Massachusetts General Hospital Psychopharmacology and Neurotherapeutics
1st Edition
Description
Put today's best approaches to work for your patients with this practical guide to cutting-edge psychopharmacologic and somatic treatments for psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Comprised of key chapters from the second edition of Stern et al.’s Massachusetts General Hospital Comprehensive Clinical Psychiatry, this user-friendly resource focuses on current psychotropic treatments, electroconvulsive therapy, and neurotherapeutics, making it an ideal quick reference for psychiatrists, psychologists, internists, and nurse practitioners.
Key Features
- Stay current with hot topics in the field , including the use of antiepileptic drugs in psychiatry, ADHD medications, and often-overlooked areas such as treatment of pain.
- Includes detailed coverage of antidepressants, antipsychotics, antianxiety medications, as well as drug–drug interactions, side-effects, and treatment adherence.
- Quickly find the information you need with a user-friendly, highly templated format that features abundant boxed summaries, bulleted points, case histories, algorithms, references, and suggested readings.
- Test your knowledge of psychopharmacology and neurotherapeutics with interactive, downloadable multiple-choice questions with detailed answers for each chapter.
- Benefit from the authoritative content of the parent text, MGH Comprehensive Clinical Psychiatry, 2nd Edition, now featuring new art, new tables, and key points, and updated to DSM-5 where relevant.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 13th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323413237
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323357654
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323357647
About the Author
Theodore Stern
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Avery D. Wiesman Psychiatry Consultation Service Massachusetts General Hospital Director, Office for Clinician Careers Massachusetts General Hospital Ned H. Cassem Professor of Psychiatry in the Field of Psychosomatic Medicine/Consultation Harvard Medical School Boston, MA
Maurizio Fava
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Clinical Research Program Executive Vice-Chair, Department of Psychiatry Executive Director, Clinical Trials Network and Institute Massachusetts General Hospital Slater Family Professor of Psychiatry Harvard Medical School Boston, MA
Timothy Wilens
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Staff, Child Psychiatry and Pediatric Psychopharmacology Director of the Center for Addiction Medicine Massachusetts General Hospital Associate Professor of Psychiatry Harvard Medical School Boston, MA
Jerrold Rosenbaum
Affiliations and Expertise
Psychiatrist-in-Chief, Massachusetts General Hospital Chair, Executive Committee on Research Massachusetts General Hospital Stanley Cobb Professor of Psychiatry Harvard Medical School Boston, MA