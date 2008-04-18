Massachusetts General Hospital Comprehensive Clinical Psychiatry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323047432

Massachusetts General Hospital Comprehensive Clinical Psychiatry

1st Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Theodore Stern Jerrold Rosenbaum Maurizio Fava Joseph Biederman Scott Rauch
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323047432
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 18th April 2008
Page Count: 1200
Description

The Massachusetts General Hospital is widely respected as one of the world's premier psychiatric institutions. Now, preeminent authorities from MGH present a reference that is carefully designed to simplify your access to the current clinical knowledge you need . . . both in print and online! A remarkably user-friendly organization - with abundant boxed summaries, bullet points, case histories, and algorithms - speeds you to the answers you need. What's more, online access lets you rapidly search the complete contents of the book from any computer, and online review questions and answers help you prepare for certification/recertification. In short, this brand-new reference delivers all the authoritative answers you need to overcome any clinical challenge, in a format that's easier to consult than any other source!

Key Features

  • Peerless, hands-on advice from members of the esteemed MGH Department of Psychiatry helps you put today's best approaches to work for your patients.
  • The book's highly templated format - with abundant boxed overviews, bulleted points, case histories, algorithms, references, and suggested readings - enables you to locate essential information quickly.
  • Access to the complete contents online, fully searchable, allows for rapid and convenient reference from any computer.
  • Online review questions and answers allow you to assess your knowledge—ideal for certification and recertification preparation.

About the Authors

Theodore Stern

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Avery D. Wiesman Psychiatry Consultation Service, Massachusetts General Hospital, Director, Office for Clinician Careers, Massachusetts General Hospital, Ned H. Cassem Professor of Psychiatry in the Field of Psychosomatic Medicine/Consultation, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

Jerrold Rosenbaum

Affiliations and Expertise

Psychiatrist-in-Chief, Massachusetts General Hospital Chair, Executive Committee on Research Massachusetts General Hospital Stanley Cobb Professor of Psychiatry Harvard Medical School Boston, MA

Maurizio Fava

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Clinical Research Program Executive Vice-Chair, Department of Psychiatry Executive Director, Clinical Trials Network and Institute Massachusetts General Hospital Slater Family Professor of Psychiatry Harvard Medical School Boston, MA

Joseph Biederman

Scott Rauch

