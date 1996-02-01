Mass Spectrometry for Biotechnology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126474718, 9780080535845

Mass Spectrometry for Biotechnology

1st Edition

Authors: Gary Siuzdak
eBook ISBN: 9780080535845
Paperback ISBN: 9780126474718
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 1996
Page Count: 161
Description

If you investigate biological systems and might use mass spectrometry in your research but need to know more about it, this book is for you. It introduces the fundamental concepts of mass spectrometry and how mass spectrometers work. It also presents recent advancements particularly interesting to bio-researchers in an easy-to-understand manner that does not require extensive background in chemistry, math, or physics.

Key Features

  • Glossary of basic terms
  • Abundant illustrations
  • Examples of applications
  • Practical tips on using mass spectrometric techniques
  • Useful for peptide, protein, oligonucleotide, and carbohydrate analysis
  • Simplified description of mass spectrometry including:
    • Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization (MALDI)
    • Electrospray Ionization (ESI)
    • Fast Atom/Ion Bombardment (FAB)

Readership

Researchers in molecular biology and biotechnology using mass spectrometry for nucleotide and protein sequencing.

Table of Contents

Historical Perspective. Ion Sources and Sample Introduction. Mass Analyzers and Ion Detectors. Basics of Biomolecule Mass Spectrometry. Peptide and Protein Analysis. Carbohydrates, Oligonucleotides, and Small Molecules. Specific Applications. Terms and Definitions. Appendix. Chapter References. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
161
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080535845
Paperback ISBN:
9780126474718

About the Author

Gary Siuzdak

Affiliations and Expertise

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.

Reviews

"...an excellent...source of information on the fundamental aspects of mass spectrometry for the nonexpert, who wishes to use mass spectrometry." --AMERICAN SOCIETY FOR MASS SPECTROMETRY

Ratings and Reviews

