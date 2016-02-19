Mass Spectrometry of Organic Ions
1st Edition
Description
Mass Spectrometry of Organic Ions covers the underlying theories and major applications of mass spectrometry.
This 13-chapter book starts with a survey of the mechanisms by which organic ions can decompose and rearrange, as well as the generalized concept in terms of physical-organic chemistry. The discussion then shifts to the advantages and potential of mass spectrometry in structure determination by the elucidation of the empirical formulas of organic ions. Considerable chapters are devoted to the detailed correlations and mechanisms of the mass spectra of long-chain esters, alkylbenzenes, a variety of natural products, aliphatic compounds, and terpenes. The remaining chapters demonstrate the illustrative power of mass spectrometry in structure of petroleum, which is composed of hydrocarbon mixture. This book will be of great benefit to organic and analytical chemists, scientists, and students.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Quasi-Equilibrium Theory of Mass Spectra
I. Introduction
II. An Absolute Reaction Rate Theory Appropriate to Mass Spectra
III. Initial Preparation and Values of Parameters
IV. Consequences of the Quasi-Equilibrium Theory
V. Foundations of the Quasi-Equilibrium Theory
VI. Conclusion
References
2. Ion-Molecule Reactions
I. Introduction
II. Classification of Ion-Molecule Reactions
III. Rate Constants and Cross Sections
IV. Instrumentation
V. Experimental Results
VI. Significance of Ion-Molecule Reactions in Radiation Chemistry
VII. Significance of Ion-Molecule Reactions to Mass Spectrometry
References
3. Appearance Potential Data of Organic Molecules
I. Introduction
II. Primary Processes
III. Apparatus and Experiment Techniques
IV. Ionization Potential of Molecules
V. Theories of Unimolecular Dissociation
VI. Thermochemical Considerations
VII. Specific Applications of Appearance cPotentisa of Fragment Ions
VIII. Conclusion
References
4. Negative Ion Mass Spectra
I. Introduction
II. Formation and Detection
III. Mass Spectra
IV. Ion-Molecule Reactions
V. Significant Applications of Negative Ion Mass Spectra
VI. Appearance Potential
References
5. Mass Spectrometry of Organic Radicals
I. Introduction
II. Principles of Method
III. Application of the Methods of Radicals Detection
IV. Reactions of Free Radicals
V. Ionization Potentials of Radicals
References
6. Mass Spectrometry of Ions from Electric Discharge, Flames, and Other Sources
I. Ions in Reacting Media
II. Ions from Electrical Discharges
III. Ions from Flames
IV. Ions from Other Sources
V. Possible Future Lines of Progress
References
7. Decompositions and Rearrangements of Organic Ions
I. Introduction
II. Relative Stability of Bonds in the Decomposing Ion
III. Stability of Ion and Neutral Products
IV. Decomposition through a Cyclic Transition State (Rearrangements)
V. Conclusion
References
8. High Resolution Mass Spectrometry
I. Introductory
II. Instruments
III. Experimental Techniques
IV. Application of High Resoluteness Techniques
References
9. Mass Spectrometry of Long-Chain Esters
I. Aliphatic Monoesters
II. Aliphatic Diesters
References
10. Mass Spectra of Alkylbenzenes
I. Correlation of Mass Spectra with Molecular Structure
II. Other Experimental Approach
III. Studies of Selected Ions
IV. Implications and Relationship to Other Chemical Systems
References
11. Applications to Natural Products and Other Problems in Organic Chemistry
I. Introduction
II. General Techniques
III. Some Specific Applications in the Determination of the Structure of Complex Organic Molecules
IV. Conclusions
References
Addendum
12. The Molecular Structure of Petroleum
I. Introduction
II. Instrumental
III. Mass Spectra of Pure Compounds
IV. Mass Spectrometric Model of Structure of Petroleum Molecules
V. Comparisons of Mass Spectra of Pure Compounds and Petroleum
Concentrates
References
13. Mass Spectra of Terpenes
I. Introduction
II. The Mass Spectra of Certain Terpenes
III. Sesquiterpenes
IV. Diterpenes and Diterpene Lactones
V. Steroids and Triterpenes
VI. Polyisoprenoid Compounds
VII. Summaryâ€”General Considerations
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 744
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323142779