Written by the Director of the world-renowned Touch Research Institutes, this book examines the practical applications of important massage therapy research findings. Each chapter of this comprehensive resource provides a clear and authoritative review of what is reliably known about the effects of touch for a variety of clinical conditions such as depression, pain management, movement problems, and functioning of the immune system. Coverage also includes the benefits of massage to specific populations such as pregnant women, neonates, infants, and adolescents. This book is suitable for massage therapists (including Shiatsu practitioners), aromatherapists, chiropractors, osteopaths, physical therapists, and nurses.

1. Massage Therapy Research Methods



2. Reducing Prematurity



Study 1 Pregnant women benefit from massage therapy



Study 2 Massage therapy effects on depressed pregnant women



Study 3 Fetal activity following stimulation of the mother’s abdomen, feet and hands



3. Enhancing Growth and Development



Study 1 Stable preterm infants gain more weight and sleep less after five days of massage therapy



Study 2 Vagal activity, gastric motility and weight gain in massaged preterm neonates



Study 3 Massage therapy by parents improves early growth and development



Study 4 Sleep problems in infants decrease following massage therapy



4. Increasing Attentiveness



Study 1 Massage enhances congnitive performance in normal infants



Study 2 Preschooler’s cognitive performance improves following massage



Study 3 Autism symptoms decrease following massage therapy



Study 4 Massage therapy improves mood and behaviour of students with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder



Study 5 Massage therapy of moderate and light pressure and vibrator effects on EEG and heart rate



Study 6 Aromatherapy positively affects mood, EEG patterns of alertness and math computations



5. Decreasing Depression and Aggression



Study 1 EEG during lavender and rosemary exposure in infants of depressed and non-depressed mothers



Study 2 Massage and music therapies attenuate frontal EEG asymmetry in depressed adolescents



Study 3 Aggressive adolescents benefit from massage therapy



6. Improving Neuromuscular Function



Study 1 Massage therapy and relaxation effects on university dance students



Study 2 Spinal cord patients benefit from massage therapy



Study 3 Cerebral palsy in children decreased after massage therapy



Study 4 Children with Down Syndrome improved in motor function and muscle tone following massage therapy



Study 5 Parkinson’s symptoms are reduced by massage therapy



7. Movement Studies



Study 1 Creative movement therapy benefits children with autism



Study 2 Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder: benefits from Tai Chi



Study 3 Movement and massage therapy reduce fibromyalgia pain



Study 4 Senior citizens benefit from movement therapy



8. Pain Reduction



Study 1 Children’s distress during burn treatment is reduced by massage therapy



Study 2 Lower back pain is reduced and range of motion increased after massage therapy



Study 3 Fibromyalgia pain and substance P decrease and sleep improves after massage therapy



Study 4 Carpal tunnel syndrome symptoms are lessened following massage therapy



9. Enhancing Immune Function



Study 1 HIV adolescents show improved immune function following massage therapy



Study 2 Leukaemia immune changes following massage therapy



Study 3 Breast cancer patients have improved immune and neoroendocrine functions following massage therapy



Study 4 Natural killer cells and lymphocytes are increased in women with breast cancer following massage therapy



Appendix I: Sleep States and Brazelton Neonatal Behavior Assessment Scale



Appendix II: Massage Therapy Abstracts

