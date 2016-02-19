Mass Spectrometry of Organic Ions covers the underlying theories and major applications of mass spectrometry. This 13-chapter book starts with a survey of the mechanisms by which organic ions can decompose and rearrange, as well as the generalized concept in terms of physical-organic chemistry. The discussion then shifts to the advantages and potential of mass spectrometry in structure determination by the elucidation of the empirical formulas of organic ions. Considerable chapters are devoted to the detailed correlations and mechanisms of the mass spectra of long-chain esters, alkylbenzenes, a variety of natural products, aliphatic compounds, and terpenes. The remaining chapters demonstrate the illustrative power of mass spectrometry in structure of petroleum, which is composed of hydrocarbon mixture. This book will be of great benefit to organic and analytical chemists, scientists, and students.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

1. Quasi-Equilibrium Theory of Mass Spectra

I. Introduction

II. An Absolute Reaction Rate Theory Appropriate to Mass Spectra

III. Initial Preparation and Values of Parameters

IV. Consequences of the Quasi-Equilibrium Theory

V. Foundations of the Quasi-Equilibrium Theory

VI. Conclusion

References

2. Ion-Molecule Reactions

I. Introduction

II. Classification of Ion-Molecule Reactions

III. Rate Constants and Cross Sections

IV. Instrumentation

V. Experimental Results

VI. Significance of Ion-Molecule Reactions in Radiation Chemistry

VII. Significance of Ion-Molecule Reactions to Mass Spectrometry

References

3. Appearance Potential Data of Organic Molecules

I. Introduction

II. Primary Processes

III. Apparatus and Experiment Techniques

IV. Ionization Potential of Molecules

V. Theories of Unimolecular Dissociation

VI. Thermochemical Considerations

VII. Specific Applications of Appearance cPotentisa of Fragment Ions

VIII. Conclusion

References

4. Negative Ion Mass Spectra

I. Introduction

II. Formation and Detection

III. Mass Spectra

IV. Ion-Molecule Reactions

V. Significant Applications of Negative Ion Mass Spectra

VI. Appearance Potential

References

5. Mass Spectrometry of Organic Radicals

I. Introduction

II. Principles of Method

III. Application of the Methods of Radicals Detection

IV. Reactions of Free Radicals

V. Ionization Potentials of Radicals

References

6. Mass Spectrometry of Ions from Electric Discharge, Flames, and Other Sources

I. Ions in Reacting Media

II. Ions from Electrical Discharges

III. Ions from Flames

IV. Ions from Other Sources

V. Possible Future Lines of Progress

References

7. Decompositions and Rearrangements of Organic Ions

I. Introduction

II. Relative Stability of Bonds in the Decomposing Ion

III. Stability of Ion and Neutral Products

IV. Decomposition through a Cyclic Transition State (Rearrangements)

V. Conclusion

References

8. High Resolution Mass Spectrometry

I. Introductory

II. Instruments

III. Experimental Techniques

IV. Application of High Resoluteness Techniques

References

9. Mass Spectrometry of Long-Chain Esters

I. Aliphatic Monoesters

II. Aliphatic Diesters

References

10. Mass Spectra of Alkylbenzenes

I. Correlation of Mass Spectra with Molecular Structure

II. Other Experimental Approach

III. Studies of Selected Ions

IV. Implications and Relationship to Other Chemical Systems

References

11. Applications to Natural Products and Other Problems in Organic Chemistry

I. Introduction

II. General Techniques

III. Some Specific Applications in the Determination of the Structure of Complex Organic Molecules

IV. Conclusions

References

Addendum

12. The Molecular Structure of Petroleum

I. Introduction

II. Instrumental

III. Mass Spectra of Pure Compounds

IV. Mass Spectrometric Model of Structure of Petroleum Molecules

V. Comparisons of Mass Spectra of Pure Compounds and Petroleum

Concentrates

References

13. Mass Spectra of Terpenes

I. Introduction

II. The Mass Spectra of Certain Terpenes

III. Sesquiterpenes

IV. Diterpenes and Diterpene Lactones

V. Steroids and Triterpenes

VI. Polyisoprenoid Compounds

VII. Summaryâ€”General Considerations

References

Author Index

Subject Index

