Massachusetts General Hospital Handbook of General Hospital Psychiatry

Written by one of the premier psychiatry departments in the world, this "gold standard" on consultation liaison psychiatry offers expert guidance on diagnosing and treating the psychiatric problems of the in-hospital, medically ill patient. It features practical advice on how to manage both adults and children who are coping with life-threatening illnesses, chronic disease, disfigurement, and more. Readers will also find advice on commonly found but difficult to manage problems such as depression, anxiety, and delirium.