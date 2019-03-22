Massage Therapy
6th Edition
Principles and Practice
Description
Make the essential principles of massage therapy more approachable! Covering massage fundamentals, techniques, and anatomy and physiology, Massage Therapy: Principles and Practice, 6th Edition prepares you for success in class, on exams, and in practice settings. The new edition of this student friendly text includes more than 700 images, expanded information on the latest sanitation protocols, critical thinking questions at the end of each chapter, and updated pathologies which reflect what you will encounter in the field.
Key Features
- UPDATED pathologies ensure they are current and reflect what you will see in the field as a practitioner.
- UPDATED Research Literacy and evidence-informed practice skills, emphasize how to locate and apply scientific data and the latest research findings in your massage practice.
- Licensing and Certification Practice Exams on Evolve mimics the major high-stakes exams in format and content, builds confidence, and helps increase pass rates.
- Complete anatomy and physiology section, in addition to material on techniques and foundations, you all the information you need in just one book.
- Robust art program enhances your understanding and comprehension of each topic presented through visual representation.
- Case studies challenge you to think critically and apply your understanding to realistic scenarios, foster open-mindedness, cultural competency, and stimulate dialogue.
- Profile boxes provide an inspirational, real-world perspective on massage practice from some of the most respected authorities in massage and bodywork.
- Clinical Massage chapter focuses on massage in therapeutic and palliative settings such as hospitals, chiropractic and physical therapy offices, nursing homes, and hospice care centers to broaden your career potential.
- Business chapter loaded with skills to help make you more marketable and better prepared for today's competitive job market.
Table of Contents
Unit I: Foundations for Practice, Basic and Complementary Methods, and Business Practices
1. History of Massage: Prehistoric Times to the Modern Era and Professional Societies, Organizations, and Associations
2. Therapeutic Relationships
3. Tools of the Trade: Massage Tables, Table Accessories, Linens, Lubricant, and the Treatment Room
4. Career Longevity: Self-Care, Burnout Prevention, and the Wellness Model
5. Evidence Informed Practice and Research Literacy
6. Massage Therapy and Research: A Review of the Literature
7. Body Mechanics, Client Positioning, and Draping
8. Massage Techniques, Joint Mobilizations, and Stretches
9. Standard Precautions, Contraindications, and Emergency Preparedness
10. Professional Standards: Scope of Practice, Assessment, Treatment Planning, Informed Consent, Documentation, and Networking with Health Care Providers
11. Special Populations: Massage for Pregnant Women, Infants, Children, Adolescents, Tactical Athletes and the Military, the Elderly, People with Visual, Hearing, and Mobility Impairments, and Those in Hospice Care
12. Hydrotherapy and Spa
13. Foot Reflexology: Theories and Techniques
14. Clinical Massage
15. Seated Massage: Principles and Practice
16. Asian Bodywork Therapy: Shiatsu, Thai Massage, Ayurvedic Principles, and Chakras
17. Business, Marketing, Accounting, and Finance
Unit II: Anatomy and Physiology
18. Introduction to the Human Body: Cells, Tissues, and the Body Compass
19. Skeletal System and Pathologies
20. Muscular System and Pathologies
21. Kinesiology
22. Integumentary System and Pathologies
23. Nervous System
24. Endocrine System and Pathologies
25. Reproductive System and Pathologies
26. Cardiovascular System and Pathologies
27. Lymphatic System and Pathologies
28. Respiratory System and Pathologies
29. Urinary System and Pathologies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 777
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 22nd March 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323581288
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323597630
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323597623
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323597647
About the Author
Susan Salvo
Affiliations and Expertise
Co-Owner, Co-Director, and Instructor, Louisiana Institute of Massage Therapy, Lake Charles, LA; Veteran Massage Therapist, Lake Charles, LA