Massachusetts General Hospital Handbook of General Hospital Psychiatry
5th Edition
Description
Written by one of the premier psychiatry departments in the world, this "gold standard" on consultation liaison psychiatry offers expert guidance on diagnosing and treating the psychiatric problems of the in-hospital, medically ill patient. It features practical advice on how to manage both adults and children who are coping with life-threatening illnesses, chronic disease, disfigurement, and more. Readers will also find advice on commonly found but difficult to manage problems such as depression, anxiety, and delirium.
Key Features
- Features the expertise of clinicians, teachers, and researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital.
- Provides cognitive and behavioral strategies that practitioners at all levels can use.
- Presents practical guidance on drugs and their side effects, along with recommendations for alternative drug therapies.
- Discusses how to manage difficult, hypochondriacal, and somatoform and conversion patients.
Table of Contents
- Beginnings: Psychosomatic Medicine and Consultation Psychiatry in the General Hospital
2. Approach to Consultation Psychiatry: Assessment Strategies
3. Limbic Music
4. Functional Neuroanatomy and the Neurological Examination
5. Diagnostic Rating Scales and Laboratory Tests
6. Psychological and Neuropsychological Assessment
7. Coping with Illness and Psychotherapy of the Medically Ill
8. Depressed and Mood-Disordered Patients
9. Suicidal Patients
10. Electroconvulsive Therapy in the General Hospital
11. ICU Patients
12. Delirious Patients
13. Demented Patients
14. Psychotic Patients
15. Anxious Patients
16. Alcoholic Patients - Acute and Chronic
17. Drug-Addicted Patients
18. Psychopharmacologic Issues in the Medical Setting
19. Functional Somatic Symptoms and Somatoform Disorders
20. Difficult Patients
21. Pain Patients
22. Legal Aspects of Consultation
23. End of Life Issues: Principles of Care and Ethics
24. Consultation with Children
25. Psychopharmacology for Children and Adolescents.
26. Care of the Geriatric Patient
27. Patients with Neurological Conditions
I. Seizure Disorders (including non-epileptic seizures), Cerebrovascular Disease, and
Traumatic Brain Injury
28. Patients with Neurological Conditions
II. Movement Disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, and other Neurological Conditions
29. Aggressive and Impulsive Patients
30. Catatonia, Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome and Serotonin Syndrome
31. Patients with Disordered Sleep
32. The Psychiatric Management of Patients with Cardiac Dis ease
33. Patients with Cancer
34. Ob/Gyn Patients
35. Patients with Eating Disorders
36. Organ Failure and Transplantation Patients
37. HIV/AIDS Patients
38. Burn Patients
39. Chronic Medical Illness
40. Genetics and Genetic Disorders
41. Coping with Culture and Cross Cultural Issues
42. Behavioral Medicine and Hypnosis
43. Complementary Medicine and Natural Medications
44. Collaborative Care
45. Billing, Documentation, and Cost Effectiveness of Consultation
46. Medical Psychiatry and its Future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 848
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2004
- Published:
- 27th February 2004
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070294
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323027670
About the Author
Theodore Stern
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Avery D. Wiesman Psychiatry Consultation Service Massachusetts General Hospital Director, Office for Clinician Careers Massachusetts General Hospital Ned H. Cassem Professor of Psychiatry in the Field of Psychosomatic Medicine/Consultation Harvard Medical School Boston, MA
Ned Cassem
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Chief, Department of Psychiatry, Boston, MA
Gregory Fricchione
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
Jerrold Rosenbaum
Affiliations and Expertise
Psychiatrist-in-Chief, Massachusetts General Hospital Chair, Executive Committee on Research Massachusetts General Hospital Stanley Cobb Professor of Psychiatry Harvard Medical School Boston, MA
Michael Jellinek
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA