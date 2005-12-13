Mass Spectrometry: Modified Proteins and Glycoconjugates - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121828103, 9780080884349

Mass Spectrometry: Modified Proteins and Glycoconjugates, Volume 405

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: A.L. Burlingame
eBook ISBN: 9780080884349
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121828103
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th December 2005
Page Count: 472

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Molecular Weight Determination of Peptides and proteins by ESI and MALDI ; Chapter 2 Batch Introduction Techniques ; Chapter 3 In-solution digestion of proteins for mass spectrometry ; Chapter 4 Identification of phosphorylation sites using micro immobilised metal affinity chromatography ; Chapter 5 Mapping Posttransitional Modifications of Proteins by MS-based selective Detection : Application to Phosphoproteins ; Chapter 6 Characterization of protein N-glycosylation ; Chapter 7 O-Glycosylation of Proteins ;Chapter 8 Analysis of Glycosylphosphatidylinositol (GPI) Protein Ancors – The Prion Protein ; Chapter 9 Comprehensive mass spectrometric analysis of the proteasome complex; Chapter 10 The Analysis of Multiprotein Complexes: The Yeast and Human Spliceosome as Case Studies; Chapter 11 The Use of Mass Spectrometry in the Identification of Antigens from Proteasome processing; Chapter 12 Glycosphingolipid Structural Analysis and Glycosphingolipidomics; Chapter 13 Mapping Bacterial Glycolipid Complexity Using Capillary Electrophoresis and Electrospray Mass Spectrometry

Description

This volume provides comprehensive treatment of tools and proper usage for the identification of proteins, affinity chromatography and studies the complexity of protein machines and assemblages, assignment of the most common protein posttranslational modifications (phosphorylation and glycosylation) and glycolipidomics.

Key Features

Part 2 of 2 volumes about Mass Spectrometry Discusses peptide and protein cleanup and preparation requirements for mass spectrometry Explains protein enzymic and chemical digestion strategies Includes case studies of protein assemblages and machines

Readership

Biochmemists, biophysicists, cell biologists, molecular biologists, geneticists, developmental biologists

Details

No. of pages:
472
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080884349
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121828103

About the Serial Volume Editors

A.L. Burlingame Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept Pharmaceutical Chemistry, University of California, San Francisco, USA

