Marshall & Ruedy's On Call: Principles & Protocols
3rd Edition
Australian Version
Description
On Call: Principles and Protocols 3e provides a carefully structured, risk-based approach to the initial assessment, investigation, differential diagnosis and short-term management of ward problems on-call.
This new 3rd edition is completely revised and up-to-date, with the latest guidelines laid out in a succinct format to give a practical, rapid, efficient and effective bedside approach to problem solving. Clinical reasoning has never been made so explicit and exciting!
This edition includes the full eBook on ExpertConsult with additional reading material, high-quality images, procedural videos and references available on http://lifeinthefastlane.com/book/oncall
Key Features
- General principles: Overview of the knowledge and professional skills required to deal with undifferentiated on-call problems
- Emergency calls: Standardised approach to life-threatening, time-critical problems involving airway, breathing, circulation, neurological disability and environment factors (ABCDE)
- Common calls: How to deal with urgent ward calls based on an acute change in symptoms or signs
- Investigations: Interpretation of bedside, laboratory and radiological tests
- Practical procedures: Step-by-step guide to every relevant ward procedure
- Formulary: Quick reference for the indications, actions, adverse effects, cautions, doses and routes of administration of the vast array of drugs encountered in ward patients
- Laboratory values: Normal values for all the common tests
Table of Contents
Section A - General principles
Section B - Emergency calls
Section C - Common calls
Section D - Investigations
Section E - Practical procedures
Section F - Formulary
Section G - Laboratory values
Details
- No. of pages:
- 648
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 13th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729586269
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729586252
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729586283
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542623
About the Author
Anthony Brown
Professor Tony Brown has written extensively in the medical literature, including a bestselling handbook on emergency medicine now in its seventh edition. He holds a conjoint academic teaching appointment at the University of Queensland School of Medicine, works full-time in clinical emergency medicine and is immediate past Editor-in-Chief of Emergency Medicine Australasia. He was awarded the inaugural Teaching Excellence Award 2001 at the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine; the Excellence in Clinical Teaching Award 2001 at the Royal Brisbane Hospital; and the Outstanding Teaching Award 2015 at the Royal Brisbane Clinical School, University of Queensland School of Medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Discipline of Anaesthesiology and Critical Care, School of Medicine MD Program, University of Queensland, Brisbane. Senior Staff Specialist (Pre-Eminent Status), Department of Emergency Medicine, Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, Brisbane.
Mike Cadogan
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Emergency Physician, Sir Charles Gairdner Emergency Department, Clinical Senior Lecturer in Emergency Medicine, University of Western Australia, Australia
Antonio Celenza
Professor Tony Celenza is the head of the Discipline of Emergency Medicine and coordinates undergraduate education in emergency medicine at UWA. He also is head of the Faculty Education Centre at UWA and is the Director for the MBBS/MD Program. He has designed and coordinates courses in Critical Illness, Wilderness Emergency Medicine, and Neurological, Cardiovascular and Orthopaedic Emergencies for medical students, emergency trainees and rural general practitioners. He has received numerous awards for Excellence in Teaching, including a Citation for Outstanding Contribution to Student Learning by the Australian Learning and Teaching Council.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Emergency Medicine and Medical Education, Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences, University of Western Australia, Perth. Staff Specialist, Department of Emergency Medicine, Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, Perth.