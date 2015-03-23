Massachusetts General Hospital Comprehensive Clinical Psychiatry - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323295079, 9780323328999

Massachusetts General Hospital Comprehensive Clinical Psychiatry

2nd Edition

Authors: Theodore Stern Maurizio Fava Timothy Wilens Jerrold Rosenbaum
eBook ISBN: 9780323328999
eBook ISBN: 9780323329002
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323295079
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd March 2015
Page Count: 1060
Description

The Massachusetts General Hospital is widely respected as one of the world's premier psychiatric institutions. Now, preeminent authorities from MGH present the newly updated edition of Massachusetts General Hospital Comprehensive Clinical Psychiatry, a unique medical reference book that continues to simplify your access to the current clinical knowledge you need — both in print and online! It provides practical approaches to a wide variety of clinical syndromes and settings, aided by stunning graphics and hundreds of questions and answers geared to each chapter. You’ll have convenient access to all the authoritative answers necessary to overcome any clinical challenge.

Key Features

  • User-friendly, highly templated organization with abundant boxed summaries, bulleted points, case histories, algorithms, references, and suggested readings.
  • Peerless, hands-on advice from members of the esteemed MGH Department of Psychiatry helps you put today's best approaches to work for your patients.

Details

About the Author

Theodore Stern

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Avery D. Wiesman Psychiatry Consultation Service Massachusetts General Hospital Director, Office for Clinician Careers Massachusetts General Hospital Ned H. Cassem Professor of Psychiatry in the Field of Psychosomatic Medicine/Consultation Harvard Medical School Boston, MA

Maurizio Fava

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Clinical Research Program Executive Vice-Chair, Department of Psychiatry Executive Director, Clinical Trials Network and Institute Massachusetts General Hospital Slater Family Professor of Psychiatry Harvard Medical School Boston, MA

Timothy Wilens

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Staff, Child Psychiatry and Pediatric Psychopharmacology Director of the Center for Addiction Medicine Massachusetts General Hospital Associate Professor of Psychiatry Harvard Medical School Boston, MA

Jerrold Rosenbaum

Affiliations and Expertise

Psychiatrist-in-Chief, Massachusetts General Hospital Chair, Executive Committee on Research Massachusetts General Hospital Stanley Cobb Professor of Psychiatry Harvard Medical School Boston, MA

