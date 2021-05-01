Masonry Construction in Active Seismic Regions
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Testing and experimental simulation of seismic behavior for modeling and seismic resistance verification of masonry buildings
2. Seismic vulnerability of Himalayan stone masonry: regional perspectives
3. Traditional Timber-laced Masonry Construction in Turkey Known as Hımıs
4. Traditional Earth Construction in Latin America: A review on the construction systems and reinforcement strategies
5. Non-destructive testing, assessment and strengthening for reducing the seismic vulnerability of masonry structures
6. Geometrical, constructive and mechanical characterization of the traditional masonry buildings in the Historic City Center of Leiria, Portugal
7. The Borbone's Antiseismic System: Historical, Constructive and Structural analysis
8. Seismic Vulnerability of Historical Constructions in South East Asia: A Lesson Learnt from Recent Earthquakes
9. Structural characteristic of Nepalese Pagoda temples
10. From Tship Chim to Pa Chim: Seismic vulnerability and strengthening of Bhutanese vernacular buildings
11. Local out-of-plane failure modes in traditional masonry block structures
12. Mexican colonial churches: structural assessment and seismic behavior
13. Features and seismic response of large masonry structures: a case study of Singh Durbar main building, Nepal
14. An engineering view on the traditional timber frames with infills in Romania
15. Dynamic Characteristics of Inca’s Stone Masonry
Description
During earthquakes, masonry buildings are the most affected, and consequently, damage to these buildings leads to massive loss of life and property. Masonry buildings comprise probably the greatest share of overall housing stock, and in turn, understanding their performance during earthquakes is a pivotal problem in seismic regions. Masonry Construction in Active Seismic Regions presents details on the kinds of masonry building found in seismic regions of the world. The title describes interventions, such as retrofitted solutions, dynamic identification, and improved construction after earthquakes, that are equally applicable to regions of moderate and high seismicity. The book covers representative masonry buildings from active seismic regions, the material properties of masonry construction, numerical modelling techniques and computational advances, seismic performance of non-engineered masonry buildings, resilience in typical construction, retrofitting, and the cultural values and structural characterization of heritage masonry buildings in active seismic regions. This book is unique in its global and systematic coverage of masonry construction in seismic regions.
Key Features
- Identifies the material properties of masonry construction from a seismic perspective
- Covers representative masonry buildings from active seismic regions, providing a benchmark to understand existing building stocks
- Provides numerical modelling techniques and reviews computational advances, including a large test database
- Details the seismic performance of non-engineered masonry buildings, as well as the cultural values and structural characterisation of heritage masonry constructions
- Analyses typical or vernacular constructions which have earthquake resilient features, such as Dhajji-Dewari, Borbone, Pombalino, and Himis
Readership
Researchers in architecture and structures, vernacular architecture, adobe and masonry structures, building engineering, and construction; Graduate students in civil engineering, structural engineering, architecture, and building engineering; Specialists in disaster preparedness and response; Professionals in masonry construction needing background information and advanced computational techniques; Students and researchers in development studies.
Details
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Rajesh Rupakhety
Professor Rajesh Rupakhety is a Professor in the Civil and Environmental Engineering Faculty, and Director of Research at the Earthquake Engineering Research Centre at the University of Iceland. He obtained his PhD from the University of Iceland, in earthquake engineering. He has a wide variety of research interests, mainly in solid and fluid mechanics, and in engineering seismology. He is very active in the field, and has worked on seismic design provisions for hydropower and wind plants in Iceland. He has published widely on construction and seismology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in the Civil and Environmental Engineering Faculty and Director of Research, Earthquake Engineering Research Centre, University of Iceland, Iceland
Dipendra Gautam
Dipendra Gautam is a researcher in structural earthquake engineering. He has published more than 30 papers and refereed book chapters in top-tier journals and edited volumes. He works in the range of structural earthquake engineering including structural dynamics, seismic vulnerability and reliability analysis, sustainable structural engineering, vernacular seismic resistant construction technologies, risk assessment, among others. He has experience in working after 2011 Eastern Nepal earthquake, 2015 Gorkha earthquake sequence, and 2016 Central Italy earthquake sequence.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Architecture and Civil Engineering, City University of Hong Kong, Kowloon, Hong Kong.
