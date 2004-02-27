Massachusetts General Hospital Handbook of General Hospital Psychiatry - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323027670, 9780323070294

Massachusetts General Hospital Handbook of General Hospital Psychiatry

5th Edition

Authors: Theodore Stern Ned Cassem Gregory Fricchione Jerrold Rosenbaum Michael Jellinek
eBook ISBN: 9780323070294
Paperback ISBN: 9780323027670
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 27th February 2004
Page Count: 848
Description

Written by one of the premier psychiatry departments in the world, this "gold standard" on consultation liaison psychiatry offers expert guidance on diagnosing and treating the psychiatric problems of the in-hospital, medically ill patient. It features practical advice on how to manage both adults and children who are coping with life-threatening illnesses, chronic disease, disfigurement, and more. Readers will also find advice on commonly found but difficult to manage problems such as depression, anxiety, and delirium.

Key Features

  • Features the expertise of clinicians, teachers, and researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital.
  • Provides cognitive and behavioral strategies that practitioners at all levels can use.
  • Presents practical guidance on drugs and their side effects, along with recommendations for alternative drug therapies.
  • Discusses how to manage difficult, hypochondriacal, and somatoform and conversion patients.

Table of Contents

  1. Beginnings: Psychosomatic Medicine and Consultation Psychiatry in the General Hospital
    2. Approach to Consultation Psychiatry: Assessment Strategies
    3. Limbic Music
    4. Functional Neuroanatomy and the Neurological Examination
    5. Diagnostic Rating Scales and Laboratory Tests
    6. Psychological and Neuropsychological Assessment
    7. Coping with Illness and Psychotherapy of the Medically Ill
    8. Depressed and Mood-Disordered Patients
    9. Suicidal Patients
    10. Electroconvulsive Therapy in the General Hospital
    11. ICU Patients
    12. Delirious Patients
    13. Demented Patients
    14. Psychotic Patients
    15. Anxious Patients
    16. Alcoholic Patients - Acute and Chronic
    17. Drug-Addicted Patients
    18. Psychopharmacologic Issues in the Medical Setting
    19. Functional Somatic Symptoms and Somatoform Disorders
    20. Difficult Patients
    21. Pain Patients
    22. Legal Aspects of Consultation
    23. End of Life Issues: Principles of Care and Ethics
    24. Consultation with Children
    25. Psychopharmacology for Children and Adolescents.
    26. Care of the Geriatric Patient
    27. Patients with Neurological Conditions
    I. Seizure Disorders (including non-epileptic seizures), Cerebrovascular Disease, and
    Traumatic Brain Injury
    28. Patients with Neurological Conditions
    II. Movement Disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, and other Neurological Conditions
    29. Aggressive and Impulsive Patients
    30. Catatonia, Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome and Serotonin Syndrome
    31. Patients with Disordered Sleep
    32. The Psychiatric Management of Patients with Cardiac Dis ease
    33. Patients with Cancer
    34. Ob/Gyn Patients
    35. Patients with Eating Disorders
    36. Organ Failure and Transplantation Patients
    37. HIV/AIDS Patients
    38. Burn Patients
    39. Chronic Medical Illness
    40. Genetics and Genetic Disorders
    41. Coping with Culture and Cross Cultural Issues
    42. Behavioral Medicine and Hypnosis
    43. Complementary Medicine and Natural Medications
    44. Collaborative Care
    45. Billing, Documentation, and Cost Effectiveness of Consultation
    46. Medical Psychiatry and its Future

Details

No. of pages:
848
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323070294
Paperback ISBN:
9780323027670

About the Author

Theodore Stern

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Avery D. Wiesman Psychiatry Consultation Service Massachusetts General Hospital Director, Office for Clinician Careers Massachusetts General Hospital Ned H. Cassem Professor of Psychiatry in the Field of Psychosomatic Medicine/Consultation Harvard Medical School Boston, MA

Ned Cassem

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Chief, Department of Psychiatry, Boston, MA

Gregory Fricchione

Affiliations and Expertise

Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

Jerrold Rosenbaum

Affiliations and Expertise

Psychiatrist-in-Chief, Massachusetts General Hospital Chair, Executive Committee on Research Massachusetts General Hospital Stanley Cobb Professor of Psychiatry Harvard Medical School Boston, MA

Michael Jellinek

Affiliations and Expertise

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

