Cardiovascular Effects of Histamine H, Receptor Antagonists
Introduction
Cardiotoxicity of Second-generation Antihistamines
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Index
"This book is a very substantial contribution to our understanding of many aspects of these very interesting, important, and related cells - the mast cell and basophil. But for the fact that this field, like so many others, is changing so rapidly, this volume will be the standard against which others will be compared for several years to come. It is a 'must have' for any life science or medical library." @source:--ALVIN TESLER in DOODY'S HEALTH SCIENCES BOOK REVIEW JOURNAL