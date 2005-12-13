Mass Spectrometry: Modified Proteins and Glycoconjugates, Volume 405

Chapter 1 Molecular Weight Determination of Peptides and proteins by ESI and MALDI ; Chapter 2 Batch Introduction Techniques ; Chapter 3 In-solution digestion of proteins for mass spectrometry ; Chapter 4 Identification of phosphorylation sites using micro immobilised metal affinity chromatography ; Chapter 5 Mapping Posttransitional Modifications of Proteins by MS-based selective Detection : Application to Phosphoproteins ; Chapter 6 Characterization of protein N-glycosylation ; Chapter 7 O-Glycosylation of Proteins ;Chapter 8 Analysis of Glycosylphosphatidylinositol (GPI) Protein Ancors – The Prion Protein ; Chapter 9 Comprehensive mass spectrometric analysis of the proteasome complex; Chapter 10 The Analysis of Multiprotein Complexes: The Yeast and Human Spliceosome as Case Studies; Chapter 11 The Use of Mass Spectrometry in the Identification of Antigens from Proteasome processing; Chapter 12 Glycosphingolipid Structural Analysis and Glycosphingolipidomics; Chapter 13 Mapping Bacterial Glycolipid Complexity Using Capillary Electrophoresis and Electrospray Mass Spectrometry