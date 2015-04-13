Covering massage fundamentals, techniques, and anatomy and physiology, Susan Salvo’s Massage Therapy: Principles and Practice, 5th Edition brings a whole new meaning to the word ‘comprehensive.’ This student-friendly text boasts more than 700 illustrations and expanded sections on neuroscience, research, and special populations, plus new line drawings in the kinesiology chapter of origins and insertions that match the painted skeletons found in most classrooms. It makes the essential principles of massage therapy more approachable and prepares you for success in class, on licensing and board certification exams, and in a wide range of therapeutic practice settings.