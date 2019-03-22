Unit I: Foundations for Practice, Basic and Complementary Methods, and Business Practices

1. History of Massage: Prehistoric Times to the Modern Era and Professional Societies, Organizations, and Associations

2. Therapeutic Relationships

3. Tools of the Trade: Massage Tables, Table Accessories, Linens, Lubricant, and the Treatment Room

4. Career Longevity: Self-Care, Burnout Prevention, and the Wellness Model

5. Evidence Informed Practice and Research Literacy

6. Massage Therapy and Research: A Review of the Literature

7. Body Mechanics, Client Positioning, and Draping

8. Massage Techniques, Joint Mobilizations, and Stretches

9. Standard Precautions, Contraindications, and Emergency Preparedness

10. Professional Standards: Scope of Practice, Assessment, Treatment Planning, Informed Consent, Documentation, and Networking with Health Care Providers

11. Special Populations: Massage for Pregnant Women, Infants, Children, Adolescents, Tactical Athletes and the Military, the Elderly, People with Visual, Hearing, and Mobility Impairments, and Those in Hospice Care

12. Hydrotherapy and Spa

13. Foot Reflexology: Theories and Techniques

14. Clinical Massage

15. Seated Massage: Principles and Practice

16. Asian Bodywork Therapy: Shiatsu, Thai Massage, Ayurvedic Principles, and Chakras

17. Business, Marketing, Accounting, and Finance

Unit II: Anatomy and Physiology

18. Introduction to the Human Body: Cells, Tissues, and the Body Compass

19. Skeletal System and Pathologies

20. Muscular System and Pathologies

21. Kinesiology

22. Integumentary System and Pathologies

23. Nervous System

24. Endocrine System and Pathologies

25. Reproductive System and Pathologies

26. Cardiovascular System and Pathologies

27. Lymphatic System and Pathologies

28. Respiratory System and Pathologies

29. Urinary System and Pathologies

30. Urinary System