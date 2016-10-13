Marshall & Ruedy's On Call: Principles & Protocols

On Call: Principles and Protocols 3e provides a carefully structured, risk-based approach to the initial assessment, investigation, differential diagnosis and short-term management of ward problems on-call.

This new 3rd edition is completely revised and up-to-date, with the latest guidelines laid out in a succinct format to give a practical, rapid, efficient and effective bedside approach to problem solving. Clinical reasoning has never been made so explicit and exciting!

This edition includes the full eBook on ExpertConsult with additional reading material, high-quality images, procedural videos and references available on http://lifeinthefastlane.com/book/oncall