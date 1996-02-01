Mass Spectrometry for Biotechnology
1st Edition
Description
If you investigate biological systems and might use mass spectrometry in your research but need to know more about it, this book is for you. It introduces the fundamental concepts of mass spectrometry and how mass spectrometers work. It also presents recent advancements particularly interesting to bio-researchers in an easy-to-understand manner that does not require extensive background in chemistry, math, or physics.
Key Features
- Glossary of basic terms
- Abundant illustrations
- Examples of applications
- Practical tips on using mass spectrometric techniques
- Useful for peptide, protein, oligonucleotide, and carbohydrate analysis
- Simplified description of mass spectrometry including:
- Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization (MALDI)
- Electrospray Ionization (ESI)
- Fast Atom/Ion Bombardment (FAB)
Readership
Researchers in molecular biology and biotechnology using mass spectrometry for nucleotide and protein sequencing.
Table of Contents
Historical Perspective. Ion Sources and Sample Introduction. Mass Analyzers and Ion Detectors. Basics of Biomolecule Mass Spectrometry. Peptide and Protein Analysis. Carbohydrates, Oligonucleotides, and Small Molecules. Specific Applications. Terms and Definitions. Appendix. Chapter References. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 161
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 1st February 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080535845
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780126474718
About the Author
Gary Siuzdak
Affiliations and Expertise
The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.
Reviews
"...an excellent...source of information on the fundamental aspects of mass spectrometry for the nonexpert, who wishes to use mass spectrometry." --AMERICAN SOCIETY FOR MASS SPECTROMETRY