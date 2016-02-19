Massage and Remedial Exercises
1st Edition
In Medical and Surgical Conditions
Description
Massage and Remedial Exercises: In Medical and Surgical Conditions describes the principles of certain forms of massage and remedial exercises for specific medical and surgical condition. This book is composed of 23 chapters. Considerable chapters are devoted to treatment of fractures, along with suggestions of approximate dates on which to begin the movements. Other chapters cover the treatment options for central nervous system, motor and sensory neurons, and muscle diseases. Different forms of deformities and constitutional, heart, blood, respiratory organ, abdominal, and pelvic diseases are considered in the last chapters. This book is directed primarily toward medical gymnasts.
Table of Contents
Chapter I Fractures: General Considerations
Varieties
Causes
Displacement
General Symptoms
Healing
Complications
Principles of Treatment
Manipulations and Movements Commonly Required at Various Stages
Chapter II Fractures of the Upper Extremity
Splinting and Support
Clavicle
Scapula
Humerus
Ulna
Radius
Bones of Wrist and Hand
Volkmann's Ischemic Contracture
Chapter III Fractures of the Low Erextremity
Femur
Patella
Tibia
Fibula
Tibia and Fibula
Bones of Foot
Re-education in Walking
Chapter IV Dislocations
I. Dislocations of the Upper Extremity
Acromio-Clavicular Joint
Sterno-Clavicular Joint
Shoulder
Elbow
Wrist
Thumb
II. Dislocations of the Lower Extremity
Hip
Dislocation or Injury of the Knee
Ankle
Sacro-Iliac Strain
Chapter V Sprains: Muscle Injuries: Wounds and Scars
I. Sprains
Sprained Wrist
Sprained Ankle
Sprained Back
II. Rupture or Injury of Muscles
Tennis Elbow
Tennis Leg
III. Wounds and Scars
Open Wounds
Recently-Healed Scars
Pain in Healed Scars
Chapter VI Treatment of the After-Effects of Injury: Stiff Joints
Stiff Shoulder
Stiff Elbow and Superior Radio-Ulnar Joint
Stiff Wrist, Hand, and Fingers
Stiff Hip
Stiff Knee
Stiff Ankle, Foot, and Toes
Chapter VII Diseases of Joints, Synovial Membranes, and Bones
I. Diseases of Joints
Traumatic Synovitis or Arthritis
Bacterial Synovitis or Arthritis
Infective Arthritis 'Rheumatoid' Arthritis
Osteo-Arthritis
Still's Disease
'Dry' Arthritis
Tuberculous Joints
II. Diseases of Synovial Sheaths, Burse, Etc.
Tenosynovitis
Bursitis
Ganglion
III. Diseases of Bone
Osteomyelitis, Periostitis
Chapter VIII Diseases of the Nervous System: General Considerations
Etiology of Nervous Diseases
Pathology
General Symptoms
Classification
Chapter IX Diseases of the Motor Neurons
I. Lesions of the Upper Motor Neuron
Hemiplegia
Cerebral Paralyses of Infancy
Primary Spastic Paraplegia
II. Lesions of the Lower Motor Neuron
Acute Anterior Poliomyelitis
Progressive Muscular Atrophy
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
Chapter X Diseases of the Sensory Neurons
Tabes Dorsalis
Syringomyelia
Chapter XI Other Diseases of the Brain and Spinal Cord
Paralysis Agitans
Encephalitis Lethargica
Cerebellar Ataxia
Disseminated Sclerosis
Combined Sclerosis
Friedreich's Disease
Transverse Myelitis
Chorea
Chapter XII Lesions of the Peripheral Nerves
I. Nerve Lesions of the Upper Extremity
Ulnar Paralysis
Median Paralysis
Musculospiral Paralysis
Paralysis Due To Injury of the Circumflex Nerve
Erb's Paralysis
Klumpke's Paralysis
II. Nerve Lesions of the Lower Extremity
Anterior Crural Paralysis
External Popliteal Paralysis
III. Winged Scapula
IV. Facial Paralysis
V. Operations On Nerves
Chapter XIII Neuritis and Neuralgia. Cramp
I. Neuritis and Neuralgia
Brachial Neuritis
Intercostal Neuralgia or Neuritis
Sciatica
Multiple Neuritis
II. Cramp
Chapter XIV Functional Nervous Diseases
Neurasthenia
Hysteria-Spasmodic Torticollis
Occupation Neuroses
Epilepsy
Chapter XV Diseases of Muscle
The Dystrophies (Pseudo-Hypertrophic Muscular Dystrophy; Erb's Juvenile Type; Infantile Type)
Amyotonia Congenita
Thomsen's Disease
Myasthenia Gravis
Chapter XVI Deformities of the Upper and Lower Extremities
I. Deformities of the Upper Extremity
Sprengel's Shoulder Club-Hand and Congenital Absence of Radius, Ulna, or Other Bones
Dupuytren'S Contracture
Contracted Fingers
II. Deformities of the Lower Extremity
Congenital Dislocation of the Hip
Coxa Vara
Genu Valgum
Genu Varum (Bandylegs) and Bow-Legs
Flat-Foot and Weak Foot
Pes Planovalgus
Metatarsalgia
Talipes
Pes Cavus
Hallux Valgus
Hallux Rigidus and Hallux Flexus
Hammer-Toe
Chapter XVII Deformities of the Spine
I. Antero-Posterior Curves
Kyphosis
Lordosis
Kypho-Lordosis
Flat-Back
II. Lateral Curves
Scoliosis
Torticollis
III. Pott'S Disease
Chapter XVIII Constitutional Diseases
Chronic Rheumatism of Joints
Rheumatism of Muscle Tendons and Aponeuroses
Muscular Rheumatism
Rickets
Gout
Diabetes Mell1tus
Obesity
Chapter XIX Diseases of the Heart
Physiology. Diseases
I. Pericarditis
II. Disease of the Endocardium
III. Disease of the Myocardium
IV. Disorders of the Cardiac Rhythm
Chapter XX Diseases of Blood and Lymph-Vessels
I. Diseases of the Arteries
Arteriosclerosis
Aneurysm Raynaud'S Disease
Chilblains
II. Diseases of the Veins
Phlebitis
Thrombosis
Varicose Veins
Hemorrhoids
III. Obstruction of Lymphatics
Cedema
Chapter XXI Blood Diseases
Anemia
Chlorosis
Pernicious Anemia
Plethora
Hemophilia
Purpura
Chapter XXXI Diseases of the Respiratory Organs
I. Diseases of the Nose and Throat
Chronic Nasal Catarrh and Laryngitis
Chronic Tonsillitis and Adenoids
II. Diseases of the Bronchi
Chronic Bronchitis Bronchiectasisasthma
III. Diseases of the Lungs
Emphysema
Lobar Pneumonia
Fibrosis of the Lung
Bronchopneumonia Tuberculosis
IV. Diseases of the Pleura
Pleurisy and Empyema
V. Examples of Breathing Exercises
Chapter XXIII Abdominal and Pelvic Conditions
I . Abdominal Conditions
Chronic Gastritis
Dilated Stomach
Gastric and Duodenal Ulcer
Enteritis
Colitis
Marasmus in Infants
Appendicitis
Constipation
Cirrhosis of the Liver
Defective Action of the Liver
Chronic Nephritis
Visceroptosis
II. Pelvic Conditions
Enuresis Nocturna in Children
Disturbances of Menstruation
Pregnancy and the Puerperium
Phlegmasia Alba Dolens
Index
